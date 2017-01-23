Flying final day at Festival of Sails
by Nic Douglass today at 12:17 pm
I was awake at sunrise watching the clouds rip over Corio Bay, knowing it was going to be a ripper day on the water (or maybe I am a little jet lagged, though I won't admit it)!
Flying final day at Festival of Sails © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
What better way to start the final day than with a dock walk from right out at the end arm, all the way back to the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, all the while loving the wind in the flags as sailors readied themselves for racing around me.
From there it was out on to the race track...
