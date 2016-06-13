Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Quest 728x90

Former Clipper Race skipper equals British record in Vendee Globe

by Clipper Round the World today at 6:38 am
The youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson © Alex Thomson Racing
The youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson, has finished in second place after a thrilling fight to the finish to the Vendee Globe.

Alex crossed the finish line after Vendee Globe winner Armel Le Clèac’h in Les Sables-d’Olonne, on the west Atlantic coast of France. After more than 27,000 nautical miles and 74 days at sea, in the end only 16 hours and 31 seconds separated the pair.

The British sailor, like Le Clèac’h, finished well under world record time. In crossing the line first, Le Clèac’h beat the previous record of 78 days 2 hours 16 minutes set by French sailor Francois Gabart in the 2012-13 edition of the Vendee Globe by 3 days, 22 hours and 41 minutes.

This is Alex’s best result in the gruelling, single handed, non-stop, unassisted race around the world, after finishing third in the last edition in 2012. It also equals Dame Ellen MacArthur’s second place in 2001, Britain’s best result in the Vendee Globe.

The youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson © Alex Thomson Racing
The youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson © Alex Thomson Racing



Sir Robin Knox-Johnston remains the only Brit to win a solo, continuous circumnavigation, after claiming victory in the forerunner to the Vendee Globe, The Golden Globe, in 1969.

“Congratulations to Alex for putting in such a competitive performance in the latest Vendee Globe,” says Sir Robin Knox-Johnston.



“Alex still holds the record as the youngest skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, and he now can add a second successful solo circumnavigation to his impressive list of achievements.”

The youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson © Alex Thomson Racing
The youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson © Alex Thomson Racing



Just like his record breaking Clipper Race victory in 1998, where he not only won the race at age 25 with his Ariel crew but also set a still-to-be-broken record of six consecutive race victories, Alex’s latest Vendee Globe attempt will be one to remember.

The 42-year-old from Gosport had a dream start but lost his early lead to Le Clèac’h after the starboard hydrofoil on his Hugo Boss yacht was ripped off by an unidentified submerged object, making him much slower on port tack.

Hugo Boss yacht © Alex Thomson Racing
Hugo Boss yacht © Alex Thomson Racing



But his race wasn’t done. Alex made his move at Christmas, and reduced an almost 1,000nm deficit to under 40 heading into the final 24 hours of the race. In the process, he managed a world breaking 536.8 nautical miles in the 24 hour period leading up to 0800 UTC on Monday January 16. An average speed of 22.4 knots, or 25.7mph, enabled Alex to beat the record of 534.48nm set by Gabart in the 2012-13 edition of the Vendee Globe.

If you would like to experience your own round the world adventure and race across the world’s oceans, there are still limited crew places for the upcoming Clipper 2017-18 Race. To find out more and to apply, click here.

Wildwind 2016 660x82Festival of Sails 2017 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Vendee Globe - Romain Attansio at the Horn
Romain Attanasio rounded Cape Horn, the third of the legendary capes in the Vendée Globe at 2043hrs UTC on Friday Romain Attanasio (Famille Mary-Étamine du Lys) rounded Cape Horn, the third of the legendary capes in the Vendée Globe at 2043hrs UTC on Friday after 75 days 8 hours and 41 minutes of racing. Only Dutchman Pieter Heerema and Frenchman Sébastien Destremau are still sailing in the Pacific.
Posted today at 8:58 am Le Cléac'h and Thomson revel in the Vendée Globe glory
Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson were basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest sailors. Armel Le Cléac'h and second-placed Alex Thomson were today basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest ever sailors. Le Cléac'h and Thomson arrived in the race's home port of Les Sables d'Olonne in France just 16 hours apart after more than 27,000 nautical miles of racing over 74 days to claim the top two podium places.
Posted on 20 Jan Alex Thomson takes the runner-up spot in the Vendée Globe
Thomson set out to become the first Brit ever to win the Vendée Globe but following an epic battle with French skipper. Thomson, 42, set out to become the first Brit ever to win the Vendée Globe but following an epic battle with French skipper Armel Le Cléac'h missed out on the top spot by just shy of 16 hours. The skipper of Hugo Boss crossed the finish line at 0737 UTC in a time of 74 days, 19 hours, 35 minutes and 15 seconds in one of the closest finishes ever in the race's 27-year history.
Posted on 20 Jan Alex Thomson finishes second in the Vendée Globe
Thomson, 42, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, today on his 60ft racing yacht Hugo Boss. Thomson, 42, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, at 0737hrs UTC today on his 60ft racing yacht Hugo Boss.
Posted on 20 Jan Alex Thomson defies the odds to finish second in the Vendée Globe
After 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes at sea, British sailor Alex Thomson reached the finish line on his boat Hugo Boss After 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes at sea, British sailor Alex Thomson reached the finish line on his boat Hugo Boss at 7:37 UTC Friday 20th January 2017, and in doing so broke his own British record of 80 days for the fastest solo circumnavigation of the globe in a monohull.
Posted on 20 Jan Le Cléac'h smashes Vendée Globe race record in spectacular style
Dozens of spectator boats took to the water to welcome their new hero back to the French port of Les Sables d'Olonne. Dozens of spectator boats took to the water to welcome their new hero back to the French port of Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 19 Jan Armel Le Cléac'h wins the Vendée Globe in record time
Armel Le Cléac'h has today won the Vendée Globe, setting a new record for the solo non-stop round the world race French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h has today won the Vendée Globe, setting a new record for the solo non-stop round the world race in the process.
Posted on 19 Jan Clipper Race – Qingdao ambassadors selected after intensive trial
Qingdao has a rich history in the Clipper Race, the only event which trains amateur sailors to become ocean racers Qingdao has a rich history in the Clipper Race, the only event which trains amateur sailors to become ocean racers, and is the event’s longest standing Team Sponsor. The 2017-18 race edition will mark the seventh time Qingdao, also a Host Port, has entered a team in the biennial race across the world’s oceans.
Posted on 19 Jan Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h flying home
Vendee Globe race leader Armel Le Cleac's is on the final tack for the finish of the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race. Vendee Globe race leader Armel Le Cleac's is on the final tack for the finish of the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race. At the 0400UTC position report he had 145nm to sail to the finish at Les Sables D'Olonne and was expected to be greeted by a crowd of hundreds of thousands of French sailing fans on Thursday afternoon or early evening local time.
Posted on 19 Jan Le Cléac'h closes in on Vendée Globe finish line
French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h has one hand on the Vendée Globe trophy this morning as he bears down on the finish line French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h has one hand on the Vendée Globe trophy this morning as he bears down on the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne, France. At the latest position update Le Cléac'h, skipper of Banque Populaire VIII, was 146 nautical miles from finishing the solo round the world race with a lead of 87nm over second-placed Alex Thomson.
Posted on 19 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy