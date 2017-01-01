Please select your home edition
François Gabart and Macif win The Bridge – Centennial Transat

by The Bridge today at 2:02 am
Macif win The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race Thierry Martinez / Sea&Co
François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Monday, July 3 at 13:31:20 (local time), 08 days, 00 hours 31 minutes and 20 seconds after leaving from under the Saint-Nazaire Bridge. Macif sailed 3,582.13 nautical miles at an average speed of 18.61 knots.

Macif finished 2 days 07hours and 46 minutes behind the Queen Mary 2.

Map and ranking - click here.

For more information visit www.thebridge2017.com.
