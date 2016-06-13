Giacomo victorious at 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Giacomo, NZL, Owner: Jim Delegat, State / Nation: N.Z, Design: Juan K Volvo 70 - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo Giacomo, NZL, Owner: Jim Delegat, State / Nation: N.Z, Design: Juan K Volvo 70 - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150777