Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Full sail ahead for record Port Stephens regatta

by Mark Rothfield today at 8:12 pm
Newcastle to Port Stephens Race Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images http://www.saltwaterimages.com.au
A 20-knot sou’easter propelled a record fleet in record time from Newcastle to Port Stephens, as the feeder race for – you guessed it – a record 2017 Sail Port Stephens regatta in Nelson Bay NSW.

More than 40 yachts crowded the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club start line on an inky grey Harbour then enjoyed a 22-mile two-sail dash across Stockton Bight in steep 2-3 metre seas.

Doug Coulter’s Rogers 46 Shakti from Lake Macquarie recovered from a slow start to power through for a line-honours, IRC and PHS trifecta, with Coulter describing it as a rough and wet ride. Its finish time was just over 2 hours 15 minutes.

Fellow lake boat Ignition, a Farr 400 owned by Ian Bower, also revelled in the power reaching conditions to finish second across the line, around 9 minutes adrift of Shakti, and take ORCi handicap honours. Ignition was also second on IRC and third on PHS.

PHS runner-up was the Archambault M34 Concealed Weapon, skippered by Barry Kelly. The Northshore NXS38 Excapade (Noel Gough) also managed to keep up with the downwind sleds, grabbing a pair of third placings in both ORCi and IRC.

Volvo Round the World skipper Chris Nicholson was aboard the Melges 32 Breezin as a last-minute helm substitute – not a bad one at that. He is enjoying a rare stay at home in Belmont in between projects.

“I haven’t been offshore for a while and it was great to go sailing with mates again,” Nicholson said. “We set the spinnaker for about 3 seconds then fell over, so we just had a nice two-sail reach.”

The Melges hit a top speed of 16 knots.

Newcastle to Port Stephens Race © Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images http://www.saltwaterimages.com.au
Newcastle to Port Stephens Race © Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images http://www.saltwaterimages.com.au



The packed feeder race augured well for Sail Port Stephens, running April 3-9. The regatta is celebrating its 10th anniversary with its biggest ever fleet of grand-prix and high-performance yachts, along with a packed social calendar.

An estimated 900 competitors, sailing aboard around 110 yachts, will take part. Uniquely for this event, all levels of sailing and age demographics are engaged. The racing also attracts a strong spectator following to Port Stephen’s shoreline.

Starting tomorrow, a mixed fleet of 70 yachts spread across two divisions will enjoy three days of lower-key racing on Port Stephens.

Among them will be 15 Jeanneau entries, 14 Beneteaus, seven Northshores and a handful of Hanses, as it’s their time to rub gunwales with some of the bigger names in yacht racing.

The racing heat turns up on Friday as the regatta includes an 18-strong NSW IRC Championship fleet with five top TP52s and two Rogers 46s among them. The National titles for the Australian Sport Boat Association has attracted 21 boats, including 6 interstaters, and the Super 12 State title division has eight entries, twice that of last year.

Newcastle to Port Stephens Race © Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images http://www.saltwaterimages.com.au
Newcastle to Port Stephens Race © Craig Greenhill / Saltwater Images http://www.saltwaterimages.com.au



The ‘No Vacancy’ sign is up at D’ALBORA Marina Nelson Bay, regatta central, and at the nearby Anchorage and Soldiers Point marinas.

“One of our objectives is giving this audience an unforgettable and unique holiday experience while visiting Port Stephens and enjoying the family-friendly environment,” Regatta Director Paul O’Rourke says. “That’s been one of the key messages from our competitors – don’t mess with the sailing and don’t mess with the socialising.”

The Junior One-Sail dinghy division breaks away from the keelboat series to remain in the first week of the NSW school holidays (11-12 April) as part of an off-the-beach training program.
Regatta patron Matt Allen, President of governing body Australian Sailing, believes there’s something unique about Sail Port Stephens. “I was talking to some people the other day and asked them to name their favourite regatta – most of them said ‘Port Stephens’, which is interesting,” he says.

“The sailing waters are among the best in Australia and you get some terrific tactical racing against a good fleet of boats. You can also enjoy a couple of beers and have dinner, which brings the friendship and the camaraderie together. You’re not that far away from Sydney … but you’re far enough.”

Organised by Corlette Point Sailing Association, Sail Port Stephens is also supported by Destination NSW, Port Stephens Council, Pantaenius Insurance, Garmin, Port Stephens Accommodation, Port Stephens Strata and more.

See the event website www.sailportstephens.com.au for more information

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Barz Optics - FloatersSail Port Stephens 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Queensland Cyclone – Hamilton Island faces massive five-month rebuild
Hamilton Island chief executive Glenn Bourke yesterday told almost 600 staff of the massive task ahead to clean-up Hamilton Island faces a massive five-month rebuild but will partly reopen for business next Saturday after “all hell broke loose”. Exclusive pictures obtained by The Sunday Mail shows the “apocalyptic” scale of destruction to privately owned homes, luxury hotels and yachts at ground zero in the cyclone-ravaged Whitsundays.
Posted today at 5:25 pm MRX Ladies Keelboat Nationals and Etchells International - Day 2
Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions The results are in with the 2017 Line 7 Women’s Keelboat Nationals and the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships being decided. Melinda Henshaw and her crew are the official 2017 MRX National Women’s Keelboat Champions. Team Lisa from Sydney, Australia won the 2017 Coast Etchell’s National Championships
Posted today at 2:15 pm Community engagement - Inspiring a new generation of sailors
One vital ingredient at each Act is community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors With every aspect of the Extreme Sailing Series™ revolving around encouraging people to get involved, be that the public, clients or the media, one vital ingredient at each Act is the community engagement programme, which aims to inspire the next generation of sailors and raise the profile of the sport.
Posted today at 6:19 am BVI Spring Regatta - Light air challenges Spring Regatta fleet
Racing started at 1000 in an eight - ten knot easterly on Day 2 of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta. Racing started at 1000 in an eight - ten knot easterly on Day 2 of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta. Race one treated the 28-strong CSA Bareboat fleet to a spectacular course starting off the west end of Peter Island, u
Posted today at 3:48 am A Few Rays- Calculate how long your sunscreen lasts.
Confused by SPF's? It’s easy to calculate how long you will be protected by using the following process. Exposure to the sun is a serious issue for all those who venture on the water. Confused by SPF's? It’s easy to calculate how long you will be protected by using the following process.
Posted today at 1:32 am Palma 49er gold for Peters-Sterritt
In the 49er Peters and Sterritt went into the medal race day one point ahead of their nearest rivals, Botin-Iago Lopez. Silver for Elliot Hanson and Nacra 17 duo John Gimson-Anna Burnett, along with bronze medals for Nick Thompson and Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell, made it five medals for the British Sailing Team at the conclusion of the six-day event.
Posted on 1 Apr Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Nikki Henderson
At 23, Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, from Guildford is set to be the Clipper Race’s youngest ever skipper, by over a year At 23, Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, from Guildford is set to be the Clipper Race’s youngest ever skipper, by over a year, meaning she will take over the title from Alex Thompson who proved youth was no barrier to success when he won the Clipper 1997-98 Race, aged 26.
Posted on 1 Apr 2017 NCYC Newcastle to Port Stephens Race - Action coming soon...
Newcastle Cruising Yachts Club’s annual Newcastle Port Stephens race is shaping up Newcastle Cruising Yachts Club’s annual Newcastle Port Stephens race is shaping up as a downwind sprint towards Sail Port Stephens with a whopping 40 boat fleet to match, this weekend.
Posted on 1 Apr 86 boats take to the line on Day 1 racing BVI Spring Regatta
In CSA Racing on Day 1 of BVI Spring Regatta, fleet leaders established early with the winners of three racing divisions In CSA Racing on Day 1 of the BVI Spring Regatta, fleet leaders established early, with the winners of the three racing divisions each taking three bullets in a clean sweep. Blitz, the King 40 owned and skippered by Peter Corr (USA), took first in CSA-Racing 1 (Three points); Team McFly-Joanna, the Beneteau First 40 skippered by Tony Mack (GBR) took first in CSA-Racing 2 (Three points)
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Showdown Saturday on Bay of Palma
The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors but also for the new formats which are designed to produce simpler, more engaging action on the last day.
Posted on 1 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy