Get ready to Push the Boat Out – Just two weeks to go

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 6:09 pm
The countdown to RYA Push the Boat Out is on with just two weeks to go until you and your family can get out on the water and try sailing and windsurfing.

Between Saturday 13 May and Sunday 21 May, more than 370 sailing venues across the UK will be opening their doors to host Push the Boat Out ‘have a go’ taster sessions.

Each event is different but there is something for everyone, from families and children to young professionals, couples and retirees and anyone else who wants to give it a go. With sailing being one of the most inclusive sports around, people across the spectrum of disabilities will be able get afloat at 56 of these events too.

Saskia Clark, Rio 2016 sailing gold medallist said: “I got into sailing through my local club as a youngster so it’s fantastic to see so many people given the opportunity to discover what the sport is all about, right on their doorstep”.

Alistair Dickson, RYA Director of Sport Development added “Sailing is such an accessible sport and many people aren’t aware of the opportunities available close to them or how affordable the sport can be.

'Push the Boat Out is all about making that connection. With many of the events free and the rest under £10 they make a fantastic day out”.

Don't worry about kit, packing a lunch or anything else for Push the Boat Out; every event will provide all the equipment you need and many have refreshments available.

For full details of exactly what is on and when at each participating sailing club and centre, visit here.
