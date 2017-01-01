Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 6

Gorge Beach Bash Part 2

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 4:01 pm
Festivities at the event site – Gorge Beach Bash International Windsurfing Tour
While waiting for wind on days two and three at the Event Site in the Columbia River Gorge, the IWT enjoyed festivities of the Gorge Beach Bash.

Riders filled the day floating on the river, stand up paddling, jet skiing, wakeboarding, biking, and snowboarding Mt. Hood on the beautiful sunny summer weekend.

Festivities at the event site – Gorge Beach Bash © International Windsurfing Tour
Festivities at the event site – Gorge Beach Bash © International Windsurfing Tour



Pro windsurfer Diony Guadagnino from Venezuela led a foiling clinic, along with Xavier Ferlet, to the eager Gorge audience. We’ve highlighted some of Diony's tips to share about this up and coming sport:

1- It is important to begin with a very light-weight and powerful sail. A freestyle 5.3 to 6.8 sail in 8-12 knots is ideal.
2 - A board with ample volume that is fast and very easy plaining will get you on to a fast flight.
3- It is very important to get a good and easy foil, such as the AFS2.
4- To start, get your feet in the straps and pump the sail, it should take 2-3 big pumps in light winds to fly.
5- Keep your body position up right and forward, shorter harness lines (i.e. 24-26in), and a higher boom are recommended.
6- Let the board take off by it self and slowly help it lift. Try not to jerk the foil, as it will come up too fast and breach the water.

Fiona Wylde leads the Butterfly Effect Paddle – Gorge Beach Bash © International Windsurfing Tour
Fiona Wylde leads the Butterfly Effect Paddle – Gorge Beach Bash © International Windsurfing Tour



A sunset DJ and yoga hosted by the Butterfly Effect Friday evening got everyone warmed up for the all-woman paddle Saturday morning at the Waterfront Park in Hood River. A group of 40 women gathered to paddle around Wells Island. Maui based IWT rider Tatiana Howard founds the Butterfly Effect. The organization’s mission is to empower and inspire women in water sports, with non-competitive water sport activities while encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

Russ Faurot light wind sailing – Gorge Beach Bash © International Windsurfing Tour
Russ Faurot light wind sailing – Gorge Beach Bash © International Windsurfing Tour


Diony Guadagnino and Xavier Ferlet leading a foil clinic – Gorge Beach Bash © International Windsurfing Tour
Diony Guadagnino and Xavier Ferlet leading a foil clinic – Gorge Beach Bash © International Windsurfing Tour


Gorge Beach Bash © International Windsurfing Tour
Gorge Beach Bash © International Windsurfing Tour

Giacomo Yacht SaleBarz Optics - Kids rangeBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

World Cup Series Final - Six World Cup Champions crowned in Santander
Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain. Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 11 Jun British sailors in action at Sailing World Cup Final - Santander
British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing In true Friday fashion, British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing, as 13 boats book their berths for Saturday’s (10 June) first medal race day at the World Cup Series Final after four days of intense competition in Santander.
Posted on 10 Jun Medal Race places confirmed in six fleets at the World Cup Final
Friday's action at World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events. Friday's action at Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events.
Posted on 10 Jun World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun World Cup Series Final reaches mid-point
Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position across the ten Olympic and Open Kiteboarding events in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 9 Jun Capitalise or catch up - World Cup Final Santander
Santander baked in sunshine for Day 2 of World Cup racing as sailors looked to either capitalise on a great opening day Santander was baked in sunshine for the second day of World Cup racing as sailors looked to either capitalise on a great opening day, or play catch up after slow starts.
Posted on 8 Jun 'Keepers' the target as the World Cup Final commences
The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board.
Posted on 7 Jun Open top bus welcome for World Cup Final sailors
Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain. Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at the 2017 World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 5 Jun IKA KiteFoil GoldCup and KTA TTR Open in Korea
While Nocher’s forte is undoubtedly in light wind, the champion needed every bit of his skill to clinch the Korea stop To watch reigning International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) GoldCup champion, Monaco’s Maxime Nocher and team-mate Theo Lhostis from France, limbering up just metres off Boryeong’s talcum powder Daecheon Beach was a thing of wonder.
Posted on 30 May Buckingham (USA) takes Laser Silver at Delta Lloyd Regatta
US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at Delta Lloyd Regatta The US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham (Newport Beach, Calif.) earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta, a top-level Olympic-classes competition that concluded on Saturday in Medemblik, The Netherlands.
Posted on 29 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy