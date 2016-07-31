Fosters Harken NZ to become NZ distributor for Ropeye

Please select your home edition
by James Brett today at 1:23 pm
Fosters Harken are distributing Ropeye in New Zealand . ..
Harken has entered a creative relationship with Ropeye® OÜ, Tallinn, Estonia where Harken will distribute Ropeye products through its worldwide distribution network. .

The intent of the agreement is that following a brief transition, Harken will become exclusive distributor worldwide. This means Fosters Ship Chandlery / Harken NZ will become the New Zealand distributor for Ropeye

'We've been impressed with Ropeye since it started,' says Matt Malec, Harken's Director of Worldwide Sales. 'Their designs are elegant. The solutions are well conceived and very well executed. The Ropeye team attacks many of the same engineering challenges we face every day, improving rigging and enabling performance gains. This agreement will be great for both companies. More importantly, it will be great for sailors who will have access to more Ropeye product in more locations, in more markets.'

'I am glad our long courtship with Harken led us into a stronger relationship where we could join our strengths, while still remaining independent companies and personalities,' says Jaanus Tamme, CEO of Ropeye. 'Ropeye is a young company focused on next generation rigging gadgets. Harken's 50 years of experience takes us foiling to new heights, offering clients the latest rigging solutions with the best service in the rapidly changing sailing industry.'

'The Harken and Ropeye agreement we announce today will make Ropeye products available throughout our distribution network which includes offices in 48 countries,' says Bill Goggins, Managing Director Harken USA. 'Our commitment goes beyond distribution alone. It will include collaboration in marketing communications and potentially in new product development as well. As we collaborate, we hope the Ropeye agreement evolves like our very successful relationship with Team McLube has over the years. We become like family. We consider this another great example of creative thinking designed to improve performance options for sailors everywhere.

In the four years since its founding, Ropeye has developed a reputation for using advanced technology in ingenious ways that reimagines how rigging for racing sailboats should be. The result is a cogent collection of 'gadgets' that blur distinctions between traditional rigging elements-often eliminating unnecessary parts and always minimizing weight. The company's work is recognized by top-level sailors everywhere and was the recipient of the industry's gold- standard DAME award conferred at the annual METS trade show.

