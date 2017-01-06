'Free As The Wind' at Wildwind

Dear Friends, Have you ever wished that you could combine your love of windsurfing with the best sailing holiday experience on the market? Well we have the answer with our ‘Free As The Wind’ package… With ‘Free As The Wind’ you can tailor-make your own holiday, if the wind is blowing a bit too much for sailing you can choose to go out for a blast on a windsurfer or practice your freestyle moves when the wind is light. You can chop and change as much as you wish between sailing and windsurfing – any time, any day. Windsurfing is organised in conjunction with Club Vassiliki windsurfing school, located right next door to Wildwind on the beach. Why not take a look at our ‘Free As The Wind’ price list here For more details about Wildwind Holidays please contact our friendly UK sales office and speak to John, Ann, Debbie or Tina on 01920 444092 or visit wildwind.co.uk Special Offers Over the last few years, we have seen an increased demand for our exciting watersports sampler holiday Wildwind Adventures. Adventurous families especially are showing a keen interest in the holiday that allows you to try a new adventure every day: sailing, stand-up paddle-boarding, windsurfing, sea kayaking, scuba diving, mountain biking and more – there’s so much you can get off your bucket list in just one holiday! For those wanting to try out Wildwind Adventures, we have a special offer. Book a Wildwind Adventures holiday in Vassiliki in the weeks of June 18, July 2 or 9, and get £100 off per person. The offer is valid for limited time only and only for guests traveling from the UK. By the way we now have some great new accommodation options including some self-catering apartments, studios and villas for the first time. Have a look at our accommodation pages to find out more.