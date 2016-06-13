Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 2

Gladwell's Line - Get used to Bertelli putting his stampa on the Cup

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 6:15 am
A very happy Patrizio Bertelli - America’s Cup World Series Naples 2012 - Final day ACEA - Photo Gilles Martin-Raget http://photo.americascup.com/
The shock waves from the weekend interview given by the Patron of Luna Rossa, Patrizio Bertelli continue to reverberate around the America's Cup world.

Used to the long drawn out series of announcements from the organisers of the 34th and 35th America's Cup, fans and media expected a controlled information release, on a prescribed date, and one which often raised more questions than answers.

Most were caught unawares by Luna Rossa's Patrizio Bertelli giving an interview to an Italian newspaper and letting out some key points of the next America's Cup Class, a couple of weeks ahead of time.

However, we should not be surprised.

Who in the media can forget the stunned look on his skipper and tactician's faces when the volatile Italian fashion magnate issued a media release accusing the Luna Rossa afterguard of 'suicide tactics' in the fourth race of the 2000 America's Cup Match in Auckland?

Seated at the elevated top table in the waterfront media centre for the 2000 America's Cup, skipper, Francesco de Angelis was explaining the reasoning for the tactic which got them on the wrong side of what proved to be a persistent shift. It cost them what appeared to be a near-certain race win. Alongside him was tactician and sailing great, Torben Grael, winner of five Olympic sailing medals, several world championships and later the Volvo Ocean Race.

Now Challenger and Defender Luna Rossa's Max Sirena and Patrizio Bertelli with ETNZ's Matteo de Nora, Grant Dalton and Dean Barker © ACEA /Gilles Martin-Raget
Now Challenger and Defender Luna Rossa's Max Sirena and Patrizio Bertelli with ETNZ's Matteo de Nora, Grant Dalton and Dean Barker © ACEA /Gilles Martin-Raget


Mid-way through the question and answer session someone waved a Luna Rossa media release and asked de Angelis his response to the accusation of 'suicide tactics' by the Luna Rossa crew. The urbane de Angelis looked briefly shocked, saying they had not seen the statement and left it to Torben Grael to respond.

'He thought we gave Russell [Coutts] a birthday present. It wasn't intended', said Grael - who in sailing expertise had to answer to no-one. 'I think we are the first ones to feel bad about it and Patrizio [Bertelli] has the right to be upset as well, that is why he made that statement. We didn't see it as suicide. We thought we were doing the right thing and it ended up it was not. That is part of racing, it can't always go right, sometimes it goes wrong, and when it goes wrong, you look a little stupid.'

de Angelis was more to the point: 'That statement is pretty straightforward, there is not much to say about it. That is his feeling, and the facts are clear. There is not much more to say.'

The new AC36 is expected to be close to a contemporary 72fter but orientated for apparent wind sailing © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
The new AC36 is expected to be close to a contemporary 72fter but orientated for apparent wind sailing © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net


Three years later in 2003, it was the same Patrizio Bertelli who fired Doug Peterson, an America's Cup winning designer, after Luna Rossa performed poorly losing their first two races in the opening round robin. They only won a third against Le Defi (FRA) who failed to finish and then lost two more before their first contested win in Race 6 against Victory Challenge of Sweden.

Mr Bertelli wanted an 'ice-breaker' bow like the other boats, and according to who you believe he either drew it on the back of a cafe serviette, or full size on the boat, before commissioning radical bow surgery. Patrizio got his ice-breaker bow and the Italian results improved - but not enough to make the Finals.

At the end of that campaign, he sat down with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and declared that he would not be back for the 2007 America's Cup.

'This adventure is over,' Mr Bertelli told the newspaper.

By one estimate he'd spent $120million on the two campaigns and would sell the six IACC yachts and equipment. 'I could sell them, I've already had requests, even from Italy,' he said.

But as we now know, he had a change of heart and did come back for the 2007 Louis Vuitton Cup in Valencia making the Final but losing 5-0 to Emirates Team NZ. And again in 2013 for San Francisco cutting a deal with the Kiwis to buy a design package for a foiling AC72.

Luna Rossa’s ITA-86 and ITA-94, AC Unveiling 2007 showing their now standard i.
Luna Rossa’s ITA-86 and ITA-94, AC Unveiling 2007 showing their now standard i. "Luna Rossa have carried their very square box sections right forward to the bow knuckle." © Valenciasailing.com http://www.valenciasailing.com


Just before the launch of Luna Rossa's AC72 in Auckland, Patrizio Bertelli explained why he had returned to the America's Cup, triggered by the withdrawal of Mascalzone Latino, the then Challenger of Record. Mr Bertelli said they felt this withdrawal bought dishonour to Italy and they started looking seriously at a Challenge. The relationship did not please Oracle Team USA and Artemis Racing who complained to the International Jury, successfully clipping the wings of the two love-birds.

After they won an Extreme 40 regatta earlier in 2012, Luna Rossa had virtually decided to go ahead, but did not have the time to run up their own design team, so they talked to Emirates Team NZ. The Challenge for the 34th America's Cup was intended to extend into the 35th America's Cup, just completed in Bermuda.

Bertelli made a strong attempt to set up a winning team for the 2017 America's Cup, only to have the mat whipped out from under his feet in late March 2015, after a deal was cut with the majority of the Challengers and the Defender to shift to a smaller boat than the AC62 - which had been announced as the class nine months earlier.

Luna Rossa - Torben Grael and Francesco de Angelis 2003 Lious Vuitton Cup, Auckland © Sergio Dionisio / Oceanfashion Pictures
Luna Rossa - Torben Grael and Francesco de Angelis 2003 Lious Vuitton Cup, Auckland © Sergio Dionisio / Oceanfashion Pictures


So given what has gone before, maybe the interview with La Stampa last weekend should not have come as a surprise, and may have been a deliberate attempt to show that as Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa are not going to be Team New Zealand's poodle.

Clearly with the deal that has been cut with Emirates Team New Zealand, Luna Rossa as Challenger of Record does hold the whip hand on several aspects of the 36th America's Cup, as they are entitled to do as Challenger under the Deed of Gift.

Also expect the unexpected to happen with Luna Rossa, if only to keep the Defender and others on their toes.

Looking ahead to the Protocol we can probably expect a hard line to be taken on the key points of nationality, and construction in the country of the Defending or Challenging Club. As well there will be a class rule developed - without being one design as were the hulls, cross structure, wingsail and jib in the AC50 class.

Word around the waterfront in Auckland is that the new AC36 class will be around 72ft, and will be a canting keelboat, wicked up as much as possible to be an apparent wind oriented boat that will perform best at hotted up angles downwind.

It is unlikely that the new class will be a one design, and that being the case, teams will likely be allowed to build two boats - particularly with a new class - to allow for the first being a dud - and the team being locked into using that boat for the Cup.

The rig of the new AC36 class will probably be similar to that of the Verdier Yacht Design & VPLP Comanche © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
The rig of the new AC36 class will probably be similar to that of the Verdier Yacht Design & VPLP Comanche © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com


Of course that then gets teams into the dilemma of whether to build two quite different design concepts, or whether to build two boat that are similar in design so that a sharper edge can be be put on two-boat testing, with design variances being factored out.

The monohull approach will increase campaign costs, with larger numbers of sailing crew, more avenues to be explored by the design teams and two boats run - as happened with the International America's Cup Class that was used between 1992 and 2007.

Positives include being able to be transported in a travel-lift, being able to be towed, and without the need to have chase boats capable of travelling at 55kts. However we will be back to the days of having a substantial tender that can carry spare sails.

Any foils used by the boats will need to be fully retractable to eliminate their drag in light airs and non-foiling conditions and wind angles.

All will be revealed at the end of the month at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron unless Mr Bertelli elects to sit down for a another chat with an Italian newspaper.

Although many bemoan the fact that on the AC50's it was not a good look to have cyclors and grinders dedicated to pumping oil, the IACC class wasn't a hive of action either - Louis Vuitton Pacific Series- Final © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Although many bemoan the fact that on the AC50's it was not a good look to have cyclors and grinders dedicated to pumping oil, the IACC class wasn't a hive of action either - Louis Vuitton Pacific Series- Final © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


The new AC36 Class is expected to be about the same length as the IACC class but wicked up for apparent wind sailing © SW
The new AC36 Class is expected to be about the same length as the IACC class but wicked up for apparent wind sailing © SW


Luna Rossa's two foiling AC45's Piranha and Swordfish foiling off the team's base in Cagliari, Italy © Luna Rossa Challenge 2013 http://www.lunarossachallenge.com/
Luna Rossa's two foiling AC45's Piranha and Swordfish foiling off the team's base in Cagliari, Italy © Luna Rossa Challenge 2013 http://www.lunarossachallenge.com/


Luna Rossa Challenge’s base at Cagliari established after the 2013 America's cup © Luna Rossa Challenge 2013 http://www.lunarossachallenge.com/
Luna Rossa Challenge’s base at Cagliari established after the 2013 America's cup © Luna Rossa Challenge 2013 http://www.lunarossachallenge.com/

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsPittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - State of the Cup debate - a US and Kiwi view
Replay of this morning's 60 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell Replay of this morning's 60 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell, editor of Sail-World.com/nz, covering the choice of a monohull as the AC36 yacht; base development/plans in Auckland; course location in Auckland and other issues.
Posted on 13 Sep America's Cup - Sailing Illustrated and Sail-World NZ Editors GO LIVE
The editors of US website SailingIllustrated.com and New Zealand's Sail-World.com/nz will team up for a live discussion The editors of US website SailingIllustrated.com and New Zealand's Sail-World.com/nz will team up for a live discussion on matters America's Cup tomorrow (Wednesday NZT) at 0800hrs or 2000hrs UTC (and 1300PDT, 1600 EDT, 2200 CET).
Posted on 12 Sep America's Cup - Italians say monohulls will be used in the next Cup
Reports emanating from Italy has it that 36th America's Cup, to be sailed in New Zealand, will be held in monohulls. Reports emanating from the Italian newspaper La Stampa has it that 36th America's Cup, to be sailed in New Zealand, will be held in monohulls. Using an online translator, the key points of the Italian were that a monohull would be used and that the use of a monohull was a pre-condition of Luna Rossa assisting Emirates Team NZ in the last America's Cup.
Posted on 11 Sep America's Cup - Auckland Council grapples with tough Cup options
Today's Auckland City Council meeting gave a first view of the options for hosting the 2021 America's Cup. The Auckland Council's Planning Committee met this morning in an open session to consider a number of options and updates on long term planning for the Auckland area. The meeting gave a first view of the options for hosting the 2021 America's Cup. Which according to Mayor Phil Goff will only be held in Auckland if Emirates Team NZ are happy with the planning and where bases will be located.
Posted on 5 Sep America's Cup - Potential Australian backers of Cup Challenge named
A group of wealthy Australian businessmen could be interested in mounting an America's Cup Challenge. Columnists writing in The Australian Gossip have suggested that a group of wealthy Australian businessmen could be interested in mounting an America's Cup Challenge. Australia has not had an entrant in the America's Cup for 20 years, and by the time the next America's Cup rolls around, it will be 38 years since Australia won the 1983 event in Newport RI.
Posted on 2 Sep Gladwell's Line - Cup capers continue in Auckland and Bermuda
Two months have now passed since New Zealand won the America's Cup Two months have now passed since New Zealand won the America's Cup, without too much as yet on how the next event will shape up. What has been released is a big improvement on what was produced in the run up to the last four America's Cups, which drip fed basic information over 14 months, and then changed the class nine months after entries opened.
Posted on 27 Aug America's Cup - Dalton survives 100mph Isle of Man Classic TT crash
Emirates Team New Zealand's CEO, Grant Dalton has walked away from a high speed crash in the Isle of Man Classic TT Emirates Team New Zealand's CEO, Grant Dalton has walked away from a high speed crash in the Isle of Man Classic TT on Wednesday (NZT). The CEO of the champion America's Cup team survived a 100mph(160kmh) crash after his bike seized.
Posted on 25 Aug America's Cup - Coutts 'threatens' return to Cup if monohull chosen
Coutts, has echoed his famous quote about the AC being for the Facebook generation, not the Flintstone generation Five times America's Cup winner, Russell Coutts, has echoed his famous quote about the 34th And 35th America's Cup regattas being for the Facebook generation, not the Flintstone generation, in an interview with OneNews reporter Abby Wilson. Now the Commodore of Manly Sailing Club, Coutts hit back at those who have criticised the format and boats used at the two events.
Posted on 20 Aug America's Cup - Two months on from start of 35th Match + Video
Emirates Team New Zealand have released this compilation from the series in Bermuda. To mark the passing of the two month milestone since the start of the 35th Match for the America's Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand have released this compilation from the series in Bermuda.
Posted on 20 Aug What does Pete Burling think AC36 should look like?
America's Cup winning helsman Peter Burling hope Team New Zealand persist with foiling catamarans for next America's Cup Everybody has an opinion on what ETNZ should have the 36th America's Cup look like. Just ask them and they will tell you, but what does Peter Burling have to say about it all after holding the Auld Mug aloft not that long ago? Well the protocols will be unveiled next month, so in the meantime, speculation continues.
Posted on 2 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy