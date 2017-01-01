Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

GILL Optimist Victorian Championships – Day 3

by Royal Geelong Yacht Club today at 3:47 pm
Busing mark rounding Day 3 – GILL Optimist Victorian Championships © Tom Smeaton Photography
Day three was set to be a light one for the final day of racing in the 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships, but the breeze slowly built to test the sailors in a rage of conditions from five knots in the first race, building to a great breeze of up to 15 knots by the third race, with the sun shining, making for some of the best conditions that Corio Bay has to offer.

Overnight leader in the open fleet, Finn McMahon, got away quickly to notch a win in the lightest race of the day, while title contender Jack Ferguson notched up a seventh which would eventually become one of his drops.

As the wind built for the second race, Jack Ferguson got another first, his third for the regatta, which brought him within one point of series leader Finn McMahon going into the last race. Lachlan Grogan, who had been consistent on the second an third day, was paying for two big scores on the first day, meaning there was little chance of an overall podium placing.

Day 3 – Intermediate fleet start race nine – GILL Optimist Victorian Championships © Tom Smeaton Photography
Day 3 – Intermediate fleet start race nine – GILL Optimist Victorian Championships © Tom Smeaton Photography



For the last race of the series, with the wind building to a perfect 12-15 knots, local RGYC sailor Mason Mahoney once again sailed brilliant race to get his second first for the regatta, and cementing himself into a solid sixth overall. But the drama was left to unfold when Finn McMahon was penalized by the on water judges, and after what he thought was completion of his turns, went on to cross the line first. It was disappointing for him, and following a protest, could not get his placing reinstated. This left Jack Ferguson, from New South wales, to take out the Open title from his mate, Finn McMahon on a count back.

Jack said, “it was great to come down to the Vic States and be pushed all weekend by Finn. It was his regatta, but disappointing for him to lose it on a technicality. The regatta has been really fun, and great training for the worlds, being held in Pattaya, Thailand in July”.

Finn still wins the Victorian Championship title, not available to interstate visitors. Linus Talacko rounded out the top three, sailing the most consistent for the weekend on the Open fleet, dropping a seven and a four.

Day 3 – Green fleet – GILL Optimist Victorian Championships © Denise Smeaton Photography
Day 3 – Green fleet – GILL Optimist Victorian Championships © Denise Smeaton Photography



On the Intermediate course, Amelia Evenden notched up two more firsts and a seven for the day to take out the series from Jack Italia who was only one point behind. Jack Bretherton rounded out the top three sailing very consistently on the second and third day after an average start to the regatta on day one. Riley Cantwell was the best of the Geelong locals finishing eighth overall for the regatta.

In Green fleet, RGYC sailor Jorja Mahoney did the host club proud by, finishing 2, 3, 1 on the last day to finish first overall. Natalie Gleeson was second and Anna Robinson third. Out of the 16 starters in Green fleet, 11 of these were girls, which was fantastic to see.

In his final presentations for the day, VIODA Vice President Jan Talacko thanked the Royal Geelong Yacht Club and all the volunteers who helped both on and off the water for providing a great venue, and making it a great experience for the sailors and families alike.

Pantaenius - Fixed ValueSail Exchange 660x82 1X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

Finn Class to test new format at Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
This is in response to discussions that the winner should be decided on the final race, or even first across the line. The format that will be used in Palma is one of several on the table and will allow the class and World Sailing to better understand the consequences and processes of introducing such a system.
Posted today at 5:39 pm 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships - Day 2
Competitors greeted with a stiff 20 knot North Easterly as sun came up on Day 2 of Gill Optimist Victorian Championship Competitors were greeted with a stiff 20 knot North Easterly as the sun came up on day two of the 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships, but with the forecast of a dying breeze, then rebuilding from the South west, that was exactly what happened.
Posted today at 3:39 am Queen of Harbour and Alice Burton Memorial Trophy - Overall report
Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour, sponsored by Hunt, which was sailed in 17-knots North East wind today.
Posted on 12 Mar GILL Optimist Victorian Championships – Day 1
Sailors were held ashore until the breeze built, firstly for Green fleet, and then for the Open and Intermediate fleet Day one was a great day for the Optimist Sailors and Royal Geelong Yacht Club. Sailors were held ashore until the breeze built, firstly for the Green fleet to get underway, and then enough for the Open and Intermediate fleet shortly after.
Posted on 11 Mar Entry open for RS Aero World Championship in Carnac
Within the first two days of entry opening, 25 entries from five counties and two continents had jumped onto entry list. Within the first two days of entry opening for the Carnac Worlds, twenty five entries from five counties and two continents had jumped onto entry list. This has since increased to seven countries and three continents. The RS Aero is proving a big hit across America and seven keen owners have already signed up.
Posted on 9 Mar RS Sailing – Sustainability Programme
We’d like to think we’ve developed some great boats for people like us and for the next generation of sailors The core team at RS Sailing are life-long sailors who love being on the water. We’d like to think we’ve developed some great boats for people like us and for the next generation of sailors, so we want to do our part to focus on protecting the environment we all enjoy sailing in.
Posted on 9 Mar Sailability and Special Olympics join Sail Port Stephens fray
Sail Port Stephens is welcoming Sailability and Special Olympics sailors for the first time Sail Port Stephens is welcoming Sailability and Special Olympics sailors for the first time, contesting the Port Stephens Cup Regatta at Grahamstown Dam, near Newcastle, this weekend (11-12 March).
Posted on 8 Mar Radio Controlled sailing - Ian Vickers wins Australian IOM Nationals
The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia on February 9-12 and attracting a fleet of 52 sailors and boats. Former 470 sailor, Ian Vickers won with a net 50 points after 19 races, with three discard races. He was a whopping 38 points clear of second place Rob Bennett (AUS).
Posted on 7 Mar 2017 Tasmanian Youth Championships at Midway Point
2017 Tasmanian Youth Championships were sailed over the weekend at the Midway Point Yacht Club with 45 competitors The 2017 Tasmanian Youth Championships were sailed over the weekend at the Midway Point Yacht Club with 45 competitors enjoying close competition in a late summer sea breeze on both days.
Posted on 7 Mar JJ Giltinan 18fters - Van Munster 'magic' turns around damaged Lumix
Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in race one of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship When the Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in race one of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, on Sydney Harbour, it looked as though the young team who were sailing the hull would have to use a borrowed hull for the remainder of the seven race regatta.
Posted on 6 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy