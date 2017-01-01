Foiling Bay 2017 – Four days of unique regattas dedicated to foiling

by Foiling Bay today at 10:52 amHigh flying competitionsThanks to the appearance of foils (large fins which, similar to that of an aircraft wing, with added speed allows the support on which they are fixed to be lifted off the water), the new generation of boats no longer float but fly and reach impressive speeds.Organised by three of the main clubs in the bay, the Cercle Nautique de La Baule le Pouliguen Pornichet (CNBPP), the Yacht Club de la Baule (YCLB) and the APCC, the Foiling Bay will gather more than one hundred competitors of 9 different nationalities for four days.The event proposes an ambitious programme, and the level promises to be first class with four stages of the national and international professional circuits: the Warm Up of the European circuit of the Flying Phantom Series, the final regatta of the Brittany Moths Series, the Neilpryde Series - CRX Kite and the Neilpryde Series - RSX convertible to board.The first three days will be dedicated to technical regattas and the Bay Derby (inshore raid linking the 3 clubs), while Sunday will be dedicated to a knockout speed event, the spectacular “King of the Bay” trophy. Who will sail the highest off the water?“The Foiling Bay will be the first official event of the convertible RSX monotype concept. We wish to promote this new futuristic windsurfing board in order for it to reach the Olympic Games of 2024. I am very happy that this event is taking place in my homeland in La Baule Bay, there is no doubt it is going to be a wonderful event!” Julien Bontemps, Olympic windsurfing vice champion.“I am very pleased that the Foiling Bay is being held in the bay of La Baule. This is the first time in the world that we will see so many foiling boats on the same start line. The level of performance is going to be exceptional and the waters of the bay are very suitable for foiling boats. I am looking forward to the first start with my co-pilot JB Gellét!” Sébastien Rogues, ENGIE Sailing Team skipper.The first global Foiling Stand Up Paddle eventThis new edition of the Foiling Bay is all the more important, as it will host the world's first Foiling Stand Up Paddle event. The newest addition to the board-sports family, this discipline attracts all the thrill-seekers. This board is equipped with a foil, that allows the competitors to propel themselves over the water with the aid of a paddle. Whether in the waves or in the offshore swell, the Foiling Stand Up Paddle can reach thirty kilometres per hour and is definitely a new popular discipline.Spectator zones on the water for increased safetyThe new ultra fast foiling boats also require greater vigilance. Therefore, for the safety of all, the maritime prefecture has decreed an exclusion zone. This area will be marked and there will be numerous organisers’ boats on the water to help prevent sailing in the area.Spectator zones will be arranged so that the greatest number possible can come to admire the regattas safely on the water.Onshore entertainmentWith an entertainment village open to the public, the Foiling Bay promises to offer a great show both on the water and ashore. Located on the beach, in front of the Yacht Club de La Baule, the village is the hub of participants and spectators and is the perfect place for sharing and making new friends.. The regattas will be broadcast live and have live commentary in the midst of many activities accessible to all, enabling children and adults to learn about this latest generation flying machines.Committed partnersThis unique event has been made possible thanks to the contribution of enthusiastic sponsors. The first of these, Coriolis Telecom, a committed partner of the Derby Kite and Paddle, has furthered its confidence in the organising team by lending its support over the next two editions thanks to their strong commitment to innovation and modernity.“I am very pleased that Coriolis is the main sponsor of this new and magnificent adventure of the Foiling Bay which is a world first. Coriolis is speed, it is surfing on the web, it is freedom, it is the wind, it is energy, it is audacity, and it is passion and also friendliness and respect. We therefore share the same values with the Foiling Bay team . There is nothing better than to combine the Atlantic breeze and human sporting adventure with Coriolis on one side and Foiling on the other.” Pierre Bontemps, Founding President of Coriolis.The Pays de La Loire Region, also a partner of the event, reveals great ambitions as to the practice and promotion of foiling in the region, where the coastal waters are particularly adapted and suitable for these nautical disciplines of the future.“A large nautical territory, but also a land of innovation, the Pays de la Loire Region is proud to see new disciplines on its coastline reflecting our values: boldness, determination, innovation and team spirit.” Bruno Retailleau, President of the Pays de la Loire Region.