François Gabart and Macif win The Bridge – Centennial Transat
by The Bridge today at 2:02 am
François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Monday, July 3 at 13:31:20 (local time), 08 days, 00 hours 31 minutes and 20 seconds after leaving from under the Saint-Nazaire Bridge. Macif sailed 3,582.13 nautical miles at an average speed of 18.61 knots.
Macif win The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race Thierry Martinez / Sea&Co
Macif finished 2 days 07hours and 46 minutes behind the Queen Mary 2.
Map and ranking - click here
.
For more information visit www.thebridge2017.com
.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155211