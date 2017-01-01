Glenn Darden’s Hoss Jumps to Lead at J/70 Corinthian US Nationals

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 9:15 amTexan Glenn Darden on Hoss recorded finishes of five, five, one, three for 14 points and the early advantage in the 28-boat fleet. 2014 Corinthian World Champion Heather Gregg’s Muse holds second place after notching a two, ten, five, one for 18 points. Brian Keane’s Savasana and Jenn & Ray Wulff’s Joint Custody are tied at 20 points for third and fourth, respectively.





The all-amateur teams enjoyed beautiful breeze of eight - twelve knots on Friday. Dave Kerr & Lee Sackett took the top position in the opening race, tailed by Gregg’s Muse and Andrew & Mallory Loe’s Dime. Keane’s Savasana won the next contest with Hannah Swett’s Sparkle and the Loes rounding out the top trio. The standings were again shuffled in race three when Darden’s Hoss gained the victory, ahead of the Wulff’s Joint Custody and John Wilsey’s Goofyfoot. Gregg ended the day with a bullet, as Keane and Darden followed.









Local sailmakers and professional sailors are onsite to conduct on-water clinics and briefings for the Corinthian sailors. The competition continues through Sunday.





