Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic - Bali yachts leave in light airs
by Bernie Kaaks on 11 May
The 2017 Bali Race and Rally got under way this morning in a light easterly breeze, following the popular beach suburbs of Leighton, Cottesloe and Swanbourne before turning left and heading to sea.
Thelma - 2017 Fremantle to Bali Ocean Classic FSC.com.au
Walk on the Wild Side, resplendent in her new green main and headsail, set the early pace until the breeze died away at noon, allowing the rally entrant Kondili, which has the advantage of being able to use her motor, to storm past.
Once the sea breeze filled in however, Wild Side reasserted her authority and followed by Mike Giles’ Sydney47 Endorfin, quickly pulled away.
A group consisting of Circa, Prime Factor, Kraken (sailing two handed as a warm up for next year’s Melbourne-Osaka race) and Kondili are next, followed by another group of Napea, The Edge (another double hander), Scarlet Ribbon and Sadiqi Ra.
Passing the Abrolhos are two yachts which left port on Thursday, the Van de Stadt34 Thelma and Freja. Both are rally entrants and intend clearing Customs in Carnarvon before the ocean crossing to Indonesia.
Weather expert Bruce Buckley presented a detailed weather briefing this morning and warned that conditions for this year’s Bali Ocean Classic are likely to be light.
To watch the action on Yellowbrick’s tracker visit www.fsc.com.au
and follow the links.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153682