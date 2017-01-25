Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup

by World Match Racing Tour today at 9:49 am
GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup WMRT
Gothenburg is the latest city to add to the growing list of WMRT World Tour level events that qualify teams into Championship level events and earn valuable points on the 2017 WMRT leaderboard.

The WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup will be sailed on the beautiful Swedish west coast outside the GKSS clubhouse in Långedrag on May 12-14th, with the top two teams receiving invitations to GKSS Match Cup Sweden in July.

With a wealth of experience in hosting world-class sailing regattas including the Americas Cup World Series, Volvo Ocean Race, and of course Match Cup Sweden; Gothenburg city and its people embrace the sport of sailing and provide a warm welcome for this WMRT World Tour level event. In the heart of Gothenburg’s archipelago, the race area provides challenging conditions for crews to navigate the rocky waters and work the wind shifts and shadows to really test match racing skill.

“GKSS are excited to be stepping up our level of involvement in 2017 with the World Match Racing Tour. Becoming a title sponsor of GKSS Match Cup Sweden strengthens the club’s presence on a global scale and proves our commitment to Swedish sailing.” remarked Thomas Rahm, President of GKSS. “Also hosting this World Tour level event allows us to support local and international teams who do not hold a Tour Card to make their mark on the global match racing scene”.

GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup © WMRT
GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup © WMRT



As with the majority of World Match Racing Tour events, WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup will be sailed in high performance M32 carbon fiber catamarans provided by the Organising Authority and therefore teams are required to hold a valid M32 Match Racing License to sail in this event. For teams without a license there will be an M32 Match Racing License Clinic held just across the water on the island of Hönö at Cape Crow Yacht Club May 9-11th.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearBandG AUS Triton2 660x82

Related Articles

Swiss match race gentleman Monnin returns with 2017 Tour Card
With a new setup, Eric believes his game plan will kick in this year and the team see big improvements on the horizon. The 2016 season tested the Albert Riele Swiss Team to the maximum and with mixed results the team found themselves in unfamiliar territory on the WMRT leaderboard. With a new setup in 2017, Eric believes his long-term game plan will kick in this year and the team see big improvements on the horizon.
Posted on 23 Feb Nespresso Int Match Racing - RPAYC has historic win
For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth Int Match Racing Cup belongs to Royal Prince Alfred For the first time since James Spithill in 1999 the Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Cup belongs to the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. It was an all Australian final between Will Boulden (RFBYC) and Malcolm Parker (RPAYC). In what turned out to be an incredibly tight final.
Posted on 19 Feb Nespresso Youth International - Semi-Finalists chosen in Day 3
Day 3 of the Nespresso Youth Int Match Racing Cup ended with the completion of the round robin and quarter finals Day 3 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Cup ended with the completion of the round robin and quarter finals with the sun coming out and the wind finally turning up after lunch. First to qualify for the quarter finals was Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with his crew of Alex Negri, James Farquharson and local RNZYS YTP member Josh Wijohn. Boulden finished the round robin with
Posted on 18 Feb Nespresso Youth Cup - Boulden takes clear lead after Day 2
Day 2 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights left Day 2 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights remaining in the round robin. Building on his early lead from day one Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with his crew of Alex Negri, James Farquharson and local RNZYS YTP member Josh Wijohn are the favourites to take the top spot after the round robin sitting on 9 wins 0 losses.
Posted on 17 Feb Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb World Sailing invites bids for 2018-2020 Match Racing Championships
Bids are now open for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions and must be received by the given dates and times. Bids are now open for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions and must be received by the given dates and times.
Posted on 10 Feb Sehested brings Danish Dynamite to World Match Racing Tour
Last season the team had a habit of winning the seeding rounds but fall short in the play-offs due to small mistakes. When Sehested throws his hat in the ring, the rest of the teams can be sure that they will have to prepare for an opponent who will stop at nothing in order to reach his goals.
Posted on 1 Feb Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan World Match Racing - Burling wins and avoids missing plane home
Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races, if he was going to catch his flight home, such is the life of a professional sailor. He caught the flight. In a series curtailed due to light winds in the early part of the day, the Kiwi team were under pressure throughout the day, but rose to the occasion
Posted on 25 Jan Swan River Match Cup – Burling under pressure from locals
While Peter Burling and his Kiwi super stars still lead the race, he is coming under pressure from the local skippers. While Peter Burling and his Kiwi super stars still lead the race, at the end of the second day, he is coming under increasing pressure from some of the local skippers.
Posted on 24 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy