Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Golden twilights for Milson Silver Goblets fleet

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 4:09 am
MilsonGoblets Feb 2017 fleet downwind Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Sydney fleet captain Michael Tyquin says local Etchells crews climbing towards selection for next year’s class world championship in Brisbane are all too aware that the Milson Silver Goblets regatta marks the time to really knuckle-down in the pre-worlds phase.

The Sydney fleet is preparing to host one of the marquee events on the annual Australian Etchells racing calendar, a unique five-race midweek series called the Milson Silver Goblets to be sailed out of the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron in the twilight. The time of day makes the most of minimal harbour traffic and daylight savings, with beautiful late afternoon spring conditions on Sydney’s world famous harbour.

To enter Click here

“Goblets is the start of things getting serious for those hoping to qualify for next year’s world championship,” Tyquin said. “The Silver Goblets leads into the nationals in Perth then back to the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron for the NSW state champs in February, and from that follows a world qualification series in March-April.

“As well as being one of Australia’s largest fleets, the Sydney fleet is one of the most competitive in the country with owners who have recently been on big campaigns with professional crew for the worlds in San Francisco and last month’s Queensland championships.”

MilsonGoblets2017 fleet upwind © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
MilsonGoblets2017 fleet upwind © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Racing will take place after 1745 hours over five consecutive evenings from November 13 to 17 on a track likely to be between Kirribilli Point and South Head. Three races constitute a series.

Up to 30 Etchells are expected with room for more on the start line and back at the host club. “We encourage entrants from outside the Sydney fleet and warmly invite crews from Pittwater, Lake Macquarie, Gosford, Cronulla and any other individual Etchells sailors,” the fleet captain added.

So far the starter’s list includes former Etchells World Champion and Australian Sailing’s performance director Iain Murray with Magpie, Martin Hill’s Lisa, the 2016 winner, and the best placed NSW team at last month’s QLD Etchells state championship, Jeanne-Claude Strong’s Yandoo XX which finished third on Brisbane’s Moreton Bay.

MilsonGoblets Feb 2017 winner Julian Plante Iron Lotus © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
MilsonGoblets Feb 2017 winner Julian Plante Iron Lotus © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Strong will line-up with her state title crew of Seve Jarvin, Marcus Burke and Tiana Wittey for the Silver Goblets. “The regatta has always been very prestigious and drawn plenty of good sailors. We won it a while back (2015) and it would be nice to win it again. People find it convenient to sail after work and usually the breeze is decent, not like in winter when it’s typically light. Heavier breeze is more fun!”

The Etchells Sydney fleet is pleased to announce new partnerships with Mercedes-Benz Sydney and Zhik, the Australian manufacturer of technical sailing gear, and exciting prizes for Silver Goblets competitors.

Dating back to the 1970s, Silver Goblets past winners include Colin Beashel, Richard Hammond, Richard Chapman, Michael Coxon and Neville Wittey. The most recent series, held in February this year, went to Julian Plante and David Edwards’ Iron Lotus.

Milson Silver Goblets trophy © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Milson Silver Goblets trophy © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



The International Etchells was designed in 1966 by Skip Etchells and the first moulds arrived in Australia in 1973. In terms of one design racing in Australia, the Etchells fleet endures in strong numbers and brings together an impressive line-up of America’s Cup, national and world champions plus youth crews who want to see how they stack up against two older generations of the sport’s heroes.

Facebook
Instagram

Sail World NZ Lone WolfRS Sailing 660x82 AUSBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Star Sailors League Finals – The French connection
Franck Cammas was born in the south of France 40 something years ago, but lived in Brittany for a long time. More and more, the SSL Finals is becoming a top event for non-Star sailors, who are invited based on their sailing achievement in their own classes and regattas.
Posted on 2 Nov Close at the 2017 Etchells Queensland Championship
Yes it was very much all about being close at the 2017 Etchells Queensland State Championship. Yes it was very much all about being close at the 2017 Etchells Queensland State Championship. Held on the magnificent waters of Moreton Bay, on the very same track that next year’s World Championship will use, the Brisbane Fleet ran yet another successful event from their base at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron in Manly.
Posted on 1 Nov Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart
Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions Not the endurance of a near 45,000 nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race, but still crossing a testing patch of ocean is a certainty for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet. Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic
Posted on 23 Oct Hinman Trophy up for grabs at U.S. Team Racing Championship
This year’s championship features an impressive list of accomplished teams and experienced team racers From top-notch one-design sailors in fleet racing circles to current and former high-level college sailors and coaches, this US Sailing National Championship attracts a wide range of sailors, both men and women.
Posted on 19 Oct Inaugural J/70 Australian Championship overall
Six races were held over the weekend of racing. Saturdays breeze was forecast for 25 knots, but abated to 15-20 knots Not since the J/24 have we seen such a worldwide response to a new one-design keelboat. Like its predecessor, the J/70 has struck a chord across a wide age and skill range and has proven itself to be an extremely versatile platform.
Posted on 19 Oct Linda Elias Women's One-Design Challenge – LBYC wins back trophy
Weather conditions were good for the 11 West Coast teams representing yacht clubs and sailing organizations from Tacoma. On the first day of this two-day regatta, the wind direction transitioned from northwest to southerly well before racing started, giving the competitors 7-12 knots of breeze.
Posted on 18 Oct The Nations Trophy – Spanish conquistadors
By winning both the Swan 45 and ClubSwan 42 classes, Spain gave little oxygen to the efforts of other competing nations. The individual championships were close-fought affairs. The cream would rise to the top as it always does and solid last-day scores by the class winners ensured their eventual ascendancy.
Posted on 14 Oct Marseille One Design – Day 3 – Lake Geneva day for the GC32s
In the two following races, it was easier for Zoulou. She led at the top mark and simply extended from there. In a similar display to that of Franck Cammas’ Norauto here last year, the French team has pulled out a significant lead of 11 points going into the final day of racing tomorrow.
Posted on 14 Oct MANGO Mashes 30th J-Jamboree
The Lake Winnipesaukee SA, the Winnipesaukee YC, J/80 Fleet one, and Fay's Boat Yard held the on Lake Winnipesaukee A highly talented fleet of fourteen teams participated in this year’s regatta. In the end, it was the Annapolis crew on MANGO, led by their fearless leader Ken Mangano, that won the regatta and earned the title of J/80 East Coast Champion!
Posted on 13 Oct Awesome Storm Trysail College Big Boat Regatta
Conditions for the regatta varied between 8-10 knots of breeze on Saturday to a slightly more rugged 18-20 knots Barry Gold, Chairman of the event, said “In spite of some of early Saturday pea-soup fog and intermittent rain on Sunday, we had two days of fantastic racing, with steady and increasing breeze.
Posted on 13 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy