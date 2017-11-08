Give the gift of sailing knowledge

Please select your home edition


by North Sails today at 5:22 pm
The Art and Science of Sails North Sails http://www.northsails.com/
The Art and Science of Sails – The perfect gift for your favorite sailor in 2017

Everyone has that one friend who loves sailing. Make this a holiday to remember by gifting them sailing's #1 Best Seller, The Art and Science of Sails, co-authored by North Technology Group CEO Tom Whidden, and Michael Levitt.

'The Art and Science of Sails celebrates the complexity and beauty of sails and of the whole rarefied sport of sailing.'

Get your copy today in time for the holiday season!
Hong Kong Flying Fifteen Championship – Carlyon and Adam claim title
Competitors had been looking at the long range weather forecast with some concern given the potentially very light winds For the second year in a row the Championships were going to involve overseas sailors with Masayuki Ogura from Japan, Joe Nelson from the United States, who were both helming, and Adam Kingston, who had crewed the winning boat in 2016 with Ashley Smith, returning to crew again.
Posted today at 4:56 pm Volvo Ocean Race – This might be our final gybe
After almost three days on sea we have reactions from Bouwe Bekking, Annie Lush and Kyle Langford about tactics British sailor Annie Lush is clear about her feelings and expectations: “There was a point last night where I sort of thought it would be really nice if there was a bit less wind and we were dry, but I'd regret thinking that in a couple of days when we're in the doldrums and it's hot and no wind, so we should enjoy it right now.'
Posted today at 4:50 pm Bouwmeester and Burling big winners at inaugural World Sailing Awards
Held at Patio Los Arcos in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the sport of sailing was celebrated in a star-studded evening The Beppe Croce Trophy is awarded to an individual who has made an outstanding voluntary contribution to the sport of sailing. Carlo Croce, President of World Sailing from 2013 – 2016 received the trophy.
Posted today at 4:37 pm World Sailing Awards - Bouwmeester (NED) and Burling (NZL) are winners
Marit Bouwmeester (NED) and Peter Burling (NZL) were the big winners at the inaugural World Sailing Awards Marit Bouwmeester (NED) and Peter Burling (NZL) were the big winners at the inaugural World Sailing Awards in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as they were announced male and female 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year. Held at Patio Los Arcos in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the sport of sailing was celebrated in a star-studded evening that welcomed leading sailors and influencers.
Posted today at 12:04 pm Mini-Transat La Boulangère - Traverse in convoy… or not
Virtually in single file, solo sailors competing in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère are attacking their oceanic crossing Virtually in single file, the solo sailors competing in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère are attacking their oceanic crossing on a WNW’ly heading, slightly above the direct course. In these conditions, with the routing that has stood the test of time since leaving Gran Canaria, wisdom recommends favouring the layline. However, there already appear to be some mavericks on the Atlantic chessboard.<
Posted today at 4:35 am Nesbitt becomes three-time Butler Cup winner
Chris Nesbitt and his San Diego Yacht Club team narrowly beat Long Beach Yacht Club’s Dave Hood by about one-meter Chris Nesbitt and his San Diego Yacht Club team narrowly beat Long Beach Yacht Club’s Dave Hood by about one-meter in the last race of the regatta, Nov. 5, to win the 2017 World Sailing Grade 4 Butler Cup, thus becoming a three-time winner of this event hosted by the Long Beach Yacht Club and raced on the Long Beach Sailing Foundation’s fleet of Catalina 37s.
Posted today at 4:11 am Sustainability Agenda 2030 to create a better world through sport
World Sailing has launched its Sustainability Agenda 2030, which sets out commitment to help create a better world World Sailing has launched its Sustainability Agenda 2030, which sets out the world governing body's ambitious commitment to help create a better world through sport.
Posted today at 3:58 am Lift Machine
Not the one in a hotel or an office building, either. Now I’ve been fortunate enough to sail on apparent wind machines Not the one in a hotel or an office building, either. Now I’ve been fortunate enough to sail on and drive quite a few apparent wind machines. They are fantastic fun, as we all know. Some of them had grooves about as wide as the one on an LP, if you’re old enough to remember what the heck they were. It meant that if you were off your game, then your performance slipped....
Posted on 7 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Accelerating away from Madeira as decision looms
VOR fleet continued to charge west at breakneck speeds a decision that could affect overall outcome of Leg 2 was looming As the Volvo Ocean Race fleet continued to charge west at breakneck speeds on Tuesday, a crucial decision that could ultimately affect the overall outcome of Leg 2 was looming.
Posted on 7 Nov Yacht Racing Forum 2018 at the heart of mythical Sailing Valley©
The leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing will take place on October 22-23, 2018 The leading annual conference for the business of sailing and yacht racing will take place on October 22-23, 2018 in Brittany, in the town of Lorient, at the heart of the mythical Sailing Valley©, one of the world’s most dynamic sailing and yacht racing destinations, right before the famous Route du Rhum.
Posted on 7 Nov
