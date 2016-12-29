Gladwell's Line - New America's Cup interesting, but will it fly?

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 7:21 pmTwo time winner and the longest competing team in the competition, Emirates Team New Zealand was not one of those gathered in the hallowed halls of The House of Garrard, who crafted the original trophy that became known as the Ameriac's Cup.The idea is not new, having been floated by Golden Gate Yacht Club and then Oracle BMW's Tom Ehman in 2003 in an interview I did with him for a print magazine.The concept was not picked up or acted upon and instead the Cup has moved further and further away from what is contemplated and prescribed in the Deed of Gift.It also borrows heavily from the changes made to the Volvo Ocean Race for the 2014/15 edition. That new event attracted seven teams, and for its second there will be eight boats, with two teams formally announced seven months before the start of the event.The original changes to the America's Cup by Golden Gate Yacht Club were touted as being of interest to many teams, but only three challengers made it to the Challenger Selection Series in 2013. Further changes to this Cup which has taken four years to organise have increased the number of Challengers by just two teams.



The Deed of Gift for the America's Cup, the 19th century document which sets out the terms of competition for the trophy, specifies that it is a Challenge Trophy. The Challenger nominates the boat and dates of the Match, the Defender nominates the venue (implied in the Deed that it will defend in its home waters) and the regatta is conducted under its rules (and officials) (given that there were no universal sailing rules at the time).



Emirates Team New Zealand are not included in the signatories, and previously they have said, maybe off the record that it they win, or had won in 2013, they would have talked with the Challengers - in the way of calling a Challengers meeting of interested teams and getting their views incorporated in a Protocol, which is in accordance with the Deed of Gift for the America's Cup and will get the maximum teams participating.



The requirements of the host venue also have to be factored into the Protocol, and no America's Cup has ever before been held at a new venue inside four years, and on the two occasions when the Cup has been won by the Defending team the time gap is three years - into a venue with existing facilities.



The current holder, Golden Gate Yacht Club has taken four years to organise each of the Matches it has hosted - and now it will be just two years between Cups?



The benefits of the two year cycle, were pointed out by Tom Ehman in that original interview - it enables teams to go to sponsors and investors with a much more regular competition, that in terms means the sponsors are investing every two years instead of every four. The survival time for teams between cycles is much easier, and most would look at a four year program covering two Cup regattas.



The reduced cycle, again as Ehman also pointed out limits the amount that a team can spend on design and development, as they have to get on the water racing and sailing.







The old adage about an America's Cup being 'four years of meetings followed by a boat race', goes out the door with its attendant cost structures.



But the other point is - why has this taken so long?



Golden Gate have held the Cup since February 2010. Tom Ehman was a flag officer of the holder of the Club for all of that time, and had been at the core of the team before that. San Francisco clubs have been at the heart of calls for reform of the Cup back into when Team New Zealand was defending in Auckland. So why are the changes which have been in the purview of the holder for 16 years or more, only happening now?



The deal announced of course is not binding in any way at all under the Deed of Gift for the America's Cup. At best it is a statement of intent between the five teams that have participated as to what they could do if one of them won the 35th America's Cup and accepted a Challenge from one of the other group of five teams.



What the document doesn't address is the issue of team nationality - and an 80% nationality requirement rule would wipe out half the existing teams. However strong national identity is seen as one of the keys to pulling large viewing audiences and support from the country of that team.



It also does not address the requirement of boats being 'constructed in country' as required by the Deed of Gift and watered down in the current era to just a small 2.7-metre section of the bow.



Of course, the timing of the announcement and its prescriptions locks the participating teams into a boat (AC50) which has not even been sailed yet.







Also not clear is the reaction of the major America's Cup teams who are not participating or have withdrawn from the current event - twice AC winner, Alinghi, and four-time Challenger Luna Rossa which pulled out of the current Cup after the class was changed by a majority vote of teams, some nine months after entries had closed and the AC62 boat type had been selected and widely promoted.



For sure there are some measures in the proposed Protocol which could and should cut costs such as the dropping of the use of surrogate boats, retaining the one design hull shape and wing sail profile, allowing existing tooling to be used and systems carried over. The ability of some teams to build and sail up to four of the AC45S test platforms, while others are operating on just one



But the key issue and deterrent for those new teams coming into the America's Cup (and putting together a coherent case for sponsors to invest) in the short time (less than two years) to come up to speed with a boat type which for most is new technology. The retrospective rule changing by the current competitors by a simple majority vote with scant regard for the minority of the teams is a significant deterrent to entry, particularly for a new team.



The fundamental point of the America's Cup, going right back to its roots is that it is a Challenge Trophy, and the very reason it has survived for 166 years is its ability to be changed every cycle depending on the Challenge accepted and terms negotiated between the Defender and Challenger of Record.



For sure New York Yacht Club, the longest holder of the trophy published a statement when it appeared likely that they would successfully defend, inviting Challenges with a set period, for a boat that it named, and that it would accept one of those for the next match.



While the notion of bringing in some certainty to future America's Cups is highly attractive, the trade-off is that the status quo is locked in.



A similar concept was used for the 1992 America's Cup running through to the 2007 America's Cup with the International America's Cup Class rule. Sure it wasn't a one design but the changing and tweaking along the way meant that the boats were redundant as soon as one Cup cycle had finished.



The key to any ongoing Cup is a viable competition, with stability of change in the class and being able to get new teams into the competition using initially second hand boats handed down from existing teams.



The Five Team Agreement (not publicly published) appears to address the boat issue. But it does not address the fundamental way in which the past two America's Cup s have been organised, marked by frequent Protocol changes. Further looking back to the oft-maligned 2007 America's Cup which was going to be 'fixed' by the current holders, that event attracted twice the number of teams, which in turn bring their new sponsors, fans and television audience.



And the event ran at a significant surplus which was distributed amongst the teams and would have been sufficient to give those teams funds to survive the start-up period for the next America's Cup. That has not happened under the current holder.



The participation of the Defender in the Challenger selection series is hard to understand for most. As is the fact that under the current rules, the Defender could go into the Match with a one point advantage.



The bottom line is that the fundamental issues with the current America's Cup lie in its organisation and not whether the boat is an AC50 one design and the duration between series.













