Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Sense 51-57 728x90

GAC Pindar win M32 Series Scandinavia for second consecutive year

by M32 Series today at 4:02 pm
M32 Series Scandinavia M32 Series
Ian Williams arrived as the man to beat in Stockholm, leading the 2017 series after four events, and being chased down by a hungry Scandinavian pack led by Wallén Racing just two points behind.

The British crew kicked off the regatta showing they were here to do the business, taking four back-to-back wins on the opening day. From that point onwards the team led the regatta, untouchable on top.

With GAC Pindar the only team not to catch a last place finish over the event, consistent results were clearly the key to success over the 16 race event. Even with some poor starts on day two, Williams and crew managed to pull it back every time as fans cheered the team picking their way up through the fleet.

M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series



Wallén Racing, skippered by Danish Olympic gold medallist Jonas Warrer, was the team leading the charge to GAC Pindar coming in to this event, just two points shy on the leaderboard. After demonstrating huge potential winning the opening regatta in Gothenburg, the Danes traded the top spot on the series leaderboard with the Brits all summer. With only two points in the title race between these teams when they arrived in Stockholm, the event win was the only way to guarantee victory. Warrer’s team struggled with their starts on the first day, ending down in fifth place after six races.

The team were very open about their starting issues, the next morning saying, “We lost races in the start and just couldn't pull ourselves through the fleet after that. We had a long talk yesterday and now let’s see what we can do out on the water today.” And true to his word, Jonas Warrer came out on the second day with a race win and a podium position to take him into the final day of the championship.

M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series



In the end, the performance of GAC Pindar proved too much with the Danes finishing this regatta in fourth to leave them with the silver medal position on the overall leaderboard for the season, successfully defending an attack from the Swedish charge of Essiq Racing Team who end the season in third.

Fans looking for a local to cheer for had the choice of two Swedish boats in Johnie Berntsson’s Flux Team and Nicklas Dackhammar’s Essiq Racing Team. It was the latter who produced the most dramatic performance, highlighted when scoring three back-to-back bullets on Friday.

M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series



Nicklas kept the crowds on the edge of their seats, after dominating race two from the start to lose four places on the final upwind after sailing into a wind hole, only to turn his fortunes around and glide back past all on the final 100m to the finish line to an eruption from crowds on the shoreline.

Conditions at this event followed the low-end wind trend which has been seen on the 2017 series, testing light wind tactics and pressuring crews on their race starts reactions. The light wind has taken nothing away from racing over the five event series, with the tight race courses in city centre locations making the drama spectacular to watch and to be part of for the sailors. The Stockholm final saw the biggest public turnout as the riverbank of Norr Mälarstrand was lined with spectators at the weekend to enjoy the dramatic high performance racing on the water and the music and entertainment put on in the race village.

M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series



As the 2017 M32 Series Scandinavia wraps up for another year, some crews will be heading to Chicago next weekend for the M32 North America Championship whilst others will be racing in the Mediterranean series which still has two events on the calendar this season. Details of the 2018 M32 Series Scandinavia will be outlined in the coming months, where GAC Pindar skipper Ian Williams has already stated he will be back to defend his title and aim for a third M32 Series Scandinavia championship.

M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series



M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series
M32 Series Scandinavia © M32 Series



M32 Series Scandinavia - Results

1. GAC Pindar, Ian Williams (GBR) - 68 pts
2. Wallén Racing, Jonas Warrer (DEN) - 60 pts
3. Essiq Racing Team, Nicklas Dackhammar (SWE) - 59 pts
4. Flux Team, Johnie Berntsson (SWE) - 55 pts
5. Section 16, Richard Davies (SUI) - 24 pts
6. Boys of Carbon, Chris Steele (NZL) - 18 pts
7. Neptune Racing, Sam Gilmour (AUS) - 14 pts
8. China One Ningbo, Phil Robertson (NZL) - 11 pts
9. Trifork, Michael Hestbaek (DEN) - 8 pts
10. Sailing Team NL, Pieter-Jan Postma (NED) - 8 pts

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper World Race – Day 29 – Mixed results from Stealth Mode tactics
Visit Seattle ended its period of Stealth Mode at 1200 (UTC), re-emerging in second place, but things did not go to plan Unicef and GREAT Britain both emerged from Stealth Mode at 0600 (UTC) this morning, with the two teams fairing quite differently during their 24 hours off the radar.
Posted today at 12:23 pm Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust prepare for an emotional homecoming
After four months and 2,400nm, Moonspray will sail triumphantly across the North Channel and return to her northern home During their tour of all four home countries, the Round Britain crew visited 13 hospitals to meet young people still undergoing treatment to help inspire them in seeing what is possible after cancer. For many of the crews, both young and old, going into the hospitals was a huge part of what has made this voyage so special.
Posted today at 12:00 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Two week Assembly Period begins today
The Volvo Ocean 65s come out of the water on 18 September for final checks and a last chance for the Boatyard The Volvo Ocean 65 fleet will be returned to the caring hands of the Boatyard technicians in Lisbon before the start of the race. All systems on the boats will serviced and the boats will receive their measurement certificates. the Assembly Period gives Volvo Ocean Race teams some invaluable time on shore – and they'll head to Newcastle, UK for a rigorous sea survival course.
Posted today at 11:42 am 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series - Final day
Final day of Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship in Medemblik saw the last three races of the event for Melges 24 fleet The final day of the Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship in Medemblik saw the last three races of the event for Melges 24 fleet and comparing to yesterday, no changes were made to the podium places. Hungarian FGF Sailing Team kept their track to victory, while Dutch Team Kesbeke/Sika/Gill secured their second position and Gill Race Team (GBR) was consistent enough to complete the podium as third.
Posted today at 5:56 am Six perpetual trophies awarded on final day of Rolex Big Boat Series
Racing concluded today at 53rd edition of Rolex Big Boat Series on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. Racing concluded today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17), hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. After seven races spread across four days of on-water action, winners were crowned in eleven classes, including six perpetual trophies. En route to determining this year’s winners
Posted today at 4:20 am Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 28 – Stealth Mode shakes up the fleet
Three teams, Visit Seattle, Unicef and Great Britain, are in Stealth Mode hiding positions from the rest of the fleet. Qingdao came out of Stealth Mode at 0600 UTC this morning. It appears that the decision has paid off for Qingdao, maintaining its lead over PSP Logistics and moving in front of HotelPlanner.com, but it was still unable to shake off Great Britain.
Posted on 17 Sep Audi J/70 World Championship – Duncan is top of the world
Peter Duncan is the Audi J/70 World Champion, after a stunning performance, scoring podium finishes in every race American Brian Keane's Savasana scored a second in the final race, moving up to runner up for the championship. Italian Luca Domenici moved up to third in the final race. Italian Claudia Rossi's attempt to become the first lady helm to win the title was ended with a Black Flag in the final race.
Posted on 17 Sep Southern stars take win at Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup
In today's single race, Southern Yacht Club was as sharp as they had been in the previous 11 races, starting strongly The morning may have dawned with dense fog and little breeze on Narragansett Bay, but by mid-afternoon the sky had cleared and the same could be said of any ambiguity regarding which was the best team at the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup. In today's single race, the Southern Yacht Club was as sharp as they had been in the previous 11 races, starting strongly and never wavering.
Posted on 17 Sep Consolidating leaderboard positions at the Rolex Big Boat Series
When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat during Big Boat Series When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat, especially during the Rolex Big Boat Series hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California. Not only does the Bay present great geographical features for sailors to race around, but the late-September winds have a reputation for greeting each day
Posted on 17 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series - Images of Pac52's in action on Day 2
Top international photographer, Sharon Green was in on the water for the second day of the Rolex Big Boat Series Top international photographer, Sharon Green was in on the water for the second day of the Rolex Big Boat Series in San Francisco, and caught these images of the five strong Pac 52 class getting its first racing in the prestigious series. San Francisco turned on its usual sea breeze through the Golden Gate providing the champagne conditions for which the Pac 52 was designed to excel.
Posted on 17 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy