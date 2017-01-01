Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

Getting the most from your off-season

by Bill Roman today at 12:22 pm
Getting the most from your off-season US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org
A seasonal club is all too typically divided into a high-season and an off-season. While emphasis is placed on the glory of the high-season, it is the diligence and focus placed on the off-season that pays real dividends.

I always joke that when we approach our high-season, a switch is flipped and we are sent into high gear, but, in reality, we press the GO button to initiate the comprehensive plan we developed during the off-season.

Many members might think that the off-season is a time for year-round employees to sit back and relax, but nothing could be further from the truth. Yes, the pace does not match that of high-season, but I struggle to keep my desk clear, even in the middle of winter. Below are some of the more important matters that should fill your off-season and keep you more than a little busy.

Calendar – As you approach the off-season, it is critical to set as many future calendar dates as possible. While programing is still fresh in the minds of committee chairs, work with them to set dates that will become the foundation of planning in the months ahead.

Assessing Equipment and Facilities – What has to be purchased, rebuilt, renovated, refurbished, painted or patched in the off-season? Talk to committee chairs and department heads about needs to ensure programing success in the next season. Start making your lists that will be vital to your budgeting process.

Budgeting – We are still busy and bustling in Edgartown, but the upcoming season is already on our minds. What initiatives and programing changes will require budget considerations? What capital projects will necessitate time and attention in the winter months? What projects can be completed in-house to keep maintenance personnel busy, challenged and, at the same time, save money? Budgeting monopolizes the greater portion of the start of our off-season and, done right, it should.

Maintain Engagement – It is natural for key committee chairs to disengage as new priorities creep back into their busy off-season lives. Take the extra effort to keep them engaged with their programs and planning that is underway. New committee chairs in particular need additional guidance and attention.

People, People, People – Probably the single most important job of the off-season. Your high-season will never approach any level of success without the right people in critical roles. No doubt, you will know before seasonal employees leave who is invited back and who is not. Establish commitments from department heads before they head south, or west or wherever. Be certain the other high performing employees within departments know they are wanted back.

Establish early commitment dates so you have ample time to fill vacancies. Recent restrictions with work visas have put quality employees in high demand. Seasonal businesses in particular have been hit hard by this change, demanding that department heads fill vacancies within their departments as early as possible. Waiting too long will inevitably put you behind and in a pinch for rounding out staff with the very best people as the high-season approaches.

Curriculum Review – During every off-season, review program curricula and update or adjust as necessary. New programs and significant changes in programming will require a significant allotment of time, so start this process early, allowing ample time for committee input and revisions.

Promote Your Events – Most clubs host regattas that attract sailors from within their region and often beyond. Promote your events early and often to be sure your regattas are on the racing calendars of as many sailors as possible.

Throughout the off-season, it is important to maintain the same sense of urgency that the high-season requires. Work and think well ahead – do all you can sooner rather than later. As fast as the high-season seems to fly by, so does the off-season. Programs will be starting before you know it, leaving you wondering where the time went!

A productive off-season will afford greater assurance that your high-season will run smoother, with less stress and with greater opportunity to celebrate your successes. So just press that GO button, smile and enjoy all that the thorough off-season planning provides.
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3RS Sailing 660x82 AUSSail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

North Sails 3Di RAW Powers TP52 Super Series Season Success
Azzurra were crowned 52 Super Series champions when they bested the fleet in the final series act in Menorca last week. Azzurra were crowned 52 Super Series champions when they bested the fleet in the final series act in Menorca last week. Alberto Roemmers’ Azzurra, helmed by Guillermo Parada and tactician Vasco Vascotto, is the only team to win two series regattas in 2017, placing them seven points ahead of Platoon and eleven points ahead of 2016 series champs Quantum Racing.
Posted today at 11:58 am CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships – Day 2
51 competitors from all corners of the UK including one all the way from Australia, set out for three back to back races All three starts were clean showing some caution by the fleet to avoid picking up any early high scores. Although there were some small shifts around the race track and a bit of current on the inshore side of the course, the upwind and downwind runs were quite an even spread proving the race course was not heavily favoured either side.
Posted today at 11:24 am Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai – Tight at the top
Classics had their double-lap triangular course set in the Bay of La Napoule, with the scoreboard taking a defined shape In the Juan Gulf the air was lighter and shifter, forcing the Race Committee to wait until the early afternoon to be able to launch two races for the Dragons, the 5.5 and the Tofinous
Posted today at 10:46 am Régates Royales Cannes - Clean sweep for New Moon on Day 3
New Moon, BAH 21, showed a clean pair of heels to the fleet on third day of the Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai New Moon, BAH 21, showed a clean pair of heels to the fleet on the third day of the Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai with two more race wins, to lead the fleet by two points going into the final day on Friday.
Posted today at 7:10 am RC44 Cascais Cup - Overtaking manoeuvres
Despite a light forecast, conditions came good, as they usually do in Portugal's sailing mecca, for opening day Despite a light forecast, conditions came good, as they usually do in Portugal's sailing mecca, for the opening day of the RC44 Cascais Cup. After a two hour delay, a light westerly established itself in the mouth of the Tagus Estuary, building to 15 knots by the end of the afternoon, enabling three races to be held.
Posted today at 5:33 am America's Cup - New Protocol good for marine firms but not Pro Sailors
The Constructed in Country provisions of the Protocol open up the opportunities for marine industries and manufacturers The Constructed in Country provisions of the Protocol open up the opportunities for marine industries and manufacturers, despite a tougher line than the previous Protocol. For the 36th America's Cup, only the hull of the AC75 will have to be laminated in the country of the challenging or defending club.
Posted today at 3:30 am America's Cup - Italy a better than even option for Cup Defence venue
Auckland could lose the America's Cup venue in less than 12 months time. The most surprising aspect of this morning's Media Conference to announce the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup was the comment, contained in the Protocol, was that if Auckland was not ready to host the America's Cup then it would be staged in Italy.
Posted today at 2:31 am America's Cup - Protocol governing 36th Match is released in Auckland
The Protocol of the 36th America’s Cup was released today at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron The Protocol of the 36th America’s Cup was released today at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron after a focused and friendly period of negotiation between the Defender and the Challenger of Record Circolo della Vela Sicilia following Emirates Team New Zealand’s victory in the America’s Cup only three months ago in Bermuda.
Posted today at 1:31 am SCL and ISLA sign agreement with YCCS to support One Ocean initiative
The Sailing Champions League launched a new type of sail racing competition in 2013 which would revolutionise the sport. The League sees individual yacht clubs competing in national leagues within a dedicated circuit. The ISLA was created successively and encompasses each of the individual national leagues.
Posted on 28 Sep Farr 40 North Americans and 2018 Circuit announcement
Chicago Yacht Club is hosting the championship this week with racing running through Sunday on Lake Michigan. Longtime Chicago resident Helmut Jahn capitalized on his crew's local knowledge to capture the 2012 World Championship, which attracted 20 entries. It remains Jahn's greatest victory in the class and was extremely fitting since he is also a Chicago Yacht Club member.
Posted on 28 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy