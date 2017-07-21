Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

Go Sail project expands to offer more young people chance for sailing

by 1851 Trust today at 1:59 pm
Young people living in the Solent area are being invited to try sailing with UKSA and the Portsmouth Watersports Centre during the school holidays. Go Sail
The Go Sail project, an innovative project that provides 14-16 year old school children living in the Solent area the chance to experience the thrill of being out on the water, has expanded its offering to local young people throughout the school holidays in Portsmouth and Cowes.

Ben Cartledge, 1851 Trust CEO, said: 'We're keen to make sailing available to as many eligible young people in the Solent area as we can by putting on additional sessions through the holidays. We know from experience how much sailing has to offer young people, not just learning a new skill but the team working and confidence gained.'

There are two options on offer with Go Sail: A free three-hour Taster Session and a four-day RYA Start Sailing course for only £30. The courses are a great introduction to sailing and offer young people the chance to learn a new skill in a safe and fun environment. The four-day course runs from 9am-5pm each day and gives students the chance to gain their RYA Stage One and Two certificates. All courses are run at either Portsmouth Watersports Centre or UKSA in Cowes, Isle of Wight by qualified RYA instructors with full supervision throughout.

Young people living in the Solent area are being invited to try sailing with UKSA and the Portsmouth Watersports Centre during the school holidays. © Go Sail
Young people living in the Solent area are being invited to try sailing with UKSA and the Portsmouth Watersports Centre during the school holidays. © Go Sail



One parent, whose son took part in the school's project, said: 'I would like to say a massive thank you - My son Oliver attended and had the best week ever! Please can you send our special thanks to the UKSA instructors as they ensured he got the most out of the week, and Olly was very pleased to have achieved his RYA Stage Two certificate. Many thanks for such an amazing opportunity without which he wouldn't have found his love for sailing, so we're very thankful!'

Go Sail has been developed by the 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Portsmouth-based British America's Cup team, Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie, and has been funded by Sport England, enabling the courses to be run for free or at a subsidised price (see here for details and eligibility). The 1851 Trust harnesses the power of sport and inspiration of Land Rover BAR to encourage the next generation of designers, engineers and sailors by engaging young people in STEM activities which relate the classroom curriculum to real life using examples from Land Rover BAR.

Young people living in the Solent area are being invited to try sailing with UKSA and the Portsmouth Watersports Centre during the school holidays. © Go Sail
Young people living in the Solent area are being invited to try sailing with UKSA and the Portsmouth Watersports Centre during the school holidays. © Go Sail

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup. Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Posted today at 9:53 am Watch Change in Crosshaven - UK Sailmakers under new command
'Our strength has always been service, quality and people. Right now, they are Graham, Claire and Barry.' The famous Crosshaven loft that is part of the UK Sailmakers organisation will shortly have a new crew on deck. Barry Hayes, Claire Morgan and Graham Curran are taking over from Des McWilliam who is stepping down after 39 years in the business and 25 years at the helm of McWilliam Sailmakers.
Posted on 3 Jul Skiff and Cat Europeans – Outer fjord becomes a high speed course
This time, the Nacra17 can for the first time show their ability 'to fly' with the new foils in a regatta. Among them are the Olympic winners from Rio in the 49erFX. The Brazilian Martine Grael and Kahene Kunze have already won everything in their career, have been awarded as World Sailors of the Year 2014 and definitely belong to the favourites in the fleet of 55 registered skiffs.
Posted on 29 Jun RS Aero World Championship – Preview
Already one month in advance, the entry stands at an incredible 81 from no less than 16 countries and four continents. Since achieving World Sailing (ISAF) status in November 2015 the RS Aero International Class has eagerly looked forward to hosting its first World Championship. In 2016 the class held its first European Championship in Travemunde, Germany, with 57 entries from 11 countries. The eastern European nations of Russia, Estonia and Lithuania all made their mark on the podiums.
Posted on 26 Jun A Few Rays – What to know about your skin?
Skin has evolved over the millions of years to keep water outside of the body out Skin has evolved over the millions of years to keep water outside of the body out, while keeping the moisture we have in our body in. That’s a good thing right? – So we don’t blow up every time we take a swim or go out in the rain. Likewise so we don’t dry up in the sun.
Posted on 25 Jun Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold at Kiel Week
Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day Marrai’s fourth place in the Medal Race was sufficient to put him on equal points with Karl Martin Rammo, but it was the Italian’s better placing in the Medal Race that clinched victory ahead of the Estonian who had to settle for silver.
Posted on 25 Jun 1977 Finn Gold Cup Regatta ends in Palamos with everyone a winner
Many sailors old and new came to Palamos this weekend to sail a great boat and renew old friendships. The event was held to commemorate the 1977 Finn Gold Cup which was plagued by political problems and caused the Finn Gold Cup to be withdrawn from the competition, and the event being renamed the Finn World Week.
Posted on 25 Jun German, Polish and Spanish racers claim Para World Sailing titles
Home nation favourite Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold Heading into the final 2.4 Norlin OD races, there was just two points of separation between Kröger, Matt Bugg (AUS) and Damien Seguin (FRA). The title was up for grabs and the top performer on the day would take the title.
Posted on 25 Jun Joaquín Blanco awarded Finn Gold Cup 40 years late
Now, 40 years later, Spaniard, Joaquín Blanco has been acknowledged by the class and his peers The wind at that 1977 event matched the mood of the competitors, with only five races possible in unusually light and feeble breezes. Blanco, who was already European Champion, won two races, was always in the top 10 and finished 23.3 points ahead of second placed José Luis Doreste, also of Spain, who would go on to win gold in Pusan at the 1988 Olympics
Posted on 25 Jun The Pizza Company sponsors Optimist World Championship 2017
The Pizza Company sponsors Optimist World Championship 2017 as part of the company’s vision for social sustainability The Pizza Company, one of Asia's best known pizza brands, is on the ticket for the Optimist World Championship 2017 as a co-sponsor. “It is part of our company’s vision for sustainability for people development, and supporting youth and the local community,” said Mr. John Heinecke, COO of The Minor Food Group PCL. The Oppie Worlds will take place 11-21 July 2017.
Posted on 25 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy