Friday Afternoon...

by John Curnow today at 8:00 am'We’ve learnt a lot about the boat in a very short period. Ferdinand Van West (from Morelli and Melvin) was out with us from California for two weeks testing, and that progressed our knowledge greatly. Ferdinand notes she is a brand new concept with all new characteristics. Our programme moving forward is all about getting her to dance at her very best…. all of the time.”“The performance of the machine is a whole new dimension in sailing - its completely different to what I have cut my teeth on: the 18footers! From here we will ramp up our testing program over the next two months. We’re tuning up the platform, and building a test program in a structured manner. This is so we can have any bugs ironed out in about six weeks time. We’ll then be inviting teams to come in for training camps to get them up to speed.”“What I really want to finish on is just how much of a real milestone it is for us to now have the machine operational on Sydney Harbour.”You can keep up with all the 40+knot SupeFoilers news at their FB page





