Gorge Beach Bash - Day 1 - Enjoying a Lay Day in Columbia River Gorge

Freestyle rider enjoying a warm up session at the Hatchery on Wednesday, June 21st. International Windsurfing Tour Freestyle rider enjoying a warm up session at the Hatchery on Wednesday, June 21st. International Windsurfing Tour

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 5:58 am





In the evening the local windsurfing community gathered at Stonehedge to enjoy dinner and drinks for the annual Pray for Wind Party, hosted by the Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association.









The weekend forecast is looking like great festival weather at the Event Site. The IWT is looking forward to setting up at the Hood River Event Site to connect with one of the largest windsurfing communities in North America.









Demos are planned with many windsurfing brands for windsurfers of all levels throughout the weekend. Pro riders from the IWT look forward to hosting clinics while waiting for wind.



Click here to register for Gorge Cup Races.

