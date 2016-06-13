Giacomo beats Scallywag to second on line in Rolex Sydney Hobart

Giacomo, NZL, Owner: Jim Delegat, State / Nation: N.Z, Design: Juan K Volvo 70 - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo

by Di Pearson today at 12:39 amDelegat was chuffed to finish 2 hours 56mins and 07secs inside Wild Oats XI’s 2012 record and to beat Seng Huang Lee’s 100 foot super maxi over the line by 2 minutes 10secs. All this with his two sons, Nikolas (20) and James (18) aboard to share the spoils.James is the youngest sailor in this year’s race, having turned 18 on December 11 – and it is his first Sydney Hobart experience – while Nikolas has just completed his second on Giacomo.“I’m very excited and delighted,” Jim Delegat said tonight. “We took every opportunity we could. It was pretty exhilarating out there, a typical Hobart, it had a bit of everything. It was a bit of a downwind race, so it suited us. It was a bit more wet than usual.''Still, we’re pretty surprised (at the result); it's not often that a 70 footer can do this, get second over the line.'It's just a whole different achievement to have done it with the family, except for Kate (his wife). It adds to the excitement.'And so it would. In the 2014 Rolex Sydney Hobart, Giacomo was dismasted on the Tasmanian coast, nearing the finish. So close and yet so far.This time the crew of the former Groupama 4 (winner of the 2011-2012 VOR) were ashore and celebrating as Jim Cooney’s Volvo Open 70 Maserati and Peter Harburg’s modified V70 Black Jack were gliding towards the Castray Esplanade finish line in very little breeze on the Derwent.Delegat, the executive chairman of Delegat Wines in New Zealand, is likely toasting with some of his own brand – maybe the increasingly popular Oyster Bay Wines.