Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 728x90 4

Flying Fifteen World Championship - Day 4

by Jonny Fullerton today at 5:57 am
Wells & Riggs - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 Jonny Fullerton
What a difference a day makes, the sun came out for day four of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier. Race five was sailed in a light NE breeze shifting from 40 - 50 degrees, but with a short chop rather than the rolling swell of the last few days. As they say in these parts, the lambs were just about to leap out of the paddock, allowing the bigger crews to get out on the side decks and even do a bit of hiking!

57 Fifteens were spread across the start line in a far more conventional start but with new choices over upwind tactics. Whilst the majority of the fleet decided to work the left, a late shift favoured the boats that had really banged the right corner hard!

Of these kiwis, Brian and Bridget Kent from Royal Akarana YC in Auckland, sailed a blinder to round the top mark in the lead from the Flying Flamingos, Lewis Davies and John Radnell from Daveys Bay YC in Australia. (These guys are easily recognisable with their pink, hats, kite and accessories! Another kiwi boat in the Silver fleet, Wade and Lyle Tresadern from Bucklands Beach in Auckland, rounded in third.

The Pink Flamingos - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton
The Pink Flamingos - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton



Most of the usual suspects were a bit deep in the pile with work to do but it only took the first run to see some of the downwind specialists starting to make their move. Steve Goacher rounded in the top 15 but scythed down the middle of the course to put pressure on the leaders at the gate. Nick and Janet Jerwood (AUS) were also working their way into the mix after a late change of gate choice at the gate got them on the right side of the race course for the beat.

Running leg - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton
Running leg - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton



Back upwind the pressure stayed a bit more reliable but a new leader was emerging in David Williamson and Craig Morton (AUS) from Mordialloc SC in Victoria. The Aussie crew had the two previous world champions chasing them down both legs of the triangle. Behind them there was a lot of shuffling in the lead pack, places could be won or lost on the boat handling at the gybe mark. But the real test was the final working leg to the finish. This is where the real champions work their magic and there was little surprise when the smiling faces of Nick and Janet Jerwood from South of Perth YC, were seen tacking up to the line with a reasonable lead. They crossed to take their first gun of the championship and leap back into contention for the tile with two days to go.

Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton
Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton



“We had two very difficult legs, we got to the top mark in the low teens and managed to get the bottom of the run wrong and lost a lot of spots there, I am guessing we were about 20th there. Things stated to get a bit better from there, we made a late decision to change gates at the bottom and it was a really good decision, put us on the right side of the course and we were able to pick a few good shifts which put us back into the top 10 and we took a few more as we progressed up to the beat to fourth so that was the best leg of the regatta for us so far from twentieth to fourth.”

Reaching leg - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton
Reaching leg - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton



“Two days to go but we still have to sail the best race you can, the wind is way too localised, you can be four or five boat lengths away from somebody and be in totally different conditions so you just have to sail the best you can with what you have at that point in time. It is just going to be a case of how fast you can get round that race course. We actually used toe straps for the first time in the regatta today and it was great so I am looking forward to more of that in the final two days.” Nick Jerwood.

WD mark rounding - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton
WD mark rounding - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton



Second to finish was Steve Goacher and Tim Harper (GBR) who is now able to drop his 19th place to take the overall lead in the regatta by four points. With the discard coming into play, the overall leaderboard sees a few changes with previous leaders Matthew Owen and Andrew Reed (AUS) from Canberra, slipping to third overall, and Ashley Smith and Adam Kingston from Queensland (sailing under the Hong Kong flag), dropping their 35th to jump up to fourth in the overall classification.

Top mark day 4 - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton
Top mark day 4 - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton



With two days to go the pressure is rising and so is the barometer. There is a promise of more warm weather and a bit more breeze which might just suit some of the bigger crews who enjoy a bit of planing activity for which the Flying Fifteen is famous for.

Podium race 5 - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton
Podium race 5 - Day 4 - Flying Fifteen World Championship 2017 © Jonny Fullerton



Race six is scheduled for a 1300hrs (local) start time.

Results (Top 10 of 57 entries, after five races with one discard)

1 GBR 4021 Steve Goacher / Tim Harper - (19),8,1,1,2 = 12pts
2 AUS 3986 Nick Jerwood / Janet Jerwood - 5,2,8,(20),1 = 16pts
3 AUS 3684 Matthew Owen / Andrew Reed - 2,4,7,9,(12) = 22pts
4 HKG 3972 Ashley Smith / Adam Kingston - (35), 46,4 = 28pts
5 GBR 4005 David McKee / Mal Hartland - 7,10,2,10,(23) = 29pts
6 GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett - 9,5,10,7,(16) = 31pts
7 NZL 3840 Murray Gilbert / Jonathan Burgess - (32), 9,6,13,5 = 33pts
8 NZL 3091 Hayden Percy / Scott Pedersen - 1,6,22,5,(25) = 34pts
9 GBR 4004 Charles Apthorp / Alan Green - 6,(53),14,2,15 = 37pts
10 AUS 3859 David Yu / Chris Nelson - 3,1,9,26,27 = 39pts


For more information visit website.

Wildwind 2016 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1BandG AUS Triton2 660x82

Related Articles

Flying Fifteen Worlds - Another win for Brits in Napier
Day 3 of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier and another semi - overcast day Day 3 of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship in Napier and another semi - overcast day with light winds on Hawke’s Bay. For a while it looked like an on schedule start for the fleet of 57 boats but after two general recalls the PRO was frustrated by the persistent shifts in direction from 60 - 100 degrees and had to signal a wait for the breeze to settle.
Posted on 28 Feb Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds – Steve Goacher steady in light winds
Another semi-overcast afternoon in Napier for the second day of the Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship Another semi-overcast afternoon in Napier for the second day of the Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds. After one general recall Race 3 of the championship started under the U flag with all 57 competitors spread across the length of the start line. The first upwind leg was well spread but sailors who got off the line cleanly and into clear air, were keen to get to the middle right of the course
Posted on 27 Feb Lexus Flying 15 Worlds - Australians off to a great start after Day 1
Day 1 started with very light airs and humid overcast skies, so the fleet were held ashore for a couple of hours The 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen Worlds have attracted 57 competitors from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Great Britain and Hong Kong for six days of racing in Hawkes Bay on the East coast of the North Island of New Zealand. Day 1 of the championship started with very light airs and humid overcast skies, so the fleet were held ashore for a couple of hours in the hope that conditions would improve.
Posted on 26 Feb JJ Giltinan Trophy - Waka wall helps Yamaha to Hat-Trick in Race 1
A group of 20 wakas paddling across the course for the opening race helped New Zealand's Yamaha to win A group of 20 wakas paddling across the course for the opening race of the JJ Giltinan Trophy helped New Zealand's Yamaha to win the first race of the seven race series. 'The wakas were massive,' said Yamaha skipper Dave McDiarmid. 'We couldn't get to the bottom mark. They were in a solid line - about four deep - there was no gap.
Posted on 25 Feb JJ Giltinan 18fters - Yamaha wins first race in rain and murk
New Zealand champion Yamaha came from behind to score a brilliant win in race one of JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship New Zealand champion Yamaha came from behind to score a brilliant win in race one of the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, sponsored by The winning Group, on Sydney Harbour today.
Posted on 25 Feb NZ Flying Fifteen Nationals - Australia win World's opener
The 2017 Flying Fifteen New Zealand Nationals acted as a prelude to the 21st Flying Fifteen World Championship The 2017 Flying Fifteen New Zealand National Championship acted as a prelude to the 21st Flying Fifteen World Championship, hosted by Napier Sailing Club on the waters of Hawkes Bay. 55 competitors from Australia, Canada, Great Britain and Hong Kong took on the kiwis in an early indication of form before the worlds to be held in Napier from Sunday 26 February - Friday 3 March.
Posted on 25 Feb JJ Giltinan Trophy - ILVE in action ahead of the JJ's - Video
The ILVE 18ft Skiff Team are back and in a brand new boat. Now see it in action! The ILVE 18ft Skiff Team are back and in a brand new boat. We brought you the video of how they turned it into a silver bullet with a mirror-finish chrome vinyl wrap. Now see it in action!
Posted on 24 Feb 18ft Skiffs - JJ Giltinan Trophy - Invitation Race runs out off puff
2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship began on Sydney Harbour when Australian 18Ft League conducted Invitation Race The 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship regatta began on Sydney Harbour today when the Australian 18 Footers League conducted the traditional Invitation Race for all 26 regatta entrants. Unfortunately for the crews, there was little, or no, wind for the duration of the race and the course had to be shortened to just three legs as the fleet was almost becalmed.
Posted on 24 Feb SYC to host 56th OK Dinghy Australian National Championship
Queensland’s Gold Coast are host to the World’s newest OK Dinghy association, a rapidly growing force here in Australia. Registered in December 2016, Queensland’s Gold Coast are host to the World’s newest OK Dinghy association, a rapidly growing force here in Australia.
Posted on 24 Feb 2016-17 Musto Australian Fireball Championships - Overall report
Fireball Association of South Australia decided to move the Australian Champs back six weeks and sign up a country club When Fireball International decided to hold their World Championships in South Africa in December in 2016, the Fireball Association of South Australia decided to move the Australian Championships back six weeks and sign up a country club for a four day event.
Posted on 22 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy