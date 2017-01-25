GKSS to host WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup

by World Match Racing Tour today at 9:49 amThe WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup will be sailed on the beautiful Swedish west coast outside the GKSS clubhouse in Långedrag on May 12-14th, with the top two teams receiving invitations to GKSS Match Cup Sweden in July.With a wealth of experience in hosting world-class sailing regattas including the Americas Cup World Series, Volvo Ocean Race, and of course Match Cup Sweden; Gothenburg city and its people embrace the sport of sailing and provide a warm welcome for this WMRT World Tour level event. In the heart of Gothenburg’s archipelago, the race area provides challenging conditions for crews to navigate the rocky waters and work the wind shifts and shadows to really test match racing skill.“GKSS are excited to be stepping up our level of involvement in 2017 with the World Match Racing Tour. Becoming a title sponsor of GKSS Match Cup Sweden strengthens the club’s presence on a global scale and proves our commitment to Swedish sailing.” remarked Thomas Rahm, President of GKSS. “Also hosting this World Tour level event allows us to support local and international teams who do not hold a Tour Card to make their mark on the global match racing scene”.





As with the majority of World Match Racing Tour events, WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup will be sailed in high performance M32 carbon fiber catamarans provided by the Organising Authority and therefore teams are required to hold a valid M32 Match Racing License to sail in this event. For teams without a license there will be an M32 Match Racing License Clinic held just across the water on the island of Hönö at Cape Crow Yacht Club May 9-11th.

