Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

Four years and counting – WIM Series going from strength to strength

by WIM Series today at 2:00 pm
Swedish Team Anna, with Annie Wennergren, Anna Östling, Linnea Wennergren and Karin Almqvist, took the 2016 WIM Series title. They received their prize check at the 5th and final event, the Carlos Aguilar Match Race in U.S. Virgin Islands, in December 2016 © Dean Barnes / CAMR
Last month the U.S. Virgin Islands hosted an amazing conclusion to the fourth year of the WIM Series. Altogether 147 sailors in 28 teams from 17 countries battled it out in the 2016 season, sailing no less than 747 stunning matches, to fight for a share of the total prize purse of USD 222 000:
“The whole year was fantastic. Each venue presented the competitors (and organizers) with different challenging conditions, and the sailors conquered those challenges with the professionalism you would expect from the best women sailors” WIM Series Manager Liz Baylis comments.

The 2016 WIM Series premiere in June saw a new event in a new venue, as the inaugural Helsinki Women’s Match in Finland was set up. The old favourite and benchmark event Lysekil Women’s Match followed in August on the beautiful Swedish west coast, and then in September the World Championship and the Buddy Melges Challenge in Sheboygan, USA. Swedish World #1 Anna Östling and her team got a flying start, winning all these three events:
“To win in Lysekil was one of our main goals for 2016, a truly spectacular victory. And then the World Championship title in Sheboygan was hard fought and a true team effort. An amazing feeling to win the gold!” says Östling.

With three event wins in the bag, Team Anna came to the Busan Cup Women’s International Match Race in Korea in October, aiming to secure the 2016 WIM Series title. Australian veteran Katie Spithill took the event in style, but a finish just outside the podium was enough for the Swedes to get their names on the Terry J Kohler Perpetual Trophy:
“Except for the last day we really had good momentum. Securing the overall title was great, but our result makes us want to come back for more,” Östling comments.
“Team Anna set the bar very high from the beginning, with their win in Helsinki, and never let up until they had secured the 2016 WIM Series title with an event to spare. Four champions in four years – great competition at the highest level of women’s match racing!” Baylis points out.

The 2016 WIM Series concluded as it began, with a new venue. But the Carlos Aguilar Match Race in the sunny U.S. Virgin Islands was no stranger to world-class match racing, with previous winners reading like a Who’s Who of sailing. Dutch Olympian Renée Groeneveld won the first all-female edition, defeating Stephanie Roble of the USA. However, on the overall WIM Series 2016 standings, the order was reversed:
“Five teams were in the hunt for second overall on the Series, and we did some hard work in the event to secure second overall by making the finals,” Roble comments.
“But we aren’t satisfied until we win, and unfortunately this year we had no event wins and were not able to defend our 2015 WIM Series title,” she states.

Behind the overall top-three a whole bunch of highly skilled and merited, as well as young and rising, skippers and crews participated in a various number of events on the 2016 WIM Series. French skipper Pauline Courtois started her year as runner-up behind Östling in Helsinki, and all the way to U.S. Virgin Islands she kept the possibility alive to gain the same position overall:
“Helsinki was our first podium finish in the WIM Series, and we are super happy of that. But we are also a bit disappointed with the end of our year. This winter and spring we’re going to practise against some male teams, to keep improving for the 2017 season,” Courtois reveals.

The 2017 WIM Series events aren’t all set this early, but we know for sure that the Women’s World Match Racing Championship in Helsinki in June will be one of the peak competitions. Finnish skipper Antonia Degerlund finished 13th on the 2016 WIM Series, and is happy to welcome all the teams to her home waters off of Hernesaari Island:
“We can’t wait for the World Championship in our hometown. It's going to be an amazing event, and we're so proud to host it,” she concludes.
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsFestival of Sails 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Armel Le Cléac'h due to finish Vendée Globe at 1530hrs UTC
The French skipper is currently 36nm from the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne, travelling at just over 12 knots. The French skipper is currently 36 nautical miles from the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, travelling at just over 12 knots.
Posted today at 2:25 pm RORC Caribbean 600 – Winning ways
American yachts have had a winning streak in this classic race, winning five out of eight editions of the 600-miler. American yachts have had a winning streak in this classic offshore race, winning five out of eight editions of the 600-miler, starting and finishing in Antigua.
Posted today at 2:06 pm Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h flying home
Vendee Globe race leader Armel Le Cleac's is on the final tack for the finish of the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race. Vendee Globe race leader Armel Le Cleac's is on the final tack for the finish of the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race. At the 0400UTC position report he had 145nm to sail to the finish at Les Sables D'Olonne and was expected to be greeted by a crowd of hundreds of thousands of French sailing fans on Thursday afternoon or early evening local time.
Posted today at 7:14 am Le Cléac'h closes in on Vendée Globe finish line
French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h has one hand on the Vendée Globe trophy this morning as he bears down on the finish line French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h has one hand on the Vendée Globe trophy this morning as he bears down on the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne, France. At the latest position update Le Cléac'h, skipper of Banque Populaire VIII, was 146 nautical miles from finishing the solo round the world race with a lead of 87nm over second-placed Alex Thomson.
Posted today at 6:05 am Vendee Globe Race - View the finish LIVE
The arrival of the Vendée Globe will be broadcast LIVE on January 19 between 5.30 p.m and 8.00 p.m (GMT) French skipper Armel Le Cléac'h and British skipper Alex Thomson will finish their non-stop solo round the world race on Thursday afternoon or evening local time. The arrival of the Vendée Globe will be broadcast LIVE on January 19 at 1530hrs UTC on the event's channel
Posted today at 5:10 am Vendee Globe - Both leaders tack setting up an intense finish battle
According to the official tracker, Vendee Globe Race leader, Armel Le Cleac'h has tacked in what could be the final move According to the official tracker, Vendee Globe Race leader, Armel Le Cleac'h has tacked in what could be the final move of the Vendee Globe race for 2016/17. Rival Alex Thomson has responded. At the latest report, the French sailor was attempting to cross ahead of his rival, Alex Thomson - who still had the option to tack underneath and then take his chances on the final 24 hours.
Posted on 18 Jan Day 74 – Vendée Globe victory 24 hours from Le Cléac'h's grasp
British sailor Alex Thomson conceded that his chances of overhauling leader Armel LeCléac'h on the home strait were slim Alex Thomson today conceded that his chances of overhauling leader Armel Le Cléac'h on the home strait were slim, despite narrowing the gap to just 35 miles. In the last 24 hours Thomson, 42, has halved Le Cléach's lead of 70 miles but as the pair prepared to enter the final 300 miles of the solo round the world race this afternoon he said the advantage was now firmly with his French rival.
Posted on 18 Jan Former Clipper Race skipper chasing Vendèe Globe glory
Alex, 42 from Gosport, made up 30nm on his French rival Armel le Clèac’h overnight to cut the deficit to around 40nm After more than 70 days, the Vendee Globe is set for an epic finish, with the youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson, closing in on the lead as the race enters into the final 24 hours. Alex, 42 from Gosport, made up 30 nautical miles on his French rival Armel le Clèac’h overnight to cut the deficit to around 40nm by Wednesday morning.
Posted on 18 Jan Inaugural GC32 Championship coming up next month
A joint gathering of the international fleets of GC32 one design foiling catamarans is to take place in Muscat This will be the first occasion ever that the GC32 Racing Tour and the Extreme Sailing Series™ fleets have combined to lock horns on the race course.
Posted on 18 Jan Vendee Globe - Thomson reduces margin but has to make vital decision
Single-handed monohull world record holder, Alex Thomson, continues to gnaw away at Banque Populaire VIII's lead Single-handed monohull world record holder, Alex Thomson, continues to gnaw away at Banque Populaire VIII's lead in the Vendee Globe Race. The margin between the first and second boat is now just 36nm.
Posted on 18 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy