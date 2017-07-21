Go Sail project expands to offer more young people chance for sailing

Young people living in the Solent area are being invited to try sailing with UKSA and the Portsmouth Watersports Centre during the school holidays.

by 1851 Trust today at 1:59 pmBen Cartledge, 1851 Trust CEO, said: 'We're keen to make sailing available to as many eligible young people in the Solent area as we can by putting on additional sessions through the holidays. We know from experience how much sailing has to offer young people, not just learning a new skill but the team working and confidence gained.'There are two options on offer with Go Sail: A free three-hour Taster Session and a four-day RYA Start Sailing course for only £30. The courses are a great introduction to sailing and offer young people the chance to learn a new skill in a safe and fun environment. The four-day course runs from 9am-5pm each day and gives students the chance to gain their RYA Stage One and Two certificates. All courses are run at either Portsmouth Watersports Centre or UKSA in Cowes, Isle of Wight by qualified RYA instructors with full supervision throughout.





One parent, whose son took part in the school's project, said: 'I would like to say a massive thank you - My son Oliver attended and had the best week ever! Please can you send our special thanks to the UKSA instructors as they ensured he got the most out of the week, and Olly was very pleased to have achieved his RYA Stage Two certificate. Many thanks for such an amazing opportunity without which he wouldn't have found his love for sailing, so we're very thankful!'



Go Sail has been developed by the 1851 Trust, the official charity of the Portsmouth-based British America's Cup team, Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie, and has been funded by Sport England, enabling the courses to be run for free or at a subsidised price (see here for details and eligibility). The 1851 Trust harnesses the power of sport and inspiration of Land Rover BAR to encourage the next generation of designers, engineers and sailors by engaging young people in STEM activities which relate the classroom curriculum to real life using examples from Land Rover BAR.





