Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

Ginger closes in on fourth MC38 Australian Championship

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 7:24 am
Ginger and fleet - MC38 Australian Championship 2017 © Bob Fowler
Leslie Green’s Ginger consolidated its top dog status, John Bacon’s Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow’s Light Speed continued to make inroads on day two of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater.

In 12-16 knot sou’easters, Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club PRO Steve Merrington and his team peeled off four races between Mackerel Beach and Stokes Point on the eastern side of Pittwater, a wider scenic course that offered crews variety from the usual track north of Scotland Island.

There’s a clear top three opening up at this national title. At nine points in the black, Green and his team are likely to realise their quest for a fourth consecutive national title and attention now switches to the battle for second between John Bacon’s Dark Star and Neville Crichton’s Maserati, currently one point apart.

“Every day we go out to try and be boat of the day,” said Ginger’s tactician David Chapman. “Though in saying that we do tend to hang in the same patch of water as Maserati and Dark Star. It was a long day with four races, at the start we are fresh and towards the end of the day it gets harder to maintain consistency. It’s the same for every team.”

Chapman is working alongside international sailor Julian Plante as Ginger’s strategist. “We have a friendly rivalry from our Farr 40 days. Julian is fitting in well, he’s a local hero and it’s good to have someone to bounce things off,” Chapman added.

Dark Star bow - 2017 MC38 Australian Championship © Bob Fowler
Dark Star bow - 2017 MC38 Australian Championship © Bob Fowler



Dark Star’s rise to second overall came down to good starts and going the right way said skipper John Bacon back at the RPAYC as another summer thunderstorm unleashed. “Today we were in the right spot and we made the best of our boat speed. We also had fantastic racing with Neville, they are very similar in boat speed and here we are with a point between us.

“Ginger is clinical. Even if they have a bad race it’s still a good race. It would be unusual for us to beat Leslie, we’d have to win three races and they’d have to finish deep tomorrow. We’ll be really keen to protect our position on the final day,” Bacon added.

Maserati - MC38 Australian Championship 2017 © Bob Fowler
Maserati - MC38 Australian Championship 2017 © Bob Fowler



Maserati’s tactician Joe Turner says their goal-setting of a podium finish in every race combined with time on the boat is reaping results. “We are really starting to gel as a team, we are knocking on a year now and things are falling into place. The boat’s fast enough, the crew’s good enough, it’s now down to Neville and I. We didn’t expect Dark Star to have the day they had, this is their patch of water and we are having a great battle. Neville is really happy; he said today he can’t wait for next season.”

The big mover in the pointscore on day two is the Steve Barlow skippered Light Speed, now fourth behind Maserati.

Drone of the MC38 Australian Champs 2017 © Bob Fowler
Drone of the MC38 Australian Champs 2017 © Bob Fowler



Sunday’s forecast is for southerly winds 15-25 knots increasing to 20-30 knots early in the morning then tending south-east to south-westerly 15-25 knots by midday and an 80% chance of showers. Racing on the final day of the MC38 Australian Championship is due to start at 1100hrs and three races are scheduled to close out the series.

Videos and live videos of the racing are on the Facebook page.

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsPacific Sailing School 660x82 1Musto 2016 660x82 4

Related Articles

Cold, wet and wild sailing in Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race
52-foot Secret Men's Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, took out another line honours victory finishing at 7.30am The 52-foot Secret Men's Business, skippered by Geoff Boettcher, took out another line honours victory finishing at just after 7.30am and just ahead of the other TP52, Sam Haynes' Celestial, which made the trip over from Sydney.
Posted today at 5:53 pm Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story
Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February.
Posted today at 4:56 pm Vendee Globe - Under a square head jury rig and storm jib - Day 104
Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail to reach the finish line of the Vendee Globe. The single handed sailor is attempting to become the first competitor in the eight editions of the solo non-stop round the world race to complete the course using only natural energy. He has 200nm under the makeshift rig
Posted today at 10:38 am Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story - 11th place
Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne Journalist and solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February. His excellent finish represents the culmination of a dream to take part in the famous solo ocean race around the world. Sailing Newrest-Matmut Amedeo's elapsed time for the course is 103 d 21h 1 m.
Posted today at 9:31 am EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour - Douillard avenges upset with victory
French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged shock last-minute defeat in opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged a shock last-minute defeat in the opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour by snatching victory in round two of the Gulf classic on Friday.
Posted today at 8:46 am CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race Start- Images by Bow Caddy
The forecast strong but fading southerly was nowhere in evidence this morning as the CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race fleet cr The forecast strong but fading southerly was nowhere in evidence this morning as the CYCA Sydney Newcastle Race fleet crossed the start line off Shark Island at 9am, gybing their way down harbour in a light sou'easter. The reach across from South Head to North Head was a tight one under spinnaker, Triton electing to hold her kite all the way and leading Balance out of the harbour, the latter ha
Posted today at 3:08 am Feisty MC38 Australian Championship - Day 1
A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor’easters A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor’easters only to be cut short just before a violent storm cell crossed over Sydney’s northern beaches bringing high winds and hail and causing flooding at the host Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club.
Posted today at 3:05 am Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week ends on a high
A blustery start to the Iberia Race, the feeder race from Fremantle to Busselton for Geographe Bay Race Week A blustery start to the Iberia Race, the feeder race from Fremantle to Busselton for Geographe Bay Race Week, began on a Friday evening in the face of a strong wind warning from the Bureau. Winds were predominantly easterly, keep waters relatively flat and making for some superfast times. By noon on Saturday, all yachts had finished the race.
Posted on 17 Feb J Class to race its first ever World Championship this year
Just over one hundred years on from the advent of the Universal Rule, the J Class will get to race World Championship. Just over one hundred years on from the advent of the Universal Rule, to which they were originally built, the J Class will this year get to race its first ever World Championship.
Posted on 17 Feb Spain’s Xabi Fernández to skipper MAPFRE in Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18
Xabi will return to the Volvo Ocean Race after finishing his work for Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup campaign. The 40-year-old Xabi, who has taken part in the Volvo Ocean Race four times, won Olympic gold in Athens 2004, and followed that up with a silver in 2008 – both times alongside his long-term sailing partner Iker Martínez.
Posted on 17 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy