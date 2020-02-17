Please select your home edition
Edition
Bakewell-White Yacht Design

Gladwell's Line - AC50 Roll Call shows several late or absent

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com on 21 Feb
Emirates Team New Zealand’s AC50 is assembled in part of the Southern Spars facility in Auckland. The 2.7m long bow section is shown as being detached on the starboard (left in picture) hull. Southern Spars
The AC50 unveiling/launch/sailing call-sheet has had a few additions since Land Rover BAR were the first to launch on February 6 - the earliest day permitted under the 28-day voluntary Blackout amendment to the Protocol governing the current event.

Oracle Team USA was the second to unveil their AC50 over a week later on February 15 (Bermuda time) and was preceded/followed by Emirates Team New Zealand, who went sailing on February 14 and then officially launched on February 16th.

Land Rover Bar was the second to go sailing - on February 18 in Bermuda.

Then today, February 21, Oracle Team USA went sailing almost a week after their unveiling.

Of the other teams, Softbank Team Japan looks to be the next to unveil, maybe launch and go sailing - on the basis that today a couple more images appeared in social media of the rigged boat, with the comment that launching is imminent.

Land Rover BAR AC50 first sail - Bermuda © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Land Rover BAR AC50 first sail - Bermuda © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR


Nothing has been put out about the intentions of Groupama Team France or Artemis Racing (Sweden).

Then to add a bit to the mystery, Emirates Team New Zealand hasn't been sighted sailing since last Wednesday (Sure Friday was pretty average, and they don't sail in the weekend, but the last couple of days have been OK).

All of which is very intriguing - given that before the Blackout was agreed, the teams could have launched and gone sailing 150 days before the start of the Qualifiers, of on December 27, 2016.

The voluntary Blackout was signed off just a couple of weeks before AC race boats were due to be launched and headed off action by the Arbitration Panel as part of the settlement with Emirates Team NZ over the withdrawal of the Qualifier Round from Auckland.

Cup media teams made much ado about there being only 100 days left to the start of racing in the America's Cup Regatta - but that ignored the fact that 50days had already gone - under the original schedule. And even when the sailing Blackout had passed, still the teams were in no hurry to get on the water and get their sailing programs into gear.

17/02/20 - Hamilton (BDA) - 35th America’s Cup Bermuda 2017 - ORACLE TEAM USA - AC45S training © Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
17/02/20 - Hamilton (BDA) - 35th America’s Cup Bermuda 2017 - ORACLE TEAM USA - AC45S training © Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com


Today's sailing by Oracle Team USA is assumed to have been in their AC50 - but the photos that came with the team release on the occasion were all captioned for their AC45S. A quick question on the veracity of the images went unanswered by the team.

On the basis that Oracle did sail their AC50 today - that marks the point where the omission by the America's Cup Commissioner, then General Harvey Schiller, or ACEA's Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel and now AC Commissioner, sports lawyer, Sam Hollis, takes effect.

The America's Cup Commissioner was supposed to have published a list of allowed training and racing practice days a year out from the start of the America's Cup Qualifiers but omitted to do so for whatever reason - be it deliberate or forgetful.

That failure means that Article 35.5(b) of the Protocol is triggered which says the competitors 'shall only sail or test an AC Class Yacht in a coordinated manner with another Competitor' on the, now unpublished, dates by the ex-Commissioner.

Given that Oracle Team USA is sailing their AC50 and no sailing dates have been published, that would appear to bring to an end the training and development relationship between Oracle Team USA and Softbank Team Japan. Those teams - as must all others as soon as they have sailed their AC50's - must work up and train alone. The swapping of data and debriefings is also disallowed.

Emirates Team NZ’s AC50 in fast mode - bow down, rudder foils out, slight heel to windward, and cycling team grinding © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team NZ’s AC50 in fast mode - bow down, rudder foils out, slight heel to windward, and cycling team grinding © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


At least one of the teams has had some serious daggerboard issues, including one catastrophic structural failure in their AC45S. Whether that issue extends throughout their stock of daggerboards and maybe across into other teams remains to be seen. But don't expect the issue to break through the PR ice-cap.

Long story short is that either the six America's Cup teams have things extraordinarily well under control and running to schedule, or the transition to the AC50 from the AC45S is proving to be a little less than plain sailing.

The teams are definitely up against the wall time-wise - and being able to get their boats commissioned and into a full sailing program will be crucial to the outcome of the Cup in June.

History shows that those who have launched early and got into a regular sailing and training program have always done very well in the Match, and this America's Cup will be no exception. The chances of a bolter coming through at the last minute are fanciful.

While the litany above may appear to be train-spotting, the fact is that the past and next couple of weeks is when the hard work must go in.

Emirates Team New Zealand sailing team fitness test at the team base in Auckland © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand sailing team fitness test at the team base in Auckland © Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com


Being slow to get a program into top gear at this stage inevitably means that items get crossed off the development list as race-day looms. Those teams that are on or ahead of schedule do get more sailing time and more smarts on board the boat, and a will better result come June 2017.

Staying with the train-spotting. The sharp-eyed will have looked at the image at the top of this newsletter and realised that the starboard detachable 2.7 metre bow section of the AC50 pictured above represents the sum total (along with its pair on the other side) of the amount of an AC50 which under the current Protocol is required to be constructed in the country of the defending or challenging club. Unfortunately, the Deed of Gift doesn't make this differentiation, requiring the whole of the yacht to be constructed in the country of origin. By our reckoning not all teams are in compliance with the Deed of Gift on this vital point.

The AC50 flies above the floors at the Southern Spars facility in Auckland © Southern Spars
The AC50 flies above the floors at the Southern Spars facility in Auckland © Southern Spars


By all accounts, Southern Spars did an outstanding job of building the Emirates Team New Zealand AC50 - begging the question as to whether the long slim AC50's are better built by sparmakers than boat builders. The boat was right down to weight, delivered on time and given the project's starting point was an excellent effort.

Interestingly the construction rules surrounding the AC50 precluded Southern Spars from using a lot of their top end technology in the AC50 - and had that been permitted the Kiwi team would have had an even better Xmas present.

But as with many other companies in the New Zealand marine industry, Southern Spars have proven their ability once again to take on a difficult project apply their composite engineering expertise and know-how to come up with a superb product straight out of the box.


This commentary was first published in The Sail-World New Zealand newsletter of February 21, 2017. To become a free subscriber click here

If you want to contact Richard Gladwell directly email: sailworldnzl@gmail.com or call (+6421) 301030

Below decks on Courageous in the 1977 America’s Cup campaign - not cycle pedestals like the Challenger Sveridge - but grinding below in these conditions in a 12 Metre must have been hard work. © Paul Darling Photography Maritime Productions www.sail-world.com/nz
Below decks on Courageous in the 1977 America’s Cup campaign - not cycle pedestals like the Challenger Sveridge - but grinding below in these conditions in a 12 Metre must have been hard work. © Paul Darling Photography Maritime Productions www.sail-world.com/nz


Softbank Team Japan AC50 almost ready to launch © SoftBank Team Japan
Softbank Team Japan AC50 almost ready to launch © SoftBank Team Japan


Open design AC72’s seem so last year - 11 crew, four grinding pedestals and sheet winches contrast with the one design AC50’s, cycling grinders, and no winches. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Open design AC72’s seem so last year - 11 crew, four grinding pedestals and sheet winches contrast with the one design AC50’s, cycling grinders, and no winches. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


A serious traditional grinding team - Emirates Team New Zealand, NZL82 before the start of racing on day two in the choppy seas and a breeze of up to 20 knots. Louis Vuitton Act 8. Trapani, Sicily, Italy. © Chris Cameron/ETNZ http://www.chriscameron.co.nz
A serious traditional grinding team - Emirates Team New Zealand, NZL82 before the start of racing on day two in the choppy seas and a breeze of up to 20 knots. Louis Vuitton Act 8. Trapani, Sicily, Italy. © Chris Cameron/ETNZ http://www.chriscameron.co.nz


From 11 years ago - IACC NZL81 during sail testing. Emirates Team New Zealand © Chris Cameron/ETNZ http://www.chriscameron.co.nz
From 11 years ago - IACC NZL81 during sail testing. Emirates Team New Zealand © Chris Cameron/ETNZ http://www.chriscameron.co.nz

Wildwind 2016 660x82Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackHall Spars - Boom

Related Articles

America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's bike team in training - Video
Emirates Team New Zealand have released a short video of four of their grinding team in training Emirates Team New Zealand have released a short video of four of their grinding team in training - including two Olympic class sailors and an Olympic Gold medalist rower.
Posted on 20 Feb America's Cup - Oracle Team USA sails AC50 for first time in Bermuda
Oracle Team USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, '17' Oracle Team USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, '17', for the first time. 'We had a successful day,' said skipper Jimmy Spithill dockside after the training session. 'First impressions were great. The boat went really well, so everyone is happy.'
Posted on 20 Feb America's Cup - Glenn Ashby on why Emirates Team NZ went cycling
How did the potentially game-breaking development to go to cycling grinders remain a secret for so long? After the revelation that Emirates Team NZ had switched from grinders to cyclists, how did the potentially game-breaking development remain a secret for so long? 'The team started work on the project three years ago, but the actual testing started 18-24 months ago,' explained skipper and Sailing Director, Glenn Ashby. 'The team has done well to keep it under wraps for all this time.
Posted on 20 Feb America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ elaborates on the pedal-powered AC50
ETNZ's COO on the 35th America's Cup, the growth of the team, and compared the current boat and Cup to previous editions Kevin Shoebridge is now COO of Emirates Team New Zealand, working alongside his long-time friend and nemesis CEO Grant Dalton. At last Thursday's AC50 christening and launch ceremony, Shoebridge spoke to top international sailing commentator, Peter Montgomery about the 35th America's Cup campaign, the change, and growth of the team, and compared the current boat and Cup to previous editions.
Posted on 20 Feb America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ give first look at the pedaling AC50
Emirates Team New Zealand formally christened their new AC50 America's Cup Challenger on a rainy Auckland afternoon. Emirates Team New Zealand formally christened their new AC50 America's Cup Challenger on a rainy Auckland afternoon. The team has been sailing for the previous two days making news headlines after it was revealed in Sail-World.com that the AC50 would become only the second yacht in America's Cup history to use pedal power.
Posted on 16 Feb America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ christen AC50 100 days from Cup
Emirates Team NZ christened their AC50 in a rain-marred ceremony at the team's Beaumont Street base Just 100 days out from the first race of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers, Emirates Team New Zealand accomplishes the most significant milestone of its challenge for the 35th Americas Cup by christening their America’s Cup Class catamaran that will begin racing in Bermuda in May.
Posted on 16 Feb America's Cup - Images from Oracle Team USA AC50 launch + Video
After unveiling their AC50 yesterday, Oracle Team USA launched their Defender today in Bermuda. After unveiling their AC50 yesterday, Oracle Team USA launched their Defender today in Bermuda. Top international photographer Carlo Borlenghi was on hand to capture the moment. Catch the moment on video, too
Posted on 15 Feb Just 100 days to the start of the 35th America's Cup
Right across the beautiful island of Bermuda, preparations continue apace for the incredible events. Right across the beautiful island of Bermuda, preparations continue apace for the incredible events that will unfold, with racing taking place on the Great Sound.
Posted on 15 Feb America's Cup - Images from Oracle Team USA AC50 unveiling in Bermuda
.Top international photographer Carlo Borlenghi was present in Bermuda at the Oracle Team USA unveiling of their AC50 Top international photographer Carlo Borlenghi was present in Bermuda at the Oracle Team USA unveiling of their AC50 and provided this gallery of images of the occasion. The AC50 was revealed for the first time, but was not launched or sailed.
Posted on 15 Feb America's Cup - Kiwis sign Olympic Cyclist for the Tour de Bermuda
Ttop cyclist Simon van Velthooven, a 2012 Olympic Bronze cycling medallist had been signed by the America's Cup team Emirates Team New Zealand put in a second foiling display on Auckland's Waitemata harbour ahead of the official launching of their AC50 tomorrow. With brighter skies the cycling team took their places on the pedalstals and used leg power to provide the hydraulic pressure necessary to run the AC50's control systems for the foils and wingsail.
Posted on 15 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy