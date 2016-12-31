Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen 55th Australian National – Day 3

by Jonny Fullerton today at 4:08 pm
Day 3 – Fleet downwind - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship Jonny Fullerton
Just another day in sailing paradise as 40 Flying Fifteens took part in day three of the Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian Championship in Esperance. Clear blue skies, warm temperatures and a superb day of steady breezes ranging from 15 - 20 knots and a 1m swell. Three more races using a variation of courses made for an exhausting but thoroughly enjoyable days racing.

Race five of the championship was called a general recall so a quick fix on the pin and away we went again. Clean this time with most of the fleet favouring the left hand side of the course. John Wilson and Matt Summers (Ffast Lane 4) pop the dayglow yellow kite in the lead followed by (Glamour Buoys) Greg Leaversuch and Peter Barblett and the familiar blue kite of Nick and Janet Jerwood (Ineffable) with another (Ffast Lane) Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston from Queensland in the mix.

Day 3 – Race start - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 3 – Race start - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



On lap two these four boats arrive at the leeward gate in a row and two go left and two go right. The three leaders remain the same but Alan Bax and Simon Childs (Fforever Young) are rising through the ranks to challenge.
On the final triangle Wilson and Summers have around a 100m lead but its never enough with the Jerwood's in pursuit. Around the final wing mark and a fast reach to the finish. Wilson goes high to protect height whilst the Jerwood's sail fast and low, surging past to take the gun. Wilson and Summers settle for second and a slightly fluffed gybe by the Glamour Buoys leaves the door open for Baxxy to slip past to snatch third. The chasing pack became a private battle between the Royal Freshwater Bay YC boats finishing fourth - seventh.

Day 3 – Jerwoods and John Wilson - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 3 – Jerwoods and John Wilson - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Same glamour conditions for race six and another clean start. This time the Brits lead round lap one chased by the hungry, ex Brits (now Aussies), the Jerwood's. The ever consistent Wilson / Summers combo from SoPYC fight for third with the RFBYC pack. Although there were changes in the minor placings, the race was on to see if Bax and Childs could hold off the charging Jerwood's. On every hoist and every gybe they seem to be just a bit slicker than the rest of the fleet so the pressure was on in every manoeuvre. On the final gybe at the wing mark, spectators expected the usual scenario but the multi championship winners from Hayling Island in the UK, used all their experience and skills to hold off the charge to finish the job and claim their first bullet of the regatta. Jerwood's second and Wilson / Summers third. Yu and Nelson (Tuffan Up) finish fourth and Chris Paterson and Ed Repsevicius (Storyteller) and excellent fifth.

Day 3 – Jerwoods finish - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 3 – Jerwoods finish - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



The breeze was gradually getting a bit stronger with some big gusts but a third race of the day was irresistible so a weary fleet lined up one more time. There were a few left shifts this time necessitating a bit of shuffling of course marks and a slightly longer course with an upwind finish.

A cracking start at the pin by the Queenslanders Smith and Kingston and the fleet working the offshore (left) side of the course. Rounding first was the in form Brits Bax and Childs with Greg Tonnison and Mark Lovelady (Spot the Dif-ference) on their stern and the Jerwoods breathing down their necks.

With their slick boat handling and turbo downwind speed the unstoppable Jerwoods surfed past into the lead. Tonnison and Lovelady also slip streaming past the Brits on the triangle. The last upwind work to the finish the mighty Jerwood machine extended away to take the gun and have one hand on the title. Tonnison and Lovelady just held off Bax and Childs and Philippa Packer and Dean McAullay recovered with a late surge to take fourth.

Day 3 – Bill Shand - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 3 – Bill Shand - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Nick and Janet sum up their day

“We were pushed very hard in all the races, its very tight, there is very little difference in all the boats, they have all been around for a while so everyone knows the settings to make them go fast so there are very small differences. Its just about how hard you work and where you position the boat on the course. Can you get off the start line and stay clear?.”

“You would struggle to wish for something better than we got today, it was great sailing, a good fleet, good courses, a full range of wind conditions, excellent competition on the race course. Even after the finish when you turn round to come back to shore you have a spinnaker reach to die for, you don’t get sailing like that anywhere its perfect!”

Special mention goes out to Bill Shand and his crew David Parish from Gippsland Lakes in Victoria. Bill is an 87 year old veteran of Flying Fifteen sailing and has finished every race and currently sits mid table in the championship. He builds all his own boats and trails them across the Nullarbor to compete in WA. He is a legend.

Day 3 – Alan Bax and Simon Childs - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 3 – Alan Bax and Simon Childs - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Contrasting in ages, the youngest competitors JJ Wallace (18yrs) and Sam Gardner (21yrs) from Esperance Bay YC had finished all their races but were not so fortunate today. JJ was rammed by his dad John, taking both boats out of contention and no doubt causing a family row at the dining room table over a large repair bill!

The final race of the championship takes place on Thursday morning when a slightly alarming forecast for air temperatures of 40 - 45 degrees and a wind forecast from nothing to everything and the kitchen sink! So an early start time of 1000 hrs (local) is scheduled before the fleet melts under the Western Australian sun.

Nick and Janet Jerwood for SoPYC have sailed an impeccable regatta but the remaining podium places are undecided as a second discard comes into play after eight races are sailed so all to play for on the final day.

Provisional Standings after seven races with one discard (top six of 40 boats)

1 AUS3986 Ineffable Nick - Jerwood / Janet Jerwood (SoPYC)7pts
2 GBR4047 Fforever Young - Alan Bax / Simon Childs (HISC UK) 16pts
3 AUS3989 Ffast Lane 4 - John Wilson / Matthew Summers (SoPYC) 21pts
4 AUS3859 Tuffan Up - David Yu / Chris Nelson (RFBYC) 24pts
5 AUS3775 Absolutely Ffabulous - Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay (RFBYC) 34pts
6 AUS3743 Spot the Difference - Greg Tonnison / Mark Lovelady (SoPYC) 35pts

Hall Spars - BoomFestival of Sails 2017 660x82Bailey Insurance

Related Articles

Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship
The racing has been terrific, with this last day offering both sunshine and wind. Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the final day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific, with this last day offering both sunshine and wind.
Posted today at 10:25 am Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian National Championship – Day 2
Day two of the championships and Esperance delivered a superb warm day with cloudless skies and a very agreeable breeze Day two of the championships and Esperance delivered a superb warm day with cloudless skies and a very agreeable breeze ranging from 10 - 15 knots all afternoon to allow for three races to bring the regatta back on schedule.
Posted on 3 Jan Gemmill Homes Australian Flying 15 Champs – Stunning racing on Day 1
Clear blue skies and a building E/SE breeze starting from 12-16 knots climbing to 22-28 knots with some good wave sets. Clear blue skies and a building E/SE breeze starting from 12 - 16 knots climbing to 22 - 28 knots later in the afternoon with some good wave sets.
Posted on 2 Jan B-14 National Championships - Day 3 and Day 4
Impressed. I am. 'By what?' You ask. Well, at the effort people put in to make sail boat racing happen. Impressed. I am. 'By what?' You ask. Well, at the effort people put in to make sail boat racing happen. I mean it's understandable that the people who are passionate about the sport that they participate in make an effort. Such as the Tasmanians travelling with their boats to NSW to compete and passionate B-14 sailing couple Richie Reynolds and Lissa McMillan in helping to organise this regatta
Posted on 2 Jan Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship
Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the penultimate day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships at Black Rock Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the penultimate day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific, especially today, with added breeze and a small seaway providing for challenging sailing and terrific imagery.
Posted on 2 Jan Alex McKinnon returned to the Sabre Australian Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships and provides this gallery Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific and there have also been great activities ashore.
Posted on 1 Jan Australian Sabot Championship at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania
At eight feet in length, a Sabot is less than one twelfth of the size of Perpetual LOYAL that set the new record At eight feet in length, a Sabot is less than one twelfth of the size of Perpetual LOYAL that set the new record for the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Yet almost all the crew of LOYAL would have started their sailing careers in Sabots.
Posted on 1 Jan Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 2
It was the second day of racing at Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships hosted by Adelaide Sailing Club. It was the second day of racing at the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships hosted by Adelaide Sailing Club. Three races were ran in around five - ten knots of breeze.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 1
Day one of racing for Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships was a light wind day. Only one race was ran Day one of racing for the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships was a light wind day. Only one race was ran for all fleets.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 B14 National Championships - Day 2
Three races run today under some spectacularly threatening stormy skies and despite the stubbornness of your faithful Three races were run today under some spectacularly threatening stormy skies and despite the stubbornness of your faithful RO persisting with some, ahem, interesting courses due to big windshifts it looks like the cream of the fleet is floating to the top.
Posted on 30 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy