Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 50 Years

Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian National Championship – Day 2

by Jonny Fullerton today at 4:48 pm
Day 2 – Fleet race - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship Jonny Fullerton
Day two of the 2017 Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian Championships and Esperance delivered a superb warm day with cloudless skies and a very agreeable breeze ranging from 10 - 15 knots all afternoon to allow for three races to bring the regatta back on schedule.

PRO John Taylor (JT) set a short course using a new combination of sau-sage, sausage and triangle to finish on a fast reach. The familiar site of the blue kite of Nick and Janet Jerwood (Ineffable) popped up for the first downwind with another blue kite just behind. This time it was Greg Tonnison and Mark Lovelady (Spot the Difference) who were the chasers with another new face in the front pack, Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston (Ffast Lane) from Queensland.

Day 2 – Jerwoods lead downwind - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 2 – Jerwoods lead downwind - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



On lap three, the final triangle, the chance of an upset was on the cards, Tonnison and Lovelady snatched the lead but sure enough by the final reach the Jerwoods superior downwind speed wore them down and the SoPYC team took bullet number two of the championship. Tonnison and Lovelady settled for second and John Wilson and Matt Summers (Ffast Lane 4) a solid third. David Yu and Chris Nelson from RFBYC broke the SoPYC stranglehold with a creditable fourth.

Race three and second of the day shortly followed in similar conditions sailing the same course. The breeze did start swinging right causing a few worries for the PRO but held in strength. The Jerwoods rounded lap one in the lead but with a new challenger to hunt them in Greg Leaversuch and Peter Barblett (Glamour Buoys) and another new player Chris Paterson and Ed Repsevicius (Storyteller).

Day 2 – John Wilson and Matt Summers - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 2 – John Wilson and Matt Summers - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



As per usual, places 3-6 saw a number of changes but Nick and Janet Jer-wood were serving up a masterclass extending on every leg to take a third bullet. The bad boys, Levo and Barblett held on to second in a hope that their turbulent regatta form was changing and Paterson and Repsevicius finished on the podium for the first time.

The predicted increase in wind strength didn’t materialise but a slightly longer course was set for the final race of the day. This time the octogenarian class stalwart Nils Blumann sailing with Gary Warman got snagged up with the luckless Glamour Buoys at the pin with both doing turns of shame. The rest got away cleanly but ‘shock horror’ at the top mark, a blue kite is not the first to show! A new leader David Yu and Chris Nelson sailing Tuffan Up from RFBYC were in front of the Jerwoods. Brits Alan Bax and Simon Childs (Fforever Young) were having a more consistent day in third.

Day 2 – Alan Bax and Simon Childs pip the Jerwoods on the line - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 2 – Alan Bax and Simon Childs pip the Jerwoods on the line - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Bax and Childs got in front of the Jerwoods and then relinquished their second place again but Yu and Nelson remained cool headed to keep a couple of boat lengths ahead on the triangle. At last we had a new race winner but second place was still undecided until the last tack. Bax and Childs came to the finish line of starboard forcing the Jerwoods to tack and snatched second on the line. Tim Walker and Alan Sharpe (Ffollow Us) finished an excellent fourth and the ever consistent Wilson and Summers combo fifth.

David comments on their first bullet of the regatta:
“We had exactly the start that we wanted and that was really the story of the race, we hit the side we wanted to go and after that it was just a matter of sailing a bit conservatively and making sure we stayed ahead of the Jer-woods but the start was the real key.”

Day 2 – Jerwoods fast reaching - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 2 – Jerwoods fast reaching - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



On what seems to be making the difference in their performance Chris adds:
“We have sailed here before but we have been working on our mid range which was the key for us, we just wanted to get a bit quicker in that range of breeze and we feel like we have done that.”

So after day two of the regatta Nick and Janet Jerwood have a well deserved commanding lead but the next 5-6 places remain tight especially when a discard comes into play after five races are sailed.

Day 2 – Chris Paterson and Ed Pepsevicius - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 2 – Chris Paterson and Ed Pepsevicius - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



With a similar forecast tomorrow, three more races are planned starting from 1100hrs (local time) before a heat wave is expected coming down the coast from Perth where day time temperatures have been in the 40’s today. So the heat is on for the penultimate day of the regatta.

Day 2 – Downwind - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 2 – Downwind - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Provisional Standingsafter four races (top six of 40 boats)

1 AUS3986 Ineffable Nick - Jerwood / Janet Jerwood (SoPYC) 6pts
2 AUS3989 Ffast Lane 4 - John Wilson / Matthew Summers (SoPYC) 16pts
3 AUS3859 Tuffan Up - David Yu / Chris Nelson (RFBYC) 18pts
4 GBR4047 Fforever Young - Alan Bax / Simon Childs (HISC UK) 22pts
5 AUS3743 Spot the Difference - Greg Tonnison / Mark Lovelady (SoPYC) 25pts
6 AUS3987 Ffollow Us - Tim Walker / Alan Sharpe (SoPYC) 27pts

Day 2 – Top mark action - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 2 – Top mark action - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton

Zhik ZKG 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 YearsWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Gemmill Homes Australian Flying 15 Champs – Stunning racing on Day 1
Clear blue skies and a building E/SE breeze starting from 12-16 knots climbing to 22-28 knots with some good wave sets. Clear blue skies and a building E/SE breeze starting from 12 - 16 knots climbing to 22 - 28 knots later in the afternoon with some good wave sets.
Posted on 2 Jan B-14 National Championships - Day 3 and Day 4
Impressed. I am. 'By what?' You ask. Well, at the effort people put in to make sail boat racing happen. Impressed. I am. 'By what?' You ask. Well, at the effort people put in to make sail boat racing happen. I mean it's understandable that the people who are passionate about the sport that they participate in make an effort. Such as the Tasmanians travelling with their boats to NSW to compete and passionate B-14 sailing couple Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan in helping to organise this regatta
Posted on 2 Jan Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship
Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the penultimate day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships at Black Rock Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the penultimate day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific, especially today, with added breeze and a small seaway providing for challenging sailing and terrific imagery.
Posted on 2 Jan Alex McKinnon returned to the Sabre Australian Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships and provides this gallery Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific and there have also been great activities ashore.
Posted on 1 Jan Australian Sabot Championship at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania
At eight feet in length, a Sabot is less than one twelfth of the size of Perpetual LOYAL that set the new record At eight feet in length, a Sabot is less than one twelfth of the size of Perpetual LOYAL that set the new record for the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Yet almost all the crew of LOYAL would have started their sailing careers in Sabots.
Posted on 1 Jan Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 2
It was the second day of racing at Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships hosted by Adelaide Sailing Club. It was the second day of racing at the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships hosted by Adelaide Sailing Club. Three races were ran in around five - ten knots of breeze.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 1
Day one of racing for Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships was a light wind day. Only one race was ran Day one of racing for the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships was a light wind day. Only one race was ran for all fleets.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 B14 National Championships - Day 2
Three races run today under some spectacularly threatening stormy skies and despite the stubbornness of your faithful Three races were run today under some spectacularly threatening stormy skies and despite the stubbornness of your faithful RO persisting with some, ahem, interesting courses due to big windshifts it looks like the cream of the fleet is floating to the top.
Posted on 30 Dec 2016 Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Aus
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships and provides this gallery Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The day had great racing an enviable social programme, with True South Brewery and Restaurant providing complimentary beer for all of the gang.
Posted on 30 Dec 2016 B14 National Championships - Day 1
The Bethwaite designed B-14 is still one of the best dinghy classes going around, and with all the goodies The Bethwaite designed B-14 is still one of the best dinghy classes going around, and with all the goodies such as asymmetrical kite, good power to weight ratio and wide hiking racks for maximum leverage plus a good international fleet almost anyone can be challenged and rewarded by these flighty boats.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy