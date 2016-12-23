Get better wave forecasts from PredictWind and ECMWF

Please select your home edition
The Swedish mens crew launch in the 20-25kts winds and 3-4 metre Atlantic Ocean swells heading for the finish of Race 3 of the Mens 470, 2016 Olympics. With the Australian crew to leeward and the Greek crew ahead. A race management boat is visible with just its aerials showing. Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
PredictWind is well known for its world leading accurate wind forecasts, but did you know Predictwind also leads the way with accurate wave forecasts?

How are the wave forecasts produced?
The proprietary PredictWind PWG/PWE wind forecasts are used to drive the WaveWatch III wave model run by PredictWind to produce an accurate 50km resolution PWG/PWE wave forecast. In addition we have recently added the WAM model from ECMWF that is run at an incredible 14 km resolution globally, and currently rated the best wave model from any national weather centre.

What does the wave height represent?
The wave height is the mean wave height from trough to crest of the highest third of the waves, which is known as the 'significant wave height'. The significant wave height is generated from the primary swell and also the local wind wave. Also taken into account is the effect of ocean current.

What do the wave Maps show?
The colour gradients show the significant wave height for swell and wind waves, the black arrows show the primary wave direction, and the contours indicate the mean swell period in seconds. By moving your cursor over the map (or clicking in the iOS/Android App) you can see the wave height, period and direction.

What is the global coverage for wave forecasts?
We have full global ocean coverage with the PWG/PWE/WAM wave model. The WAM model from ECMWF has full global coverage, including the Great Lakes.

Do the PredictWind tools use this data?
Yes the PredictWind weather routing and departure planning tools use this data to optimise your route for comfort, and highlight any areas that could be dangerous in terms of waves.

What packages are this data available with?
The PWG/PWE wave models are available in the free package, whilst the WAM model from ECMWF is available on the Website/PredictWind App in the Standard Package. The WAM GRIB files are available in the Professional package.

