Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Sydney 728x90 Sailing

Forelle Estates crowned SB20 UK Open National Champions

by Louay Habib today at 9:22 pm
Joe Llewellyn's Forelle Estates is the SB20 National Champion - FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship © Paul Wyeth
The FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship, organised by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, came to a dramatic conclusion after three days of intense racing. Boasting 38 entries from Australia, Belgium, England, Ireland, Oman, Russia, and Scotland. The SB20 Class were out in force, battling medium to heavy conditions in the Central Solent. Several races were held in over 20 knots of wind, with some high octane action on the windward leeward course. Eight races were held in the series, which was decided in the very last race.

Joe Llewellyn's Forelle Estates is the SB20 National Champion, after a highly competitive and somewhat stressful final day, racing with Joe Llewellyn: Nigel Wakefield, and Jeremy (Pasty) Vigus.

“Nigel and Pasty did a great job getting me round the course, so thank you very much and for Jerry Hill and his team for giving us a close run.” commented Joe. “I would like to thank the Royal Southern, it has been a really enjoyable event. The club's new yacht haven, makes this an awesome venue to host championship events; everybody is on the dock together, and the clubhouse is one of the best venues along the south coast, and that is why we love coming here.”

“It all got a bit close today, our engine broke down on the way out to racing, and even with our spinnaker up, we were two minutes late for the first start! We managed to claw our way back to tenth, and in the end, we counted that score, and discarded our last race, so perseverance got us through a rough patch.”

Three days of intense racing - FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship © Paul Wyeth
Three days of intense racing - FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship © Paul Wyeth



Royal Southern YC member, Jerry Hill, a former SB20 World champion, and 2014 SB20 UK National Champion, started slowly but built momentum as the championship played out, scoring two race wins on the penultimate day, but finished second by just four points. Australian Elliott Noye's showed his intentions from the first race scoring a bullet in brutal conditions, and consistently placed in the top ten, bar one race, to claim third overall.

Three days of intense racing - FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship © Paul Wyeth
Three days of intense racing - FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship © Paul Wyeth



Congratulations should go to John Pollard's team from the Royal Torbay Yacht Club, who scored a 1-1-2 on the final day, to finish the championship in fourth place. Also Michael O'Connor's team from the Royal St George Yacht Club, Dublin, scoring two podium finishes to finish fifth.

Three days of intense racing - FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship © Paul Wyeth
Three days of intense racing - FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship © Paul Wyeth



The Prize Giving was held at the Royal Southern Yacht Club Upper Bar, with Royal Southern Yacht Club Vice Commodore, Graham Nixon, officiating. Paul Hine, SB20 Class Association, was on hand to present prizes generously donated by championship sponsor FSE Robline.


Three days of intense racing - FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship © Paul Wyeth
Three days of intense racing - FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship © Paul Wyeth


Three days of intense racing - FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship © Paul Wyeth
Three days of intense racing - FSE Robline SB20 Open UK National Championship © Paul Wyeth



Results

 

Owner/Skipper

Race 1

Race 2

Race 3

Race 4

Race 5

Race 6

Race 7

Race 8

TO

Total

1.

Joe Llewellyn

2

3

1

2

2

10

2

11

[11]

22.0

2.

Jerry Hill

7

6

4

1

1

3

8

4

[8]

26.0

3.

Elliott Noye

1

4

7

3

39/DNF

6

5

7

[39]

33.0

4.

John Pollard

9

1

5

18

20/ZFP

1

1

2

[20]

37.0

5.

Michael O'Connor

4

11

3

5

11

21

3

3

[21]

40.0

6.

John Outhwaite

13

10

2

4

5

17

9

1

[17]

44.0

7.

Scott Graham

3

31/ZFP

6

6

6

7

16

8

[31]

52.0

8.

Vasily Grigoriev

5

13

8

12

8

27

4

9

[27]

59.0

9.

Adrian Peach

18

5

9

8

3

9

21

39/BFD

[39]

73.0

10.

Paul Hine

12

19

39/OCS

9

7

2

14

12

[39]

75.0

11.

Hattie Askew

10

18

14

25

14

8

7

6

[25]

77.0

12.

Kirill Frolov

6

2

11

39/DNF

39/DNC

4

13

5

[39]

80.0

13.

Jervis Tilly

22

8

13

10

4

20

11

14

[22]

80.0

14.

Charles Whelan

8

17

12

16

10

11

12

15

[17]

84.0

15.

Stuart Clyburn

21

12

31

7

9

16

10

19

[31]

94.0

16.

Nigel Grogan

19

9

39/OCS

26

17

13

6

10

[39]

100.0

17.

bart tytgat

17

16

25

11

25

5

15

16

[25]

105.0

18.

Duncan Pryde

15

20

19

17

18

14

20

18

[20]

121.0

19.

Alain Waha

14

14

21

14

13

12

39/DNF

39/DNC

[39]

127.0

20.

Paul Methven

11

24

23

21

16

15

22

21

[24]

129.0

21.

Tom Clay

39/DNC

7

17

19

39/DNF

19

18

13

[39]

132.0

22.

Gary Baker

20

27

16

20

26

24

17

17

[27]

140.0

23.

Alain CHAMPY

24

22

22

15

22

23

19

20

[24]

143.0

24.

John Reekie

27

15

20

13

24

25

24

39/DNC

[39]

148.0

25.

andrew bell

23

26

18

27

15

22

25

30

[30]

156.0

26.

Joe Hemmant

16

39/DNF

28

24

21

31

23

22

[39]

165.0

27.

charles sheppard

39/DNC

39/DNC

10

23

20

18

39/DNF

25

[39]

174.0

28.

Martin Fox

25

29

24

28

19

29

29

24

[29]

178.0

29.

IBTI AlSalmi

31

21

15

34

39/ZFP

26

34

26

[39]

187.0

30.

John Cornish

26

25

30

22

23

35

32

39/DNF

[39]

193.0

31.

Peter Noe

28

28

27

32

30

28

26

28

[32]

195.0

32.

Alain CHAMPY

29

32

32

31

28

30

27

23

[32]

200.0

33.

Lizzie Farrington

30

30

26

30

27

39/DNC

35

31

[39]

209.0

34.

Nicholas Watkin

32

33

34

33

32

34

31

29

[34]

224.0

35.

Toby Hague

39/DNF

35

29

29

29

39/DNF

28

39/DNF

[39]

228.0

36.

Rebecca Anthony

39/DNC

34

33

35

39/DNC

33

30

27

[39]

231.0

37.

Roger Harford

39/DNC

31

35

39/DNC

39/DNC

32

33

39/DNC

[39]

248.0

38.

Mark Irons

39/DNC

39/DNC

39/DNC

39/DNC

39/DNC

39/DNC

39/DNC

39/DNC

[39]

273.0
PredictWind.com 2014Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Barcelona glory for Oman Air but SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top
The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team. The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team, last year's runners up, celebrated topping the podium for the first time this season following a trio of thirds in the previous Acts.
Posted today at 8:57 pm Team Oman Air win Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 in style
An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team. An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team after three days of tense, high octane racing.
Posted today at 7:16 pm Tour de France à la Voile – Patience pays in blowy Coastal Raid
The conditions proved perfect for Team SFS, skippered by Sofian Bouvet, who took control from the start. The conditions proved perfect for Team SFS, skippered by Sofian Bouvet, who took control from the start, handling their Diam 24 masterfully in the challenging conditions to glide across the finish line.
Posted today at 6:49 pm Puerto Portals 52 Super Series – Ray and Rán’s Balearic re-run?
The regatta sees the triumphant return to the TP52 Class of recent America’s Cup winner Ray Davies. The regatta sees the triumphant return to the TP52 Class of recent America’s Cup winner Emirates Team New Zealand’s Ray Davies.
Posted today at 6:25 pm Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek - closing with a full card of races
Another iffy start to the day, with an AP on shore. Another iffy start to the day, with an AP on shore. There were plenty of crew taking the opportunity to hang out at the back of the beach at the Cape Panwa Hotel (an eminently suitable spot for a bit of enforced idleness), but then the breeze came in and it was all hands on deck. Literally.
Posted today at 4:55 pm Trophies and awards at 2017 Transpac
The tables full of gleaming silver and sculptures made of polished Koa wood are unlike any other seen in the sport. The tables full of gleaming silver and sculptures made of polished Koa wood are unlike any other seen in the sport.
Posted today at 2:53 pm Azzurra is in Mallorca for the Puerto Portals 52 Super Series
TP52 Azzurra is currently in leading position overall in 52 Super Series, most professional circuit for monohull sailing The event will be held from Monday the 24th to Friday the 28th in the waters off Palma de Mallorca. The TP52 Azzurra is currently in the leading position overall in the 52 Super Series, the most competitive professional circuit for monohull sailing.
Posted today at 5:22 am Marine Notice - Official Nautical Charts
Marine Notice draw attention to importance of using only official nautical charts to comply with flag State requirements This Marine Notice draws attention to the importance of using only official nautical charts to comply with flag State requirements, which implement the relevant regulations of Chapter V of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), as amended.
Posted today at 4:49 am Marine Notice - Biofouling and In-water Cleaning
The purpose of this Marine Notice is to provide general information to vessel owners on In-water Cleaning Guidelines The purpose of this Marine Notice is to provide general information to vessel owners, operators, ports and marinas on the revised 2015 Anti-fouling and In-water Cleaning Guidelines for Australia and New Zealand (the 2015 Guidelines), and the International Maritime Organization’s 2011 Guidelines for the control and management of ships’ biofouling to minimize the transfer of invasive aquatic species
Posted today at 4:35 am Marine Notice - VHF marine radios - Automatic channel switching
This Notice provides information on how VHF channel switching may interfere with safe operation of vessel communications This Marine Notice provides information on how automatic VHF channel switching may interfere with the safe operation of vessel communications.
Posted today at 4:05 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy