Free boys and women foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda

by Foiling Week today at 3:53 pm
Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda The Foiling Week
The first 2017 Foiling Week event takes place from 6 to 9 July in Malcesine, Lake Garda. This year, Foiling Week adds to the usual Forum and Regatta programs, a Foiling Expo and Foiling Boat Trial and Experience Camp.

Throughout the event, Foiling Week Garda provides an Expo and a free Trial and Experience Camp that is open to the public to see and experience the latest foiling boats and equipment on the market.

Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © The Foiling Week
Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © The Foiling Week



The Trial and Experience Camp allows participants to experience production foiling boats and has sessions dedicated to young people (12 to 17 years old) and to the female sailors.

The Trials and Experience Camp is open to all sailors who are thinking to switch to sailing 3.0. To participate, you must pre-register in order to be able to provide all those interested with a test opportunity on the chosen day with the favorite type of foiling boat.

The sessions for the young men will be organized by coaches of excellence, Stefano Rizzi and Bora Gulari, both Moth class champions, and Olympians Jo Aleh and Josie Gliddon of the Team Magenta Project for the women.

Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © The Foiling Week
Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © The Foiling Week



Magenta Project was created by the TeamSCA sailors, the first female crew to compete in the Volvo Ocean Race. ‘Changing a Culture’ is the goal of the Magenta Project and the Foiling Week Association shares the same idea. The Magenta Project girls want to promote the role of women in sailing, the Foiling Week promotes a new exciting way to achieve this goal.

Boys and girls who would like to take part in dedicated sessions can register by completing the application form.

The Trial and Experience Camp is free and starts on Thursday 6 July and ends on Sunday 9 July, special sessions for boys and girls are on Saturday 8 and Sunday, 9 July.

Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini
Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini



The boats available for testing are VoilAvion, Whisper, S9, iFly 15 cats and the Waszp and F101 mono-hulls.

Each boat will be followed closely by a motor dinghy with a trainer / instructor who will guide the experience and ensure safety.

GAC Pindar supports the women’s trial sessions, Andrew Pindar has, in this regard, stated: “Pindar are delighted to be supporting womens trial at Foiling Week 2017. Though recognized for sponsoring many aspects of sailing over the last four decades it is perhaps through the backing of women, from Emma Sanderson (Richards) to many others, for which we are best known.

With foiling taking such an important role in the future of sailing we think it is only appropriate that we help the girls take their place alongside the guys.”

Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini
Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini



As usual, the Foiling Week includes Forums and Regattas every day, together with Expo and Trial, these activities will create experiences that participants will share during the Foiling Week's evenings. Foiling Week is the event for every passionate sailor looking for an intense and exciting experience with sailing 3.0!

Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini
Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini


Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini
Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini


Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini
Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini


Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini
Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini


Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini
Foiling boats trials at Foiling Week Garda © Martina Orsini

