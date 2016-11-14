Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Adelaide 728x90 Sailing

Four Superyacht Cup competitors slice through the circuit

by The Superyacht Cup today at 1:56 pm
SW102 Farfalla during the New Zealand Millennium Cup Southern Wind Shipyard
The Mediterranean racing season's opener, The Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta, concluded June 3rd and saw four Superyacht Cup competitors with oomph, Farfalla, Inouï, Ribelle and Saudade, slice through the circuit.

Pro sailors in key positions worked hard to get every inch of speeds out of the boats, and after four days of edge-of-seat racing it was the 45m Saudade who took first. The 34m Ribelle proved she's no back-up dancer by finishing second. Well warmed up, this mix of well-versed competitors and virgin entrants will soon be able to continue combat in Palma de Mallorca, where hospitality is warm, the sailing is fierce and the on-shore fun a given.

The SYC will be the third regatta where the 32m Farfalla (Italian for butterly) will be seen to artfully flit around the racecourse this year. Farfalla, third of the Southern Wind 102 series, took part in the New Zealand Millennium Cup at the start of 2017.

The 33m Inouï, also brimming with racing expertise, and unmistakable with her zesty green hull, will be racing for the fourth consecutive time. Furthermore, this Briand-designed beaut came third during last year's edition of the regatta. The 45m Saudade is fresh from an extensive refit during which all kinds of performance-enhancing modifications have taken place. Blessed with powerful lines, Saudade now boasts a new keel, rudder, bowsprit and rigging. The cockpit has also been redesigned which has resulted in an area where crew members are able to maneuver more easily.

After having stretched her legs in chic Porto Cervo, the newly launched Ribelle will be able to flaunt her sailing prowess for the first time in Palma. With her deep keel and lightweight displacement of just 84 tonnes we're confident she'll be able to perform just as well as she looks.
RS Sailing 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

St. Barth’s Super Yacht Regatta - Final Day
Today was the final day of racing of the St. Barth’s Bucket, the annual Super Yacht regatta down here in the Caribbean. Today was the final day of racing of the St. Barth’s Bucket, the annual Super Yacht regatta down here in the Caribbean. I sailed as tactician onboard Rosehearty, once again, with my friend Joey Kaempfer and a fantastic team. We trained a bit on Wednesday and Thursday last week and had one race a day beginning on Friday.
Posted on 20 Mar Six weeks to go to 2017’s Gold Coast International Boat Show
Come and see over 600 boats for sale on water and on the land as well as engines, accessories and electronics. Come and see over 600 boats for sale on water and on the land as well as engines, accessories and electronics, live entertainment and boating education every 15 minutes across a giant 3km display circuit.
Posted on 10 Feb 2017 ORC Superyacht Sailor Services and ORCsy VPP now available
Numerous technical improvements made to the system for 2017, and the introduction of the new ORCcs certificate. Numerous technical improvements made to the system for 2017, and the introduction of the new ORCcs certificate.
Posted on 19 Jan Southern Spars at METS Trade Show, Amsterdam
Southern Spars is attending the METS Trade Show in Amsterdam, the Netherlands again this year. Southern Spars is attending the METS Trade Show in Amsterdam, the Netherlands again this year. On the stand this year we will have founder and director of sales, Mark Hauser, senior designer Steve Wilson, sales managers Dean Harper and Paul MacDonald, general manager Peter Batcheler and other sales and technical staff.
Posted on 14 Nov 2016 World Sailing - GAC Pindar sign long term partnership with world body
GAC Pindar have confirmed that they have entered in to partnership with World Sailing. GAC Pindar have signed a memorandum of understanding for a long-term partnership with the international governing body and the anticipated relationship will see GAC Pindar become an Official Partner of World Sailing. The relationship will last until 31 December 2020, with GAC Pindar granted exclusivity in the marine logistics and shipping sector.
Posted on 10 Nov 2016 Marine Resources job updates
Marine Resources specialises in providing expert recruitment services to the leisure marine industry worldwide. Marine Resources specialises in providing expert recruitment services to the leisure marine industry worldwide. Jobseekers register your CV now to receive the latest vacancies and be matched to your ideal job. Employers choose from a variety of recruitment options which include a full consultancy service as well as a unique job advertising package.
Posted on 11 Aug 2016 Superyacht Cygnus Montanus glides out of Auckland destined for Sweden
Cygnus Montanus is the first new build by Yachting Developments in four years. She departed New Zealand in July. Cygnus Montanus is the first new build by Yachting Developments in four years. After starting her design life as a cafe racer, for a Swedish owner, she became orientated more towards ocean passages. She is a step up in size from the owners' previous yacht, of the same name, a Swan 77. Built in West Auckland, the hull, spars and sails all came from companies just a few kilometres apart.
Posted on 31 Jul 2016 Superyacht Cup - More action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 2016 Superyacht Cup and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action. Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 2016 Superyacht Cup and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
Posted on 24 Jun 2016 Superyacht Cup - Day 1 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 2016 Superyacht Cup and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action. Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 2016 Superyacht Cup and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
Posted on 24 Jun 2016 Superyacht Cup - Win Win, P2, Tempus Fugit and Mariette win on Day 1
The past few days have seen some of the world's biggest names in sailing fly into pretty Palma de Mallorca The past few days have seen some of the world's biggest names in sailing fly into pretty Palma de Mallorca and the yachts' crew make all necessary preparations to race this first, Pantaenius race in the Superyacht Cup. This 20th edition boasts an entry list as wildly varied as ever, with superyachts ranging from 24m - 60 metres.
Posted on 24 Jun 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy