Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic - Slow Bali racers pass the Abrolhos

by Bernie Kaaks on 11 May
Kraken, a double handed Jeanneau 36 sailed by Todd Giraudo and Dubbo White, were dicing with Mike Giles' Sydney 47 this morning. - Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic Bernie Kaaks
In the Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic, Garth Curran’s 58 footer Walk on the Wild Side is leading the Bali fleet, enjoying light breezes and warm weather. The race record is now certainly safe for another year or two while the fleet inches its way past the fabled Zuytdorp Cliffs. On current computer predictions, Wild Side is leading on both IRC and performance handicaps as well.

Not everyone took the traditional path between the Abrolhos and the mainland, with the two Buizen Rally entries (Craig Hansen’s 52 footer Napea and Rob Northcoat’s 48 footer Scarlet Ribbon) both electing to sail past the western side of the island group.

Wind pressure is a major concern. Local bands of pressure are allowing some yachts to make great gains, only to give it up again when the breeze moves elsewhere.

Two 34 footers, Thelma and Freja left two days earlier than the official start and are in Shark Bay heading for Carnarvon, where they will refuel, take on water and supplies before clearing Customs and sailing on to Bali.

While Wild Side is setting the pace near Steep Point, the surprise so far has been the performance of Todd Giraudo’s little Jeanneau 3600, Kraken. Sailed two up as a trial run for next year’s Melbourne-Osaka Race, the boat is sailing alongside Mike Giles’ Sydney47 Endorfin, off Kalbarri. She is currently ranked second on IRC predictions.

Kondili, the Hanse495 sailed by Phil Hearse, his wife Robbie and son Josh, leads the Rally fleet through the passage between the Abrolhos and the mainland, but is not far ahead of Napea.

Tail enders are struggling in light winds, still well south of Geraldton.

Dave Kenny’s double hander The Edge was forced to retire in the early hours of the morning when her electrical system failed. Her very disappointed crew is returning to Fremantle.
RS Sailing 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

Melges 20 World League - The fifth event gets underway in Scarlino
Fantastic Club Nautico Scarlino will act as ground zero for what will be a ferocious battle. Fantastic Club Nautico Scarlino, which organized and played gracious host of the 2016 Melges 20 World Championship and last weekend's Melges 32 Class, will act as ground zero for what will be a ferocious battle. Starting tomorrow, Friday May 12 and running through until Sunday, May 14, the ultimate Melges 20 fight will take place.
Posted today at 4:05 am Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic - Bali yachts leave in light airs
The 2017 Bali Race and Rally got under way this morning in a light easterly breeze The 2017 Bali Race and Rally got under way this morning in a light easterly breeze, following the popular beach suburbs of Leighton, Cottesloe and Swanbourne before turning left and heading to sea.
Posted on 11 May Lake Garda ‘tranquillo’ for Day 1 of the GC32 Riva Cup
After 40 minutes of waiting and no improvement, the AP over H flags were raised and boats returned to Fraglia Vela Riva In stark contrast to the last few days when Lake Garda delivered the brisk, flat water conditions for which it is famous, the opening races had to be put on hold due to a lack of wind.
Posted on 11 May Tristan Brooks to lead Unicef team in Clipper Round the World Race
Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the race. Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the biggest round-the-world ocean race.
Posted on 11 May Organizers of International 505 Worlds to hold training session
Sailors considering competing in the 2017 SAP 505 World Championship in Annapolis should mark their calendars Sailors considering competing in the 2017 SAP 505 World Championship in Annapolis should mark their calendars for the weekend of May 11-13.
Posted on 10 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Common passion, diverse fleet
Boats representing nine nations and crews from all over the world are set to compete in the first edition of the race The two smallest yachts racing this year are two Pogo 12.50's; Hermes from Canada and Talanta from Sweden. Both are 40 footers and the expected downwind conditions may well suit the modern planing hull shape of the two minnows in the race.
Posted on 10 May GC32 Racing Tour – Double Olympic medallist and new watch sponsor
With a giant, diverse CV, Spain’s Iker Martinez is best known for his gold and silver 49er Olympic medals With a giant, diverse CV, Spain’s Iker Martinez is best known for his gold and silver 49er Olympic medals as well for skippering Team Telefónica in the 2011-2012 Volvo Ocean Race and sailing doublehanded round the world non-stop in the 2010 Barcelona World Race with his long term sailing partner Xabi Fernandez.
Posted on 10 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Gladiator is ready!
The crash and subsequent damage went viral, seen all around the world by hundreds of thousands of viewers. The crash and subsequent damage went viral, seen all around the world by hundreds of thousands of viewers.
Posted on 10 May International fleet line-up for 16th Samui Regatta
The regatta maintains is prime position as the final event in the season-long Asian Yachting Grand Prix championship Based at Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui on Chaweng Beach and with support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the festival of sail attracts participants from more than 20 countries and has put Samui Island on the map as a world-class sports destination.
Posted on 10 May Zhik partner with Dongfeng Race Team for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18
Zhik has been appointed as official technical clothing partner to Dongfeng Race Team in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. The innovative sailing apparel specialist, Zhik, has been appointed as official technical clothing partner to Dongfeng Race Team in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Finishing third in the 2014-15 edition of the race, Dongfeng Race Team has a clear objective to sail to the best of the team’s ability and compete at the highest level.
Posted on 9 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy