Foiling behind a foiler! Tom Buggy wakeboards behind a GC32

Tom Buggy on his foiling wakeboard behind a foiling GC32 catamaran Lloyd Images Tom Buggy on his foiling wakeboard behind a foiling GC32 catamaran Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/

Tom, a well-known Extreme Sailing Series™ sailor, is part of the wildcard Team Extreme crew that also won the Zhik Speed Trophy awarded the fastest boat at the event. Team Extreme was recorded at 29.8 knots on the first race of day one.







