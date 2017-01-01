Please select your home edition
Glenn Darden’s Hoss Jumps to Lead at J/70 Corinthian US Nationals

by Julie and Christopher Howell today at 9:15 am
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 Christopher Howell
Ideal conditions on Buzzards Bay allowed four races to be accomplished at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta.

Texan Glenn Darden on Hoss recorded finishes of five, five, one, three for 14 points and the early advantage in the 28-boat fleet. 2014 Corinthian World Champion Heather Gregg’s Muse holds second place after notching a two, ten, five, one for 18 points. Brian Keane’s Savasana and Jenn & Ray Wulff’s Joint Custody are tied at 20 points for third and fourth, respectively.

Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell



The all-amateur teams enjoyed beautiful breeze of eight - twelve knots on Friday. Dave Kerr & Lee Sackett took the top position in the opening race, tailed by Gregg’s Muse and Andrew & Mallory Loe’s Dime. Keane’s Savasana won the next contest with Hannah Swett’s Sparkle and the Loes rounding out the top trio. The standings were again shuffled in race three when Darden’s Hoss gained the victory, ahead of the Wulff’s Joint Custody and John Wilsey’s Goofyfoot. Gregg ended the day with a bullet, as Keane and Darden followed.

Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell
Race Day 1 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 © Christopher Howell



Local sailmakers and professional sailors are onsite to conduct on-water clinics and briefings for the Corinthian sailors. The competition continues through Sunday.

2017 Buzzards Bay Regatta - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Total
Blue Racing

One Design Division


Marshall Sandpiper


1. 2   PA 2 Dumpling Marshall Sandpiper Nathan Titcomb 1 1 3 3 1 9.0


2.
  PA 1 Sandpiper Sandpiper Richard Hitchcock 5 2 1 1 2 11.0


3.
  M15 Prudence Marshall Sandpiper Josh Saltmarsh 4 4 2 2 4 16.0


4.
  PA 471 Bantam Marshall Sandpiper Mark Schmid 2 5 6 4 5 22.0


5.
  PA 4 Noah Marshall Sandpiper Jed Webster 3 6 4 6 3 22.0


6.
  613 Stella Marshall Sandpiper Breck Marshall 6 3 5 5 6 25.0


7.
  PA 3 Ellie J Marshall Sandpiper Joel Ristuccia 7 7 7 7 7 35.0


8.
  293 white Sandpiper Gary Fretz 9/DNS 9/DNS 9/DNS 9/DNS 9/DNS 45.0
 
 
Orange Racing

One Design Division


Laser Master


1.
  USA 169575 Pork chop Laser Mark Bear 2 4 3 2
11.0


2.
  195425 Fluffy Laser Peter Shope 4 2 2 5
13.0


3.
  210335 Laser Laser Dan Neri 8 6 4 6
24.0


4.
  190449 Touch of Grey Laser Dave Penfield 9 9 5 8
31.0


5.
  USA 208838 n/a Laser michael Matan 12 8 8 5
33.0


6.
  CAN 160929 DeBlond LASER 1 philippe Dormoy 21 5 8 11
45.0


7.
  194228 None Laser Lynne Shore 15 12 10 8
45.0


8.
  USA 194033 caution Laser Will Donaldson 14 9 13 11
47.0


9.
  USA 189772 Lil nauty
Rob Hallawell 8 4 18 19
49.0


10.
  usa 161100 laser Laser David Frazier 2 12 18 21
53.0


11.
  209615 HowdyDoody Laser Peter Hallemeier 19 15 16 4
54.0


12.
  162427 Annie Laser Christine Neville 8 20 15 11
54.0


13.
  199804 Laser Laser Jeff Beckwith 13 22 7 13
55.0


14.
  199912 199912 laser Tim Landt 10 16 16 16
58.0


15.
  USA 175881 175881 Laser James Jacob 5 29/DNC 10 15
59.0


16.
  USA 189811 ITISWHATITIS Laser Radial Peter Seidenberg 14 14 19 12
59.0


17.
  USA 174236 Fremojul Laser Jacques Kerrest 22 9 17 20
68.0


18.
  USA 194063 Hunger Pains Laser Glen Dickson 18 21 13/RET 16
68.0


19.
  USA 199552 Laser Laser Don Hahl 23 11 21 18
73.0


20.
  197052 Laser Laser Chris Bollengier 19 19 16/DNS 19
73.0


21.
  199572 Laser Laser Tom Derecktor 22 22 21 20
85.0


22.
  191498 Dixie Rockette laser Alain Vincey 18 22 22 23
85.0


23.
  USA 178857 Situational Awareness Laser Adam Glass 20 20 24 23
87.0


24.
  5126 Laser Laser Andrew Pimental 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNS 29/DNS
116.0


25.
  USA 191464 covfefe Laser Judith Krimski 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNS 31/DNS
124.0


26.
  USA 198633 Laser Laser Patrick Andreasen 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNS 31/DNS
124.0


27.
  USA 206154 laser laser radial monica wilson 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNS 31/DNS
124.0
 
 
Red Racing

One Design Division


J 105


1.
  USA 96 Good Trade J 105 Nicole Breault 1 1 1 1
4.0


2.
  USA 456 Sterling J 105 Mark Lindquist 2 2 2 4
10.0


3.
North Sails  USA 227 Waterwolf J 105 Ed Lobo 4 3 4 2
13.0


4.
  USA 563 Hardtack J 105 Matthew & Lisa Schmitt 3 4 3 3
13.0


5.
  USA 493 Tonto J 105 Fred Darlington 6/DNS 6/DNS 6/DNS 6/DNS
24.0
 


Shields


1.
  237 237 Shields Ken Deyett 1 3 2 1
7.0


2.
  107 Grace Shields Reed Baer 2 2 1 3
8.0


3.
  248 the grinch shields daniel goodwin 3 1 3 2
9.0


4.
  235 Nemesis Shields shane wells 4 4 4 4
16.0


5.
  238 White Rabbit Shields Richard Robbins 5 5 5 5
20.0


6.
  8 Good News Shields Paul MacKinnon 6 6 6 6
24.0


7.
  239 Syrinx Shields William Berry 8/DNS 8/DNS 8/DNS 8/DNS
32.0
 
 
White Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 18   USA 852 HOSS J 70 Glenn Darden 5 5 1 3
14.0


2. 2   USA 95 Muse J 70 Heather Gregg 2 10 5 1
18.0


3. 22   USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 8 1 9 2
20.0


4. 19   USA 419 Joint Custody J 70 Jenn & Ray Wulff 6 8 2 4
20.0


5. 24   USA 311 Sparkle J 70 Hannah Swett 7 2 4 14
27.0


6. 28   USA 364 USA 364 J 70 David Kerr 1 6 17 16
40.0


7. 16   USA 85 Dime J 70 Andrew & Mallory Loe 3 3 7 32/UFD
45.0


8. 17   USA 38 Goofyfoot J 70 John Wilsey 9 13 3 21
46.0


9. 23   USA 395 Semi Charmed J 70 Trevor Roach 15 11 18 5
49.0


10. 1   USA 501 Button Fly J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 17 16 12 7
52.0


11. 6   USA 313 FM J 70 Tod Sackett 10 14 24 9
57.0


12. 4   USA 839 Pinch & Roll J 70 Max Lopez 20 12 21 6
59.0


13. 43   USA 243 VitaminJ J 70 Ted Johnson 4 32/UFD 13 12
61.0


14. 10   USA 640 Bertha J 70 James Unsworth 14 17 20 10
61.0


15. 15   USA 188 Chinook J 70 Carrie & Ed Austin 13 18 19 11
61.0


16. 20   USA 226 Locomotion J 70 Daan Goedkoop 11 7 15 32/UFD
65.0


17. 33   USA 233 Winter Wind J 70 Nancy Glover 26 19 16 8
69.0


18. 97   USA 497 Chinook J 70 Frank McNamara 18 23 11 24
76.0


19. 5   USA 195 Trailer Park Boys J 70 Kenneth Nilsen 19 9 32/UFD 18
78.0


20. 45   USA 45 Wild Child J 70 Chris Chadwick 23 20 10 25
78.0


21. 8   USA 611 Artemis J 70 George Eberstadt 21 22 14 22
79.0


22. 3   USA 585 Running Wild J 70 Peter Vessella 12 4 32/UFD 32/UFD
80.0


23. 21   USA 373 Lucky J 70 Christopher Murray 27 15 22 17
81.0


24. 12   USA 91 Carlos J 70 Michael Sudofsky 32/DSQ 32/UFD 6 13
83.0


25. 26   USA 343 Truckin' J 70 Alex Meleney 25 32/UFD 8 19
84.0


26. 50 Ullman Sails  USA 357 DangerMouse J 70 Taz Coffey 24 21 26 15
86.0


27. 7   USA 411 Selkie J 70 Jack Wallace 16 32/RET 23 20
91.0


28. 13 North Sails  USA 386 Chicken Dinner J 70 John Beal 22 32/UFD 25 23
102.0


29. 9   USA 390 Berteau Group J 70 Mark & Sarah Renz 32/DNS 32/DNS 32/DNS 32/DNS
128.0


30. 25   USA 154 Spice J 70 Keenan Hilsinger 32/DNS 32/DNS 32/DNS 32/DNS
128.0


31. 27   USA 209 USA 209 J 70 Peter McChesney 32/DNS 32/DNS 32/DNS 32/DNS
128.0
 
 
Yellow Racing

PHRF Division


PHRF - Spinnaker 1


1.
  USA 30 Wicked 2.0 J 111 Douglas Curtiss 2 1


3.0


2.
  USA 51410 ISURUS J 120 Mark Verville 1 3


4.0


3.
  USA 72 Gut Feeling J 109 Ted Herlihy 3 2


5.0


4.
  USA 272 WildThing J 109 Dan Boyd 4 4


8.0


5.
  USA 1111 Freedom J 109 Cory Eaves 6 5


11.0


6.
  USA 38007 RIOT McConaghy OD38 Massachusetts Maritime Academy 5 6


11.0
 


PHRF - Spinnaker 2


1.
  USA 1976 Mischief Lyman-Morse 40 David Schwartz 1 2


3.0


2.
  USA 53303 Seefest J 29 MH OB Ira Perry 4 1


5.0


3.
  USA 32581 Leading Edge J 35 Tom Sutton 2 3


5.0


4. 10   USA 40926 Freightrain Frers 36 Richard Hyde 3 5


8.0


5.
  USA 52835 Ursus maritimus J 122 Jimmy Masiero 7/DNC 4


11.0


6.
  USA 122 Sundance J 100 Albert Signorella 5 6


11.0
 


PHRF - Non-Spinnaker


1.
  USA 22714 Kanga Peterson 34 Camden Tougas 1 2


3.0


2.
  USA 50940 Wildflower Sabre 402 Jonathan Pope 4 1


5.0


3.
  USA 36006 CEPHEUS Sailboat Richard Fontaine 3 3


6.0


4.
  22840 Moody Blue J 30 Kenneth van Colen 2 5


7.0


5.
  007 Escape Jeanneau Sunshine 36 Ben Jones 5 7


12.0


6.
  USA 60170 Reconciled Beneteau 40.7 Phillip Roshak 6 8


14.0


7.
  USA 51824 Blue Pigeon Too Swan Melissa Gordon 12/DNC 4


16.0


8.
  2175 Hotspur II Columbia 50 Ronald wisner 12/DNC 6


18.0


9.
  US 1948 Mirage Hunter 30 Tony Smith 7 12/DNF


19.0


10.
  USA 12204 August West J 122 Jamey Shachoy 12/DNC 12/DNS


24.0


11.
  43891 Nauti Dog Pearson Flyer Scott Humber 12/DNC 12/DNF


24.0
 

