Gill B14 National Championships – Down to the wire

Bonus leading the fleet Richard Reynolds Bonus leading the fleet Richard Reynolds

by Stephen Barton today at 1:58 pmAn earlier start for the first race of the day resulted in race seven run in light and variable conditions. Not ideal. But once again the usual high achievers were mainly in the top spots.The wind then changed to a nice solid seabreeze which kicked in to around 15-20 knots and so setting up a course to suit was quite simple even if it wasn't easy for the support boats crews who were bobbing around a lot in the quite open waters of Eden's Twofold Bay re laying marks.





And with this good breeze races eight and nine were spectacular to watch and with small shifts in the breeze there was still plenty to be gained and lost on choosing the right side going uphill and then picking the angles downhill to arrive at the gate at full speed with spinnakers flying.



With the wind bending a bit to the south at the bottom end of the course quite a few boats that had gone right ended up over-standing their gybe points which meant they were fully stretched to make it to the gate. Many had to give up the good fight as the kite at that angle was just too much and so they would have to pull away, drop their kites, and then harden up for a tight reach to get back up to the gate. Fascinating to watch!



The swell and waves created some spectacular planing but made crew work obviously even more challenging. There were several capsizes during the day.



Even though it's a very physical class to sail many boats have female crew and or skippers and the results show that they can sail these high performance skiffs just as well as the Y chromosome crews.









In the end, the dead heat situation for first between The Nude and Bonus was broken in the last race with Guy Bancroft and Jason Walker in Bonus being crowned the Championship with Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan filling the bridesmaid position for yet another time having never been the bride. One day....

Bonewerk sailed by David and Ian Cunningham maintained third overall.



And that was that bar the shouting and presentation dinner and the top positions were awarded really attractive trophies.



A great atmosphere of camaraderie had pervaded all week and despite the competitiveness of the crews and, at times, ridiculous winds there were no protests, only a couple of OCS, and, I think, very few 360 penalty turns. It was enough to tempt me into the class. It looked like lots of fun and excitement.



Next year the Nationals and The World Championships will be held in Tassie so expect lots of action in the next year from the B-14s.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150885