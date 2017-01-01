Please select your home edition
Full on action in Austria for Surf Worldcup

by EFPT on 10 Apr
Full on action in Austria for Surf Worldcup Surf Worldcup
In just in a few weeks, the Surf World Cup will take place for the first time in Neusiedl am See from 28 April to 7 May. In addition to the new venue, 14 more premieres await the visitors.

New sporting formats, the Captains Beach with a singer / songwriter festival, the Icecream Festival, the 'wave' at the playground, the party boat at the lake, the 'resurrection' of the PODO bar and a largerfamily area are the innovations in the daytime. The evening area has a total of six floors. Participants, the top partners of the organizers and the Vienna locals get their own regional floor.

Premieres at the daytime in sports this year, even a Championship Victory could be celebrated in Austria. The new IFCA Grand Prix series will bring a whole new format to the lake and will certainly make you want more. In addition to the first official Hydro Foiling Contest, Slalom and Freestyle are also on the agenda at the Surf World Cup. The popular Tow-In contest is even more spectacular by using a counter wave generated by a boat.

Mike Piechura, CEO of KGP Events: 'I am impressed by the new set-up: It gets even bigger, even more varied, even more shrill - even cooler! On every corner of the site, you will discover and experience something new. I come from windsurfing, there we always talked about the 'Overall Impression', that is the total impression a rider leaves behind after his show off. In Neusiedl am See, the overall impression can only be one: absolute world class! We are already looking forwards to the event.'

The action will be full ON!
