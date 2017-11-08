Please select your home edition
Garmin to prepare for non-emergency medevac of Erik Hellstrom

by Clipper Round the World today at 7:09 am
Garmin yacht at sea - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Round The World Yacht Race http://www.clipperroundtheworld.com
Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his Garmin team are making preparations for a non-emergency medevac of round the world crew member Erik Hellstrom who is suffering from an ongoing abdominal condition.

Erik is not considered to be in any danger however the decision follows treatment and advice from Skipper Gaëtan, on board medical assistant and GP, Dr Nell Wyatt, and physicians at PRAXES, the race’s Global Medical Emergency Support Partner. It also takes into consideration the extensive distance still remaining to Fremantle, Australia.

Erik Hellstrom - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © onEdition http://www.onEdition.com
Erik Hellstrom - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © onEdition http://www.onEdition.com



Skipper Gaëtan is in constant contact with the Clipper Race Office, and Race Director Mark Light has been consulting overnight with JRCC (Joint Rescue Coordination Centre) Canberra on the best strategy given the remote location of the yacht.

The current plan is that the Royal Australian Air Force will effect a medical drop of supplies to Garmin at approximately 0930 UTC tomorrow, to help continue the ongoing medical care for Erik.

Garmin has been instructed to continue racing, making best speed towards Fremantle, with a plan to medevac Erik via transfer to a non-Clipper Race vessel when closer to the Australian coast and subject to a suitable vessel being located.

Our thanks to Dr Nell Wyatt who continues to provide excellent medical support on board for Erik. His next of kin are aware of the situation and are in contact with the Race Office.

