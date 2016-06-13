Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Ginger conquers Pittwater for fourth MC38 Australian Championship

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 10:47 am
Ginger - MC38 Australian Champion 2017 © Bob Fowler
Leslie Green and his Ginger crew pulled off the ultimate class feat when they sailed to a fourth successive MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater on Sunday February 19, 2017.

A fickle last day closed up the final pointscore. Ginger (CYCA) laid the foundations in the first two days and went out to race defensively, putting a target on Dark Star’s (RPAYC) back, and Neville Crichton’s Maserati (RNZYS/CYCA) crew cleverly read what breeze there was to move into second overall.

The day opened with a patchy 5-7 knot sou’west wind for race eight and finished with a second race, on the Mackerel Beach to Stokes Point course in a light ESEer up to 8kts with a mid-section full of holes. A weather system to the north-west did Pittwater sailors no favours and forced a postponement between races as the committee monitored the Bureau of Meteorology’s radar for thunderstorm activity, wary of the previous two afternoon’s sudden storms.

“It was a hard day today, we had to cover Dark Star and that can lead you into trouble,” Green said. “All the boys are so good, the reason we win is we have an excellent team. I loved every minute of it and I’ll be back next year,” the smiling skipper promised.

As the newest crewmember, strategist Julian Plante commented that the guys on the Ginger team are inspired by Leslie’s attitude and the effort he puts in. “The inspiration pushes everyone to do their best and find a little extra. Leslie sets a nice tone and the team want for nothing. Joining them was a no-brainer for me; they’ve been a successful team for so long.”

Ginger and Assassin - MC38 Australian Champion 2017 © Bob Fowler
Ginger and Assassin - MC38 Australian Champion 2017 © Bob Fowler



Doug McGain, mainsheet on Maserati, said the mental stress was high for some on board as the games of snakes and ladders played out in the final race, when Maserati was still behind Dark Star on points. “There was a lot of concentration and a bit of mental stress,” McGain said. “Once we got around the top mark and looked back we knew we were fine. Everyone just took a breath and settled down. We just had to be patient. Neville was happy with the weekend and he’s happy with second.”

Cameron Miles, tactician on Dark Star, rued yet another final series day when their good fortune ran out, similar to the final day and race of the 2016 Australian Championship. “The last day seems to not be our day. We are sailing well and the boat’s going well, we just need to be more consistent. We could have got our time on distance better in the second start, the penalty turn didn’t hurt us as we were going right but then the breeze came in hard out of the left. You can only go with what you can see at the time,” Miles added.

Final day - MC38 Australian Champion 2017 © Bob Fowler
Final day - MC38 Australian Champion 2017 © Bob Fowler



Being the tactician on a cloudy and shifty Pittwater is the most unenviable job on the boat, no matter which class, and what happened to Dark Star and others today is referred to by locals as ‘being Pittwater-ised’.

Sunday’s race victories went to Maserati and Chris Hancock’s Vino while Steve Barlow’s Light Speed again posted promising results, finishing fourth in their debut MC38 regatta - a national title nonetheless. On Light Speed’s heels was Marcus Blackmore’s Hooligan, tactician Will Ryan making some smart calls in the taxing conditions.

The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s PRO Steve Merrington summed up the series with, “It was a shame the wind didn’t quite cooperate today but still it was a good regatta that finished up nicely.”

Australian champions Ginger - MC38 Australian Champion 2017 © Adventures of a Sailor Girl
Australian champions Ginger - MC38 Australian Champion 2017 © Adventures of a Sailor Girl

Barz Optics - Kids rangeSail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Lancer Lasts Longer

Related Articles

MC38 Nationals wrap at Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club
A fast-closing Crichton and his team on Maserati were North Sails 'Boat of the Day' with a third in race eight. A fast-closing Crichton and his team on Maserati were North Sails 'Boat of the Day' with a third in race eight.
Posted today at 11:03 am Balance cleans up in Sydney Newcastle Race
Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race taking line honours Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance has almost replicated her clean sweep of last year’s Sydney Newcastle race, taking line honours and winning IRC, ORCi and PHS overall, only missing breaking the record she set last year in the Ocean Pointscore Series conducted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.
Posted today at 4:01 am MC38 Nationals action-shots by Dinghy Fever Photography
Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 MC38 Nationals on Pittwater. Dinghy Fever Photography provided this gallery of images from 2017 MC38 Nationals on Pittwater.
Posted on 18 Feb Krabi waters deliver a spectacular Day 3 of the Bay Regatta 2017
Opting for just two starts each day – monohulls / multihulls – has proven a successful strategy for 2017 The Bay Regatta Opting for just two starts each day – monohulls and multihulls – has proven a successful strategy for the 2017 The Bay Regatta, getting the boats off early and enjoying the good breeze and eye-candy that is the Andaman triangle of Phuket-Phang Nga-Krabi.
Posted on 18 Feb Cold, wet and wild sailing in Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race
52-foot Secret Men's Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, took out another line honours victory finishing at 7.30am The 52-foot Secret Men's Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, took out another line honours victory finishing at just after 7.30am and just ahead of the other TP52, Sam Haynes' Celestial, which made the trip over from Sydney.
Posted on 18 Feb Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story
Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February.
Posted on 18 Feb Vendee Globe - Under a square head jury rig and storm jib - Day 104
Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail to reach the finish line of the Vendee Globe. The single handed sailor is attempting to become the first competitor in the eight editions of the solo non-stop round the world race to complete the course using only natural energy. He has 200nm under the makeshift rig
Posted on 18 Feb Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story - 11th place
Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne Journalist and solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February. His excellent finish represents the culmination of a dream to take part in the famous solo ocean race around the world. Sailing Newrest-Matmut Amedeo's elapsed time for the course is 103 d 21h 1 m.
Posted on 18 Feb EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour - Douillard avenges upset with victory
French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged shock last-minute defeat in opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged a shock last-minute defeat in the opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour by snatching victory in round two of the Gulf classic on Friday.
Posted on 18 Feb Ginger closes in on fourth MC38 Australian Championship
Leslie Green’s Ginger consolidated its top status, Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow’s Light Speed continued on day two Leslie Green’s Ginger consolidated its top dog status, John Bacon’s Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow’s Light Speed continued to make inroads on day two of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater
Posted on 18 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy