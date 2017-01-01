Forelle Estates crowned SB20 UK Open National Champions

by Louay Habib today at 9:22 pmJoe Llewellyn's Forelle Estates is the SB20 National Champion, after a highly competitive and somewhat stressful final day, racing with Joe Llewellyn: Nigel Wakefield, and Jeremy (Pasty) Vigus.“Nigel and Pasty did a great job getting me round the course, so thank you very much and for Jerry Hill and his team for giving us a close run.” commented Joe. “I would like to thank the Royal Southern, it has been a really enjoyable event. The club's new yacht haven, makes this an awesome venue to host championship events; everybody is on the dock together, and the clubhouse is one of the best venues along the south coast, and that is why we love coming here.”“It all got a bit close today, our engine broke down on the way out to racing, and even with our spinnaker up, we were two minutes late for the first start! We managed to claw our way back to tenth, and in the end, we counted that score, and discarded our last race, so perseverance got us through a rough patch.”





Royal Southern YC member, Jerry Hill, a former SB20 World champion, and 2014 SB20 UK National Champion, started slowly but built momentum as the championship played out, scoring two race wins on the penultimate day, but finished second by just four points. Australian Elliott Noye's showed his intentions from the first race scoring a bullet in brutal conditions, and consistently placed in the top ten, bar one race, to claim third overall.









Congratulations should go to John Pollard's team from the Royal Torbay Yacht Club, who scored a 1-1-2 on the final day, to finish the championship in fourth place. Also Michael O'Connor's team from the Royal St George Yacht Club, Dublin, scoring two podium finishes to finish fifth.









The Prize Giving was held at the Royal Southern Yacht Club Upper Bar, with Royal Southern Yacht Club Vice Commodore, Graham Nixon, officiating. Paul Hine, SB20 Class Association, was on hand to present prizes generously donated by championship sponsor FSE Robline.















Results



Owner/Skipper Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 TO Total 1. Joe Llewellyn 2 3 1 2 2 10 2 11 [11] 22.0 2. Jerry Hill 7 6 4 1 1 3 8 4 [8] 26.0 3. Elliott Noye 1 4 7 3 39/DNF 6 5 7 [39] 33.0 4. John Pollard 9 1 5 18 20/ZFP 1 1 2 [20] 37.0 5. Michael O'Connor 4 11 3 5 11 21 3 3 [21] 40.0 6. John Outhwaite 13 10 2 4 5 17 9 1 [17] 44.0 7. Scott Graham 3 31/ZFP 6 6 6 7 16 8 [31] 52.0 8. Vasily Grigoriev 5 13 8 12 8 27 4 9 [27] 59.0 9. Adrian Peach 18 5 9 8 3 9 21 39/BFD [39] 73.0 10. Paul Hine 12 19 39/OCS 9 7 2 14 12 [39] 75.0 11. Hattie Askew 10 18 14 25 14 8 7 6 [25] 77.0 12. Kirill Frolov 6 2 11 39/DNF 39/DNC 4 13 5 [39] 80.0 13. Jervis Tilly 22 8 13 10 4 20 11 14 [22] 80.0 14. Charles Whelan 8 17 12 16 10 11 12 15 [17] 84.0 15. Stuart Clyburn 21 12 31 7 9 16 10 19 [31] 94.0 16. Nigel Grogan 19 9 39/OCS 26 17 13 6 10 [39] 100.0 17. bart tytgat 17 16 25 11 25 5 15 16 [25] 105.0 18. Duncan Pryde 15 20 19 17 18 14 20 18 [20] 121.0 19. Alain Waha 14 14 21 14 13 12 39/DNF 39/DNC [39] 127.0 20. Paul Methven 11 24 23 21 16 15 22 21 [24] 129.0 21. Tom Clay 39/DNC 7 17 19 39/DNF 19 18 13 [39] 132.0 22. Gary Baker 20 27 16 20 26 24 17 17 [27] 140.0 23. Alain CHAMPY 24 22 22 15 22 23 19 20 [24] 143.0 24. John Reekie 27 15 20 13 24 25 24 39/DNC [39] 148.0 25. andrew bell 23 26 18 27 15 22 25 30 [30] 156.0 26. Joe Hemmant 16 39/DNF 28 24 21 31 23 22 [39] 165.0 27. charles sheppard 39/DNC 39/DNC 10 23 20 18 39/DNF 25 [39] 174.0 28. Martin Fox 25 29 24 28 19 29 29 24 [29] 178.0 29. IBTI AlSalmi 31 21 15 34 39/ZFP 26 34 26 [39] 187.0 30. John Cornish 26 25 30 22 23 35 32 39/DNF [39] 193.0 31. Peter Noe 28 28 27 32 30 28 26 28 [32] 195.0 32. Alain CHAMPY 29 32 32 31 28 30 27 23 [32] 200.0 33. Lizzie Farrington 30 30 26 30 27 39/DNC 35 31 [39] 209.0 34. Nicholas Watkin 32 33 34 33 32 34 31 29 [34] 224.0 35. Toby Hague 39/DNF 35 29 29 29 39/DNF 28 39/DNF [39] 228.0 36. Rebecca Anthony 39/DNC 34 33 35 39/DNC 33 30 27 [39] 231.0 37. Roger Harford 39/DNC 31 35 39/DNC 39/DNC 32 33 39/DNC [39] 248.0 38. Mark Irons 39/DNC 39/DNC 39/DNC 39/DNC 39/DNC 39/DNC 39/DNC 39/DNC [39] 273.0

