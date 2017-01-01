Please select your home edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

GKA Kite-Surf World Tour – Video action highlights so far

by Matt Pearce today at 11:56 am
Keahi de Aboitiz and Gustavo Arrojo share the experience – GKA Kite-Surf World Tour © Joern Pollex
A cloudless sky and bright sunshine signalled a windless day in Fehmarn yesterday so, with a day free from competition, a group of GKA Kite-Surf World Tour riders headed across to the north side of the peninsula to give some lucky local kids their first introduction to kite flying.

The kids couldn't have hoped for a better group of coaches with two former world champions among the crew in the form of Airton and Keahi to take them through the early stages and it was all smiles on Sudstrand!

Airton shares the experience – GKA Kite-Surf World Tour © Joern Pollex
Airton shares the experience – GKA Kite-Surf World Tour © Joern Pollex



So no kiting for the competitors yesterday, but it looks as though the wind will fill in today and from a more onshore direction, so a Best Trick comp is on the schedule.



