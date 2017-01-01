Please select your home edition
Gold in the 470 Men and 49er classes in Para Worlds at Kiel Week

by Megan McKay / Australian Sailing today at 10:52 am
Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan 470er class - Kiel Week © Kieler Woche / segel-bilder.de
Australia’s sailors have won the 470 Men and 49er classes at Kiel Week, while Rio Silver Medallist Matt Bugg has taken the Silver in the 2.4mR class at the Para World Sailing Championships also held in Kiel.

In the 49er class, the young Aussie crew of David Gilmour (WA) and Joel Turner (QLD) came second in the medal race overnight, but had an unassailable lead of 20 points going into the final day, ensuring the overall win at the regatta.

“Its a pretty nice feeling going into the medal race unable to be overtaken and it gave us a bit more practice for the Europeans here next month,” said Gilmour from Kiel. “As this was Joel and my first international regatta we are pleased to know we're on the right track.

“The competition here has been pretty good, as this is our first international event of the quad there are a lot of new faces, but still the top 15 guys have been around for a while and maybe five or six top teams are missing who will be at the Europeans.”

Victoria’s Will and Sam Phillips finished third overall after finishing the medal race in fifth place.

In the 470 Men’s event, Rio Silver Medallists Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan won today’s medal race to clinch the win overall. The Aussies also had a strong week, going into the medal race with an 18 point lead. Chris Charlwood (WA) and Josh Dawson (NSW) finished eighth overall after an impressive fourth placing in today’s medal race.

At the Para World Sailing Championships Australia’s Matthew Bugg won the final race of the regatta, finishing on equal points with Heiko Kroger of Germany. However, Bugg finished second overall on a countback, with France’s Damien Seguin in third place. Victoria’s Neil Patterson (VIC) finished ninth overall.

David Gilmour ans Joel Turner 49er class - Kiel Week © Kieler Woche / segel-bilder.de
David Gilmour ans Joel Turner 49er class - Kiel Week © Kieler Woche / segel-bilder.de



In the 470 Women’s event, Rio Olympians Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan finished just off the podium in fourth place overall. The Aussie girls finished today’s medal race in eighth place, while Nia Jerwood and Monique De Vries of Western Australia took sixth in today’s medal race and finished in fifth overall. Dana Tavener and Katherine Shannon of NSW finished 14th, and Shellee White and Emma Baillie of Queensland 15th overall.

Results

470M

Mat Belcher (QAS) and Will Ryan (QAS): 2, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1, (3), 2, 2 – First
Chris Charlwood (WAIS) and Joshua Dawson (NSWIS): 13, 3, 7, 7, 5, (16), 5, 6, 8 – Eighth

470W

Carrie Smith (WAIS) and Jaime Ryan (NSWIS): 1, 5, (7), 7, 2, 4, 2, 3, 16 – Fourth
Nia Jerwood (WAIS) and Monique De Vries (WAIS): 6, (9), 6, 5, 4, 6, 5, 1, 12 – Fifth
Dana Tavener (NSWIS) and Katherine Shannon (NSWIS): 16, 12, 10, (19 DNC), 11, 13, 14, 13 – 14th
Shellee White (QAS) and Emma Baillie (QAS): (18), 13, 14, 11, 13, 16, 17, 15 – 15th

49er

David Gilmour (WAIS) and Joel Turner (QAS): 1, 4, 3, 1, (20), 2, 5, 4, 7, 6, 5, 5, 4 – first
Will and Sam Phillips (VIS): 2, 25, 12, 6, (36 DNC), 1, 1, 1, 6, 2, 10, 3, 10 – third

2.4mR

Matt Bugg (TAS): 5, (22), 3, 3, 1, 3, 5, 1, 4, 1 – Second
Neil Patterson (VIC): 6, 12, 9, 11, 8, 18, (21), 6, 15, 10 – Ninth

