Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

Gemmill Homes Australian Flying 15 Champs – Stunning racing on Day 1

by Jonny Fullerton today at 4:10 pm
Day 1 - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship Jonny Fullerton
A stunning opening days racing at the 2017 Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen Australian Championship in Esperance. Clear blue skies and a building E/SE breeze starting from 12 - 16 knots climbing to 22 - 28 knots later in the afternoon with some good wave sets.

A windward/leeward, triangle, windward/leeward and one final upwind course proved quite a testing day for the fleet of 40 boats resulting in some wild rides, some collisions and gear breakages. However one of the most disappointed of all was Esperance local David Swan and Matt Elliot who were judged to by a nose over the start line in (Phar Lap) to be recorded OCS.

The first upwind was quite an even split with Philippa Packer and Dean McAulley sailing an ‘Absolutely Ffabulous’ first lap to head the fleet from a very tight pack including an on fire John Wilson and Matt Summers (Fast Lane four) and previous world champions, Alan Bax and Simon Childs (Fforever Young) from the UK.

At the second top mark rounding Wilson and Summers had worked up the beat showing superior boat speed and had a glimpse of an opening but alas too close and fouled the Jerwoods resulting in penalty turns. This dropped them down to the pack downwind but to their credit they battled back into contention on the third lap.

Day 1 – Top mark rounding - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 1 – Top mark rounding - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



John Wilson explains:
“We had a bit of a bad start, we had to tack away because we were buried, but we took it out to the left and had good boat speed so got up to second place at the first mark.”

Matt fills in the details in his clear Scottish accent:
“On the second lap we tacked inside the Jerwood’s at the windward mark and were too close so we had to do our turns on the reach leg which put us down to about eighth place. But we were going well upwind and went a bit left and that seemed to pay so we managed to get back up to second.”

The triangle consisted of two very fast reaches with some incredible surfing down the ever increasing waves. The wing mark became a busy rounding as the Flying Fifteens lived up to their name. The slick boat handling of another previous world champion pair, Nick and Janet Jerwood (Ineffable), saw them climb through the leading pack and hunt down Philippa and Dean to nearly slip inside for the overlap, but a last big wave surge enabled the RFBYC boat to maintain the lead but not for long. Philippa admitted after racing that their gybe was a bit hurried and allowed the Jerwoods a window of opportunity to attack. Behind the lead two boats the places were changing on each leg with Alan Bax and Simon Childs and John Wilson and Matt Summers always in the mix.

Day 1 – Packer and McAullay - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 1 – Packer and McAullay - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



One last upwind to the finish and by now the breeze was up to 20+ knots with a seascape of white caps. The Jerwood’s once they got in front covered the fleet to the finish but Wilson and Summers chose to separate from the leading pack and go left gaining back lost ground to finish an excellent second. The British pairing of Bax and Childs held on for third with Packer and McAullay slipping to fourth. David Yu and Chris Nelson (Tuffan Up) sailed an excellent third lap to grab fifth.

There were a number of breakages, some ripped sails, a submerged boat and some very tired sailors and with the wind gusts hitting 30 knots and white water, PRO John Taylor (JT) had little choice than to raise AP over A and send the fleet home early without a second race.

Any disappointment was soon diminished as sailors were treated to a sea-food extravaganza worth the entry fee alone! hosted by local legends Sally and Casper.

Day 1 – John Wilson and Matt Summers - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton
Day 1 – John Wilson and Matt Summers - Gemmill Homes Flying 15 Australian Championship © Jonny Fullerton



Day two of racing has up to three races planned with an earlier start as the forecast is similar than today with a building breeze later in the afternoon. Standby for another high octane day of drama.

Provisional Results day one (top six of 40 boats)
1 AUS3986 Ineffable Nick - Jerwood / Janet Jerwood (SoPYC)
2 AUS3989 Ffast Lane 4 - John Wilson / Matthew Summers (SoPYC)
3 GBR4047 Fforever Young - Alan Bax / Simon Childs (HISC UK)
4 AUS3775 Absolutely Ffabulous - Philippa Packer / Dean McAullay (RFBYC)
5 AUS3859 Tuffan Up - David Yu / Chris Nelson (SoPYC)
6 AUS3743 Spot the Difference - Greg Tonnison / Mark Lovelady (SoPYC)

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 4885Pantaenius - Fixed Value

Related Articles

Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship
Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the penultimate day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships at Black Rock Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the penultimate day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific, especially today, with added breeze and a small seaway providing for challenging sailing and terrific imagery.
Posted today at 11:41 am Alex McKinnon returned to the Sabre Australian Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships and provides this gallery Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific and there have also been great activities ashore.
Posted on 1 Jan Australian Sabot Championship at Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania
At eight feet in length, a Sabot is less than one twelfth of the size of Perpetual LOYAL that set the new record At eight feet in length, a Sabot is less than one twelfth of the size of Perpetual LOYAL that set the new record for the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Yet almost all the crew of LOYAL would have started their sailing careers in Sabots.
Posted on 1 Jan Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 2
It was the second day of racing at Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships hosted by Adelaide Sailing Club. It was the second day of racing at the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships hosted by Adelaide Sailing Club. Three races were ran in around five - ten knots of breeze.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships - Day 1
Day one of racing for Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships was a light wind day. Only one race was ran Day one of racing for the 2017 Peter Lehmann Wines Australian Laser Championships was a light wind day. Only one race was ran for all fleets.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 B14 National Championships - Day 2
Three races run today under some spectacularly threatening stormy skies and despite the stubbornness of your faithful Three races were run today under some spectacularly threatening stormy skies and despite the stubbornness of your faithful RO persisting with some, ahem, interesting courses due to big windshifts it looks like the cream of the fleet is floating to the top.
Posted on 30 Dec 2016 Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Aus
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships and provides this gallery Photographer Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The day had great racing an enviable social programme, with True South Brewery and Restaurant providing complimentary beer for all of the gang.
Posted on 30 Dec 2016 B14 National Championships - Day 1
The Bethwaite designed B-14 is still one of the best dinghy classes going around, and with all the goodies The Bethwaite designed B-14 is still one of the best dinghy classes going around, and with all the goodies such as asymmetrical kite, good power to weight ratio and wide hiking racks for maximum leverage plus a good international fleet almost anyone can be challenged and rewarded by these flighty boats.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 World Sailing - The World Sailing Show - December 2016
December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing covering America's Cup, racing in the Southern Ocean and more. Plus, Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Sir Russell Coutts; our tribute to a spectacular year afloat along with news and views from around the world.
Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Australian Youth Sailing Team success rounds out 2016
Two Gold and a Bronze medal for Australian sailors at the Youth Sailing World Championship in Auckland this week Two Gold and a Bronze medal for Australian sailors at the Youth Sailing World Championship in Auckland this week, brings a close to a fantastic year of performance success for Australian Sailing.
Posted on 22 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy