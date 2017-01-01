Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Comprehensive 728x90

Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship at Cowes Corinthian YC

by Flying Fifteen Class today at 6:11 pm
Day 1 – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Hamo Thornycroft
38 boats came to the line to compete in the 2017 Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship hosted by the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club.

Race day one begun with race officer Richard Palmer setting a windward/leeward course of three rounds in a fresh breeze. The fleet was well behaved with a clean start and Richard Lovering leading upwind. However by the time the fleet reached the leeward gate for the first time, Steve Goacher had taken the lead followed by Hamish Mackay with Lovering third. On the final run to the finish Lovering and Goacher fought a close battle with Lovering coming out on top to take the gun.

Day 1 – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Hamo Thornycroft
Day 1 – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Hamo Thornycroft



In a freshening breeze of 20 knots the second race was a sausage/triangle course. This type of course shows Flying Fifteens off at their best on the planing reaches. At the first windward mark Peter Bannister rounded in the lead followed by Greg Wells and Charles Apthorp. At the leeward mark the first two positions remained the same but Simon Kneller had moved up into third. By the second windward mark Greg Wells had taken the lead and was never threatened on the two screaming reaches and short dash to the finish with Kneller and Lovering second and third respectively.

The last race of the day was another sausage/triangle course. Goacher was hit in a port and starboard incident damaging his mainsheet bridle forcing him out of the race. Lovering dominated with Mackay and Davy fighting for second place with Davy eventually coming out on top. At the end of first day Lovering held a seven point lead over his nearest rival Simon Kneller.

Day 1 – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Hamo Thornycroft
Day 1 – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Hamo Thornycroft



The strong winds took a heavy toll and several teams including all the classic boats gave up by the end of the first race. Several boats broached and at least one man overboard incident was noted. All however came ashore safe and sound and ready for the evening’s entertainment.

In the evening the class celebrated its 70th Anniversary at the Commodore’s House, Uffa Fox’s last residence. Bobby Salmond, UKFFA President, proposed a toast to Uffa and the Flying Fifteen and the celebratory cake was cut.

Going into the second and final day of the 2017 Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship hosted by the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado sailing ‘Hyderated' held a commanding seven point lead. The wind had moderated considerably from the previous day and the fleet started in around 12 knots of breeze.

Day 1 – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Hamo Thornycroft
Day 1 – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Hamo Thornycroft



Lovering and Alvarado continued their dominance by winning both races. Their closest rivals overnight Simon Kneller and Dave Lucas could only manage 10th and 12th place so Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett took advantage with a second and third to take the runner up position with Hamish MacKay third overall.

With the much lighter winds the classic and silver boats enjoyed good sailing. Bobby Salmond crewed by Dave Hill took the classic fleet prize in Silver Fox and the Tatlow brothers Alex and Mike claimed the silver fleet prize.
At the prize-giving the winners thanked the host club for a great weekend of sailing summed up by the smiling faces of all the competitors and hoped the class would soon return to Cowes.

Day 1 – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Hamo Thornycroft
Day 1 – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Hamo Thornycroft



The Flying Fifteens will continue their 70th anniversary festivities on Monday with an anniversary race hosted by the Royal London Yacht Club as a prelude to Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week.

Results – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club
Results – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club

BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Rolex Fastnet Race – Fight to be first home
This time Sydney-based Ingvall is back with another weapon, and again one which is heavily modified. Finnish Whitbread Round the World Race legend Ludde Ingvall returns having previously put in one of the most exceptional performances in the 92 year history of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event.
Posted today at 5:26 pm Oman Air welcomes chance to close in on Extreme Sailing Series rivals
Following the first three Acts, Oman Air sits in a solid third place overall and in close touch with the series leaders. The experienced Al Mashari is racing with the established Oman Air crew of tactician Pete Greenhalgh and regulars James Wierzbowski and Ed Smyth. They were joined this year by New Zealand match-racing star Phil Robertson as skipper and helmsman.
Posted today at 4:22 pm Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona – Second Spanish challenger announced
The second wildcard to be announced, following entry of FNOB Impulse, will be headed by Olympian and veteran Mitch Booth The wildcard is funded by the Calafell Municipality, a coastal Catalan town in the province of Tarragona, that has a growing catamaran sailing academy focussed on developing high-performance sailors.
Posted today at 3:31 pm Sign up to Bart's Bash – The biggest sailing event in the world
The Andrew Simpson Foundation sits at epicentre of a unique annual sailing event, the biggest sailing event in the world Following on after racing, everyone is invited to join in at The Big Bash, a huge party in Cowes Yacht Haven starting at 7pm and designed entirely around putting the FUN into fundraising with Olympic medallist and DJ Mark Covell on stage as Master of Ceremonies!
Posted today at 2:58 pm Powerful Australian team joins GC32 Racing Tour
Simon Delzoppo’s .film Racing is an exciting campaign: It is the first Australian team to join the tour Delzoppo is an avid sailor. Once a co-owner of Ludde Ingvall’s 2004 Rolex Sydney to Hobart line honours winning maxi, Nicorette, his greatest love is catamarans, especially racing cats such as the Nacra 5.0, 5.5 and 5.8, in which he won a US Nacra Nationals in 1989.
Posted today at 2:18 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Getting faster - Five days aboard team AkzoNobel
On board reporter Tom Martienssen shares his observations after spending five days at sea with Team AkzoNobel On board reporter Tom Martienssen shares his observations after spending five days at sea with Team AkzoNobel “We’re really struggling at the moment to make the boat go as fast as it’s meant to.” That was the team AkzoNobel navigator Jules Salter soon after leaving Falmouth, England.
Posted today at 12:47 pm J-Class revolution + Video
In the 1930s, when the rule was first introduced, J-Class yachts were the pinnacle of world yacht racing. In the 1930s, when the rule was first introduced, J-Class yachts were the pinnacle of world yacht racing. But by 1940 many had been stripped or broken up for scrap metal for the war effort or just abandoned and left to rot in mud berths. Decades later several of these leviathans have been rebuilt and restored and are now part of a healthy and spectacular racing class
Posted today at 12:04 pm Governor’s Cup teams arrive in Southern California
Twelve teams will arrive on Monday, July 17 for Balboa Yacht Club’s 51st Annual Governor’s Cup Twelve teams will arrive on Monday, July 17 for Balboa Yacht Club’s 51st Annual Governor’s Cup International Junior Match Racing Championship. The Racing will begin on Tuesday in the waters off the Newport and Balboa Pier in Southern California. The boats to be used are the new Gov Cup 22’s, raced initially last year during the 50th Anniversary events.
Posted today at 6:55 am Another wave of finishers enjoy Aloha hospitality at 2017 Transpac
A large wave of finishers in the 2017 Transpac have arrived in the Ala Wai last night and in the pre-dawn hours A large wave of finishers in the 2017 Transpac have arrived in the Ala Wai last night and in the pre-dawn hours to start to fill up the slip spaces set aside in the Marina for the finishers, known as Transpac Row. From tallest mast to shortest, most of the race entries are moored here, bedecked with leis and ti leaves as symbols of Aloha hospitality from a culture
Posted today at 5:17 am Rolex Farr 40 World Championship – Tough fight for podium
Plenty, owned by Alex Roepers with tactician Terry Hutchinson, the defending champions at the start of the event Plenty, owned by Alex Roepers with tactician Terry Hutchinson, the defending champions at the start of the event, are World Champions for the third time in the Farr 40 One Design Class. Theirs is the top spot on the podium at the 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship organised in Porto Cervo by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with the support of Title Sponsor
Posted today at 4:46 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy