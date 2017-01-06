Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

'Free As The Wind' at Wildwind

by Wildwind today at 1:19 pm
Free As The Wind at Wildwind WildWind http://www.wildwind.co.uk/

Dear Friends,

Have you ever wished that you could combine your love of windsurfing with the best sailing holiday experience on the market? Well we have the answer with our ‘Free As The Wind’ package…

With ‘Free As The Wind’ you can tailor-make your own holiday, if the wind is blowing a bit too much for sailing you can choose to go out for a blast on a windsurfer or practice your freestyle moves when the wind is light. You can chop and change as much as you wish between sailing and windsurfing – any time, any day.

Windsurfing is organised in conjunction with Club Vassiliki windsurfing school, located right next door to Wildwind on the beach. Why not take a look at our ‘Free As The Wind’ price list here

For more details about Wildwind Holidays please contact our friendly UK sales office and speak to John, Ann, Debbie or Tina on 01920 444092 or visit wildwind.co.uk

Special Offers

Over the last few years, we have seen an increased demand for our exciting watersports sampler holiday Wildwind Adventures. Adventurous families especially are showing a keen interest in the holiday that allows you to try a new adventure every day: sailing, stand-up paddle-boarding, windsurfing, sea kayaking, scuba diving, mountain biking and more – there’s so much you can get off your bucket list in just one holiday!

For those wanting to try out Wildwind Adventures, we have a special offer. Book a Wildwind Adventures holiday in Vassiliki in the weeks of June 18, July 2 or 9, and get £100 off per person. The offer is valid for limited time only and only for guests traveling from the UK.

By the way we now have some great new accommodation options including some self-catering apartments, studios and villas for the first time. Have a look at our accommodation pages to find out more.

01920 444092
info@wildwind.co.uk
wildwind.co.uk

http://wildwind.co.uk/brochure

11,100+
Happy clients
50%+ returning
clients

It's the first time I've seen Andrew since he came back and he tells me it's far and away the best sailing beach holiday he's ever had... No small accolade - he's pretty much done them all.
- Graeme

Wildwind Holidays, Unit 1 Mill Studio, Ware,

Herts, SG12 9PY

01920 444092info@wildwind.co.uk
Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

OmanAir get podium after eleventh-hour Extreme Sailing Series comeback
Team Oman Air pulled off an incredible comeback to score their second podium finish of the season in a thrilling finale The Omani-flagged crew, this year led by New Zealand skipper Phil Robertson, jumped three places up the leaderboard to finish in third thanks to a stunning last-day performance on the waters of Fushan Bay.
Posted on 1 May Land Rover BAR score best result to date at Extreme Sailing Series
Swiss sailing team Alinghi were crowned Kings of Qingdao for a second year running as they swept to glory in the Act 2. With a welcome breeze ranging from eight to 18 knots blowing through Fushan Bay, Alinghi co-skipper Arnaud Psarofaghis led his men to an impressive 11 podium finishes in 17 races, notching up four victories along the way to retain their winning record in Qingdao.
Posted on 1 May Gladwell's Line - For whom will the America's Cup bell first toll?
One of the truisms of the America's Cup is that it is largely a time management exercise With Practice Session 4 just concluded, in Bermuda some very clear trends emerging - and particularly so when the results of the Practice Sessions 1,3 and 4 are combined and considered, in the context of a win-loss record/percentage. The number of races sailed by each team also tells us something about their current emphasis.
Posted on 1 May Big breeze test for Extreme Sailing Series fleet in Qingdao finale
After three days of light winds in Qingdao a new weather front has arrived, bringing with it breeze of up to 20 knots t After three days of light winds in Qingdao a new weather front has arrived, bringing with it breeze of up to 20 knots to guarantee a thrilling final-day showdown to Act 2.
Posted on 1 May World Cup series Hyeres - Starting as they mean to go on
Three Australian Sailing Team crews were amongst the Medal race action at the World Cup Hyeres on the final day. Three Australian Sailing Team crews were amongst the Medal race action at the World Cup Hyeres on the final day. An emphatic World Cup win for the Rio 470 Men’s Silver medallist of Mat Belcher and Will Ryan who added a sixth race win, this time in the medal race to their 2017 Hyeres record.
Posted on 1 May GBR learn French lessons as Hyeres World Cup Series concludes
British sailors insist their World Cup experiences will stand them in good stead for the major events of the season Having secured two medals in the 49er and 49erFX events on Saturday, the British Sailing Team had contenders and medal chances in four out of the five medal races on the closing day of this second round of the World Cup series, but narrowly missed out in each of them to finish fourth in the Laser, Laser Radial, Finn and 470 Women’s events.
Posted on 30 Apr World Cup Series Hyères – Kontides steals gold again
On the second day of live Medal Racing, it was the turn of the One and Two Person Dinghies to have their day. A colder, overcast day with a steady 8-12 knot breeze did nothing to dampen the spirits of the final few lucky World Cup Series medallists.
Posted on 30 Apr World Cup Series Hyeres – Turkish delight as Alican secures gold
Anders Pedersen from Norway led round the top from Brazilian Jorge Zarif and Ben Cornish from Great Britain Lobert found the best course up the second beat to take the lead and extended down the run to the finish to take bronze, repeating his position from last year.
Posted on 30 Apr Team Oman Air score big breeze win at Extreme Sailing Series
A resounding victory in the final race of the penultimate day kept Team Oman Air's dreams of second podium finish alive Phil Robertson's men proved uncatchable as they romped home to glory in the seventh and last outing of the day as Qingdao delivered a 20-knot breeze blasting through the city's stadium racecourse.
Posted on 30 Apr Young guns firing in tricky penultimate day of Extreme Sailing Series
The British team, the youth wing of America's Cup challenger, went into the action at the bottom of the Act leaderboard Skipper Rob Bunce's team of talented under 24s enjoyed their most successful outing since joining the global Stadium Racing tour at the start of 2016, only missing the podium once in seven races on Fushan Bay.
Posted on 30 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy