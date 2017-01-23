Flying final day at Festival of Sails

Flying final day at Festival of Sails © Nic Douglass / Flying final day at Festival of Sails © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

by Nic Douglass today at 12:17 pmWhat better way to start the final day than with a dock walk from right out at the end arm, all the way back to the Royal Geelong Yacht Club, all the while loving the wind in the flags as sailors readied themselves for racing around me.



















From there it was out on to the race track...