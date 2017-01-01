Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Free ticket to the Southampton Boat Show exclusively for RYA members

by Emma Slater / RYA today at 1:11 pm
Free ticket to the Southampton Boat Show exclusively for RYA members RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Following the success of the 2016 free ticket offer to the Southampton Boat Show the RYA, working closely with British Marine, is once again able to offer all members a free ticket to the 2017 Show taking place from 15 - 24 September.

Members are able to claim one free ticket to any day of the Show, including Public Preview Day, as well purchasing up to three additional tickets at the special discounted rate of just £12.00* (a transaction fee of £1.95 applies for purchased tickets).

“The offer was really well received last year with over 11,000 members taking advantage of the free ticket offer, so it seemed only fitting that we did the same again this year”, commented RYA Membership Development Manager, Conor Swift. “The RYA are great supporters of the Southampton Boat Show and it has so much to offer our members, so it seems only fitting that we enable as many members as possible the chance to experience the show.”

The Southampton Boat Show has one of Europe’s biggest purpose-built marinas showcasing the very best that the international marine industry has to offer. Returning for its 49th year, this year the show is focused on getting more people than ever out on the water with a whole of host of new ‘on the water’ features, from the new Show Passenger Boat and Paddle River Experience, to Bell Boating and Adventure River Canoe Ride, as well as show favourites such as ‘Try-a-Boat’.

As well as all the show has to offer, members also have access to the exclusive RYA members lounge situated at the heart of the Show in the Holiday Inn Hotel, offering:

· Private table service dining area
· Self-service cloakroom
· Dedicated lounge area to sit and relax
· Easy access to a Starbucks coffee station and the Holiday Inn bar, if you fancy something a bit stronger!
· Access to the Holiday Inn’s Spirit Health Club throughout the duration of the Show, including gym, sauna, pool and Jacuzzi

And remember to pay a visit to the RYA stand (B032) situated in front of the members lounge and Holiday Inn. Here you’ll get all the latest advice and information to help you get started or improve your boating, purchase one of the latest RYA publications, as well as launches, events and celebrations.

In order to take advantage of this exclusive RYA members FREE ticket offer, login to the Southampton Boat Show member benefits page on the RYA website for full details on how to claim your ticket and to make any additional ticket purchases.

Members will be sent confirmation of their FREE ticket via email which will include a PDF attachment of your ticket (remember to check your junk mail box). You will need to print off your ticket and bring it with you to the show to gain entry. Additional purchased tickets will be emailed to you with your FREE ticket.

The RYA member FREE ticket offer is available until midnight on Thursday 14 September. Full terms and Conditions available here

Up to two children aged 15 and under are admitted free for every standard adult ticket presented with the ‘Kids Go Free’ promotion.
BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Nick Craig secures record fifth OK Dinghy world crown in Barbados
The Barbados wind beats to the same rhythm of the boom-box buses that rumble past the Barbados Yacht Club each day. The Barbados wind beats to the same rhythm of the boom-box buses that rumble past the Barbados Yacht Club each day.
Posted today at 11:01 am Nick Craig closes in on record breaking fifth OK Dinghy Worlds crown
Barbados conditions seems to suit Britain’s Nick Craig as he notched up two more race wins on the penultimate day Barbados conditions seems to suit Britain’s Nick Craig as he notched up two more race wins on the penultimate day of the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship. He has now won six of the eight races sailed and leads the fleet by 13 points with just two races to sail and any place inside the top 12 on Wednesday will give him a record breaking fifth OK Dinghy World title.
Posted on 31 May Riva Cup and International 14’ European Championships overall
An extraordinary edition of the Riva Cup reserved to the classes 505, Korsar, Dyas has just concluded in Riva del Garda Beautiful sunny days with 20-knot wind made the 2017 Riva Cup unforgettable, which was already remarkable thanks to the participation of 115 boats from the classes 505, Korsar, Dyas and International 14’.
Posted on 30 May OK Dinghy World Championship– Craig extends again on Day 3 in Barbados
Nick Craig built an eight lead after another solid day while Jim Hunt moves up to second and Paul Rhodes climbs to third Leading round the top mark in race five was Poland’s Tomasz Gaj, from Craig and Australia’s Roger Blasse. Defending world champion, Hunt, took the lead on the reaches and maintained it to the finish to win his first race of the week. Starting under the black flag one of the casualties was second overall Luke O’Connell from New Zealand.
Posted on 30 May No stopping Craig at OK Dinghy Worlds in Barbados – Except the weed
A long day on the water and two very tough races for everyone means the championship is still on track. A long day on the water and two very tough races for everyone means the championship is still on track.
Posted on 29 May Buckingham (USA) takes Laser Silver at Delta Lloyd Regatta
US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at Delta Lloyd Regatta The US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham (Newport Beach, Calif.) earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta, a top-level Olympic-classes competition that concluded on Saturday in Medemblik, The Netherlands.
Posted on 29 May OK Dinghy Worlds - Nick Craig masters Barbados conditions
Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Great Britain got off to the perfect start at 2017 World Championship Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Great Britain got off to the perfect start at the 2017 World Championship in Barbados with two races wins on a challenging day in Carlisle Bay. Luke O’Connell from New Zealand is second while defending champion Jim Hunt from Great Britain is third.
Posted on 28 May Thrilling races during tropical 33rd Delta Lloyd Regatta
The organisation was testing new formats for 49er, 49erFX and RS:X. It was a great success and made the finals exciting Medemblik welcomed a lot of talent, including those preparing for World Championships and World Cups, and some starting new Olympic campaigns. There were also many Olympic Rio sailors who’ve just started their season again.
Posted on 27 May Riva Cup – Some more action shots by Elena Giolai
Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes
Posted on 27 May Riva Cup images by Elena Giolai
Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes Photographer Elena Giolai has provided this gallery of images of Dyas, 5O5, Korsar Int. 14' classes
Posted on 27 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy