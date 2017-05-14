Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

Float-free EPIRBS, bilge pumps and other measures under consultation

by Maritime New Zealand today at 3:34 am
The requirement for bilge pumps to be able to be manually operated from above deck is one of the items under consideration in the consultation process which began on April 13, 2017 . ..
Consultation began on April 13 on changes to six maritime rules, including one that would make automatic “float-free” emergency position-indicating radio beacons, EPIRB distress beacons, compulsory for more commercial fishing boats.

Maritime NZ Director, Keith Manch, said this proposal comes from Coroners’ and Transport Accident Investigation Commission recommendations to make fishing boats safer.

The recommendations followed the death of 24 people over the last 11 years, following the sinking of inshore fishing boats. Manually-activated EPIRBs were carried on board these boats but, for various reasons, the crews were unable to activate them.

Currently, fishing boats operating more than 200 nautical miles from New Zealand’s coast must have EPIRBs that automatically float-free of a sinking vessel and activate. Fishing boats operating within 200 nautical miles must have either “float-free”or manually-activated EPIRBs.

The proposed change would apply to fishing boats of between 6 metres and 24 metres operating outside enclosed waters (i.e. outside harbours, estuaries and other inland or sheltered waters).

Other proposed changes
The other five proposed changes to maritime rules apply to various types of vessels, and remove outdated requirements, allow for new technology, and reduce compliance costs.

They are:
* Tugs: allow the use of current international stability criteria set by “classification societies” for towing operations
* Fishing boats: allow more modern satellite search and rescue technology as an alternative to radar transponders on fishing vessels operating beyond 200 nautical miles from the coast
* Fishing boats: remove the requirement for fishing boats operating in some areas to carry a radio with narrow-band direct printing – this is an old technology which has been replaced by modern radio systems in many countries, including New Zealand
* Sailing vessels: allowing for modern design, and removing the requirement that manual bilge pumps must be operable from above the deck
* Commercial vessels (excluding SOLAS vessels): remove the requirement that some vessel types built before 2014 must meet a 2014 standard for electrical installations. However, significant electrical work done from 2014 must comply with the 2014 standard.

Consultation documents are available on the Maritime NZ website (http://www.maritimenz.govt.nz/public/consultation/)

Submissions are due by 5pm, 14 May 2017.

For more click here
North Technology - Southern SparsWildwind 2016 660x82BandG AUS Triton2 660x82

Related Articles

Commodore John Markos of CYCA leads visit to China
This is the first time in the nearly 73 year history of the race that the event organisers will be visiting China. During the visit, the delegation will visit Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Shanghai. They will be invited to attend the opening ceremony of the China (Shanghai) International Boat Show in 2017.
Posted on 13 Apr Bring on April showers
Let it rain - Shop waterproof jackets. The ultimate breathable and waterproof protection. From the sea to the street. Let it rain - Shop waterproof jackets. The ultimate breathable and waterproof protection. From the sea to the street. Bring on April Showers.
Posted on 13 Apr Fourteenth blog from on board Perie Banou II - British Virgin Isles
32 days back I departed the British Island of Saint Helena. Clearing port, customs, immigration simple. Jon has arrived in the BVI ahead of his estimated arrival. He had somehow managed to completely disconnect from the on-board communication system that they set up for him, and as a result we didn't have communication with him while he was at sea. of course, that is nothing strange for Jon, and perhaps he wanted it to be more like his circumnavigations of old? Hmmmm.... Accidentally on purpose?
Posted on 12 Apr A very difficult day - Got fuel to Cape Town
Well after my dismasting I have spent the last two days motoring North towards Cape Town trying to collect myself Well after my dismasting I have spent the last two days motoring North towards Cape Town trying to collect myself and to intercept Hong Kong container ship M/V Far Eastern Mercury who had been diverted by Maritime Rescue Coordination Center Cape Town (MRCC Cape Town) when I had issued a Pan-Pan during my dismasting.
Posted on 8 Apr Wichard announce a new carbon fibre – olivewood knife
Sailors know that at some time during racing or cruising a knife is a useful accessory to have handy. Sailors know that at some time during racing or cruising a knife is a useful accessory to have handy. There are multiple uses for a knife on board and a knife designed specifically for those tasks unique to sailing is the best option. Wichard have announced the availability of a purpose designed sailing knife that is a classic, elegant and modern design which blends aramid and carbon fibre
Posted on 7 Apr Save on GO XSE during Simrad® Just GO! Promotion
You can fit boat with an all-in-one navigation product for cruising, fishing and keep more of your money where you want You can fit your boat with an all-in-one navigation product for cruising, fishing and watersports and keep more of your money where you want it – in your wallet.
Posted on 6 Apr Navionics announces functionality available for Navico Brands
Navico have collaborated to make several new features available to customers using Navionics charts. Navico, a leading provider of marine electronics under the Lowrance, Simrad and B&G brands, and Navionics, the leader in content and location-based services for the recreational boating and outdoor markets, have collaborated to make several new features available to customers using Navionics charts. The NOS56 software update released for a wide range of new and existing models adds compatibility
Posted on 5 Apr Debbie says there are 7Ps and 1C with Insurance
Debbie says there are 7Ps and 1C with Insurance If you have been on the planet or around boats long enough, you’ll know all about the 7Ps. The one ‘C’ mentioned here refers to consequence, and in the legalese that surrounds insurance, it gets applied distinctly to consequential damage. We’ll come back to all of that in a while, but for now, our mission is to look at the consequences of actions prior to TC Debbie making landfall.
Posted on 5 Apr Lisa Blair heads to Cape Town under motor following dismasting
A PAN PAN was called at 0300 (AET) / 1900 (SAST) signalling an urgent threat to her safety and this remains in place. Lisa Blair has assessed the damage to her yacht, Climate Action Now, after being dismasted 895 nm south of Cape Town in 40 knot winds and seven metre swells early in the morning of April 4, 2017. She made a PAN PAN call over the radio at approximately 0300 (AET) / 1900 (SAST) signalling an urgent threat to her safety and this remains in place.
Posted on 4 Apr We're open for business in the Whitsundays
Repair work is underway, recovery plan is in action, operators are back running, we are well and truly open for business Firstly, we would like to thank all our customers, suppliers, operators and industry colleagues who have sent message of support and well wishes in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie. Our team and their families are well and greatly appreciate your kind words. Repair work is underway, the recovery plan is in action, operators are back running and we are well and truly open for business!
Posted on 4 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy