Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship at Cowes Corinthian YC

Day 1 – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Hamo Thornycroft Day 1 – Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship © Hamo Thornycroft

by Flying Fifteen Class today at 6:11 pmRace day one begun with race officer Richard Palmer setting a windward/leeward course of three rounds in a fresh breeze. The fleet was well behaved with a clean start and Richard Lovering leading upwind. However by the time the fleet reached the leeward gate for the first time, Steve Goacher had taken the lead followed by Hamish Mackay with Lovering third. On the final run to the finish Lovering and Goacher fought a close battle with Lovering coming out on top to take the gun.





In a freshening breeze of 20 knots the second race was a sausage/triangle course. This type of course shows Flying Fifteens off at their best on the planing reaches. At the first windward mark Peter Bannister rounded in the lead followed by Greg Wells and Charles Apthorp. At the leeward mark the first two positions remained the same but Simon Kneller had moved up into third. By the second windward mark Greg Wells had taken the lead and was never threatened on the two screaming reaches and short dash to the finish with Kneller and Lovering second and third respectively.



The last race of the day was another sausage/triangle course. Goacher was hit in a port and starboard incident damaging his mainsheet bridle forcing him out of the race. Lovering dominated with Mackay and Davy fighting for second place with Davy eventually coming out on top. At the end of first day Lovering held a seven point lead over his nearest rival Simon Kneller.









The strong winds took a heavy toll and several teams including all the classic boats gave up by the end of the first race. Several boats broached and at least one man overboard incident was noted. All however came ashore safe and sound and ready for the evening’s entertainment.



In the evening the class celebrated its 70th Anniversary at the Commodore’s House, Uffa Fox’s last residence. Bobby Salmond, UKFFA President, proposed a toast to Uffa and the Flying Fifteen and the celebratory cake was cut.



Going into the second and final day of the 2017 Flying Fifteen Southern Area Championship hosted by the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado sailing ‘Hyderated' held a commanding seven point lead. The wind had moderated considerably from the previous day and the fleet started in around 12 knots of breeze.









Lovering and Alvarado continued their dominance by winning both races. Their closest rivals overnight Simon Kneller and Dave Lucas could only manage 10th and 12th place so Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett took advantage with a second and third to take the runner up position with Hamish MacKay third overall.



With the much lighter winds the classic and silver boats enjoyed good sailing. Bobby Salmond crewed by Dave Hill took the classic fleet prize in Silver Fox and the Tatlow brothers Alex and Mike claimed the silver fleet prize.

At the prize-giving the winners thanked the host club for a great weekend of sailing summed up by the smiling faces of all the competitors and hoped the class would soon return to Cowes.









The Flying Fifteens will continue their 70th anniversary festivities on Monday with an anniversary race hosted by the Royal London Yacht Club as a prelude to Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155611