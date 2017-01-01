GILL Optimist Victorian Championships – Day 3

by Royal Geelong Yacht Club today at 3:47 pmOvernight leader in the open fleet, Finn McMahon, got away quickly to notch a win in the lightest race of the day, while title contender Jack Ferguson notched up a seventh which would eventually become one of his drops.As the wind built for the second race, Jack Ferguson got another first, his third for the regatta, which brought him within one point of series leader Finn McMahon going into the last race. Lachlan Grogan, who had been consistent on the second an third day, was paying for two big scores on the first day, meaning there was little chance of an overall podium placing.





For the last race of the series, with the wind building to a perfect 12-15 knots, local RGYC sailor Mason Mahoney once again sailed brilliant race to get his second first for the regatta, and cementing himself into a solid sixth overall. But the drama was left to unfold when Finn McMahon was penalized by the on water judges, and after what he thought was completion of his turns, went on to cross the line first. It was disappointing for him, and following a protest, could not get his placing reinstated. This left Jack Ferguson, from New South wales, to take out the Open title from his mate, Finn McMahon on a count back.



Jack said, “it was great to come down to the Vic States and be pushed all weekend by Finn. It was his regatta, but disappointing for him to lose it on a technicality. The regatta has been really fun, and great training for the worlds, being held in Pattaya, Thailand in July”.



Finn still wins the Victorian Championship title, not available to interstate visitors. Linus Talacko rounded out the top three, sailing the most consistent for the weekend on the Open fleet, dropping a seven and a four.









On the Intermediate course, Amelia Evenden notched up two more firsts and a seven for the day to take out the series from Jack Italia who was only one point behind. Jack Bretherton rounded out the top three sailing very consistently on the second and third day after an average start to the regatta on day one. Riley Cantwell was the best of the Geelong locals finishing eighth overall for the regatta.



In Green fleet, RGYC sailor Jorja Mahoney did the host club proud by, finishing 2, 3, 1 on the last day to finish first overall. Natalie Gleeson was second and Anna Robinson third. Out of the 16 starters in Green fleet, 11 of these were girls, which was fantastic to see.



In his final presentations for the day, VIODA Vice President Jan Talacko thanked the Royal Geelong Yacht Club and all the volunteers who helped both on and off the water for providing a great venue, and making it a great experience for the sailors and families alike.

