Full results and images for 2017 Brisbane to Gladstone
by Shoebox Images today at 11:51 am
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race – Pictures by Shoebox Images
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Ichi Ban – Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race © Shoebox Images
Related Articles
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race - Busy night in Gladstone
It has been a busy night in Gladstone with much of the fleet capitalising on the 15-20 knot winds throughout the evening
It has been a busy night in Gladstone with much of the fleet capitalising on the 15-20 knot winds throughout the evening and early morning hours and an incoming tide.
Posted today at 1:20 am
Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE back on the water with new rig
16 days after dismasting during a training session off the coast of Galicia, the Spanish VO65 MAPFRE is back sailing
Just 16 days after dismasting during a training session off the coast of Galicia, the Spanish VO65 MAPFRE is back on the water. On Saturday 15th April in Lisbon (Portugal), home of the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard, and where the new mast was fitted, the VO65 was out on the water undertaking its first tests.
Posted on 15 Apr
Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew Shona Davies
Race start might still be a few months away, but Shona Davies already describes it as the experience of her life.
Race start might still be a few months away, but Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew Member Shona Davies already describes it as the experience of her life. This is an extraordinary statement for the 39-year-old South African to make, given the catalyst for her signing up.
Posted on 15 Apr
C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Race - Overall report
A large crowd gathered on Shorncliffe Pier to watch start of C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race.
A large crowd was gathered on the Shorncliffe Pier on Friday 14 April to watch the start of 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race. An eight knot southeastly breeze greeted a fleet of 10 multihulls.
Posted on 15 Apr
Viper 640 World Championship 2018 announced
Over 40 Vipers are expected to compete in the Regatta. This will be the biggest Viper regatta held outside the US.
Over 40 Vipers are expected to compete in the Regatta. This will be the biggest Viper regatta held outside the US.
Posted on 15 Apr
B2G Yacht Race - Black Jack secures another Line Honours title
Black Jack has claimed their fourth consecutive Line Honours trophy today crossing the finish line B2G Yacht Race
Black Jack has claimed their fourth consecutive Line Honours trophy today crossing the finish line of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race at 09.56.43am. In the process, skipper Mark Bradford sailed himself into the history books, no skipper has ever won four Line Honours titles in a row until today.
Posted on 14 Apr
RHKYC San Fernando Race 2017 - Scallywag cleans up
IRC Overall, IRC Div 0, Line Honours, and a new race record
Super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee has won across the board and raced her way to win three titles in the 40th Anniversary of the San Fernando Race. Scallywag has taken the win in division IRC 0 and the IRC Overall title, and set a new race record of 34h 27m 17s, crushing the time set 16 years ago by Sam Chan’s FfreeFire in 2001 by an astonishing 15h 27m 55s.
Posted on 14 Apr
Extreme Sailing Series - Getting to know Alinghi’s Timothé Lapauw
At just 20 years old, Timothé Lapauw is one of the youngest sailors in the Extreme Sailing Series™ fleet.
At just 20 years old, Timothé Lapauw is one of the youngest sailors in the Extreme Sailing Series™ fleet. But this season he is racing alongside some of the most experienced and respected names in Swiss sailing on board the two-time America’s Cup-winning team Alinghi.
Posted on 14 Apr
Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Mick Pattni
Meet round the world crew member, Mick Pattni. Mick was inspired to take on Clipper Race by his friend, Memnia Theodorou
Meet round the world crew member, Mick Pattni. Mick was inspired to take on the Clipper Race challenge by his friend, Memnia Theodorou, who the first Cypriot to compete in the Clipper Race. When Memina returned from crewing on legs one to four of the 2015-16 edition, the tales of her adventures on the Southern Ocean struck a chord with Mick who was looking for a new challenge.
Posted on 14 Apr
Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race start was too close to call
The top six had established their positions; Black Jack, Alive, Ichi Ban, Hollywood Boulevard, Kerumba and Mr Kite.
At 11am, when His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC, Governor of Queensland fired the start gun, spectators worldwide watched the fleet of forty yachts begin their journey north.
Posted on 14 Apr
