Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Gill B14 National Championships – Down to the wire

by Stephen Barton today at 1:58 pm
Bonus leading the fleet Richard Reynolds
Having lost yesterday's racing to strong winds, and gee wasn't I glad that the wind kicked in after the call to abandon was made, we were determined to get three races in on the final day. 

An earlier start for the first race of the day resulted in race seven run in light and variable conditions. Not ideal. But once again the usual high achievers were mainly in the top spots. 

The wind then changed to a nice solid seabreeze which kicked in to around 15-20 knots and so setting up a course to suit was quite simple even if it wasn't easy for the support boats crews who were bobbing around a lot in the quite open waters of Eden's Twofold Bay re laying marks. 

Orca Blush © Richard Reynolds
Orca Blush © Richard Reynolds



And with this good breeze races eight and nine were spectacular to watch and with small shifts in the breeze there was still plenty to be gained and lost on choosing the right side going uphill and then picking the angles downhill to arrive at the gate at full speed with spinnakers flying. 

With the wind bending a bit to the south at the bottom end of the course quite a few boats that had gone right ended up over-standing their gybe points which meant they were fully stretched to make it to the gate. Many had to give up the good fight as the kite at that angle was just too much and so they would have to pull away, drop their kites, and then harden up for a tight reach to get back up to the gate. Fascinating to watch!

The swell and waves created some spectacular planing but made crew work obviously even more challenging. There were several capsizes during the day.

Even though it's a very physical class to sail many boats have female crew and or skippers and the results show that they can sail these high performance skiffs just as well as the Y chromosome crews.

Off the start © Richard Reynolds
Off the start © Richard Reynolds



In the end, the dead heat situation for first between The Nude and Bonus was broken in the last race with Guy Bancroft and Jason Walker in Bonus being crowned the Championship with Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan filling the bridesmaid position for yet another time having never been the bride. One day....
Bonewerk sailed by David and Ian Cunningham maintained third overall. 

And that was that bar the shouting and presentation dinner and the top positions were awarded really attractive trophies. 

A great atmosphere of camaraderie had pervaded all week and despite the competitiveness of the crews and, at times, ridiculous winds there were no protests, only a couple of OCS, and, I think, very few 360 penalty turns. It was enough to tempt me into the class. It looked like lots of fun and excitement. 

Next year the Nationals and The World Championships will be held in Tassie so expect lots of action in the next year from the B-14s.

The Champions © Richard Reynolds
The Champions © Richard Reynolds

Southern Spars - 100Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 5385Helm Events 660x82

Related Articles

Jules Verne Trophy – IDEC Sport at halfway point in less than 20 days
The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran will this evening complete the first half of the round the world voyage. The IDEC SPORT maxi-trimaran will this evening complete the first half of the round the world voyage. It will be around 1800hrs UTC that they will have sailed the 11,160 theoretical miles representing half of the total distance between Ushant and Ushant via the three major capes, Good Hope, Leeuwin and the Horn.
Posted today at 3:22 pm Vendée Globe – Herrmann first German to compete in Everest of the seas
Boris Herrmann has just acquired the Edmond de Rothschild, currently in the hands of Sébastien Josse and Gitana team. The German sailor, Boris Herrmann has just acquired the IMOCA monohull Edmond de Rothschild, currently in the hands of Sébastien Josse and Gitana team.
Posted today at 12:05 pm Vendee Globe - The three 'R's' - Repair, Repair, Repair
The ability to repair at sea is absolutely fundamental to completing the Vendée Globe solo round the world race. The ability to repair at sea is absolutely fundamental to completing the Vendée Globe solo round the world race. Michel Desjoyeaux, the only skipper to twice win the legendary singlehanded race, which forbids any kind of outside assistance, often speaks of the skipper needing to be able to deal with one battle each day – one fix, one problem – to stay competitive on the 24,500 miles course
Posted today at 4:04 am Jules Verne Trophy - IDEC Sport increases her lead
The IDEC Sport maxi-trimaran is continuing to extend her lead over the Jules Verne Trophy title-holder. The IDEC Sport maxi-trimaran is continuing to extend her lead over the Jules Verne Trophy title-holder. At the end of their eighteenth day of racing, Francis Joyon, Alex Pella, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet, Bernard Stamm and Sébastien Audigane now have a lead of 680 miles, which is more or less the equivalent of a day’s sailing.
Posted today at 3:39 am Another One Bites The Dust - Super 12s
Is the Super 12 thing still happening? The project was led by Tom Ehman, whose involvement with the America’s Cup began in 1980. Tom is also the Golden Gate Yacht Club Vice Commodore, a role he has continuously held since 2011. Tom wore many hats during the 34th Match in 2013 for the Defender, but now was hatless. Worse, his Club had lost sight of the event after it moved from San Francisco Bay to Bermuda.
Posted today at 2:58 am Shakti sets the record for the first ever Pittwater to Southport Race
Doug Coulter’s Shakti from the Lake Macquarie Yacht Club steamed their way up the New South Wales coast to set record Doug Coulter’s Shakti from the Lake Macquarie Yacht Club have steamed their way up the New South Wales coast to set the record for the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race with an official finish time of 0201 EDT on January 4, 2017 gave them an elapsed time of 36hrs, 46mins 07 seconds.
Posted today at 2:30 am EFG Sailing Arabia - Dee Caffari returns to the Tour for fourth time
Caffari’s all women team is sponsored by the international logistics company DB Schenker. The women on new German entry DB Schenker have a unique challenge at EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour 2017: to inspire women from across the GCC to follow in their footsteps.
Posted on 3 Jan Pittwater to Southport Race - Shakti leads the fleet to Southport
Doug Coulter’s Shakti has taken full advantage of the current weather pattern to launch their boat up the NSW coast Doug Coulter’s Shakti has taken full advantage of the current weather pattern to launch their boat up the NSW coast overnight and maintain the lead in the first ever Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race.
Posted on 3 Jan Insightful Beth Morley images from the Pittwater to Southport Race
Beth Morley provided this gallery of images from the start of the Pittwater to Southport race yesterday Beth Morley provided this gallery of images from the start of the RPAYC Pittwater to Southport race start yesterday... only 18 boat entries this year.
Posted on 3 Jan A Q&A with Joe Mele of Triple Lindy about the 2016 Sydney Hobart Race
I talked with Joe Mele, skipper of the sole U.S. boat that completed the 2016 Sydney Hobart Race, for a post-event Q&A. Almost ninety boats entered last year’s Sydney to Hobart Race, but only one, Triple Lindy (USA 93310), skipper Joe Mele’s Swan 44 from New York, flew the proud colors of Old Glory. I caught up with Mele after he and his crew safely arrived in Hobart to get his post-racing impressions of this time-honored event, and to learn about what comes next for this globe-girdling racing program.
Posted on 2 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy