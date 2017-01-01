Please select your home edition
Gorge Beach Bash - Day 1 - Enjoying a Lay Day in Columbia River Gorge

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 5:58 am
Freestyle rider enjoying a warm up session at the Hatchery on Wednesday, June 21st. International Windsurfing Tour
The first day of the contest window for the Gorge Beach Bash was without wind, so riders took the opportunity to explore what the Hood River area has to offer. Some used the warm day to go rafting, while others chose to head toward the mountain for a day of hiking, biking, or snowboarding.

Tamanawas Falls. IWT riders Alex Mertens, Tom Soltysiak, Arrianne Aukes, Diony Guadagnino and others got to enjoy a hike to Tamanawas Falls in the Mount Hood Territory yesterday afternoon after the Chase the Wind Freesyle was postponed. © International Windsurfing Tour
In the evening the local windsurfing community gathered at Stonehedge to enjoy dinner and drinks for the annual Pray for Wind Party, hosted by the Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association.

Pray for Wind Party yesterday at Stonehedge Gardens hosted by the Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association. © International Windsurfing Tour
The weekend forecast is looking like great festival weather at the Event Site. The IWT is looking forward to setting up at the Hood River Event Site to connect with one of the largest windsurfing communities in North America.

IWT Riders (L to R: Mandi Sinclair, Jesse Cohen, Sam Bittner, Russ Faurot and Morgan Noireaux) floating the Klickitat River in Washington yesterday afternoon. © International Windsurfing Tour
Demos are planned with many windsurfing brands for windsurfers of all levels throughout the weekend. Pro riders from the IWT look forward to hosting clinics while waiting for wind.

Click here to register for Gorge Cup Races.

