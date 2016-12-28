Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

Flare amnesty and Sea Safety Day

by Sara Mills / RYA today at 11:50 am
Flare amnesty and Sea Safety Day RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Dorset Police, MDL Marina and Ramora UK have joined forces to hold a family Sea Safety Day and Flare Amnesty on Easter Saturday.

Out of date flares can be disposed of safely for a small charity donation by explosives disposal services company Ramora UK at the event on 15 April, organised in partnership with MDL Marina’s and Dorset Police’s Marine Section.

Safety demonstrations by the RNLI, Powerboat Training UK and Ocean Safety will run on Cobbs Quay from 10am until 2pm, and there will be refreshments and fun for all the family.

In line with the safety theme, the first 40 people to join the flare amnesty will also receive a free copy of the RYA’s popular handbook RYA Introduction to Boat Handling for Sail and Power by Rob Gibson.

On the day there will be:
· Emergency vessels from Marine Police and RNLI
· Life jacket checks
· Man overboard and flare demos
· Fire-aboard action demo by Red Watch fire crew
· Lift raft and EPIRB demonstration
· RYA book giveaway

All donations on the day will go to Blue Phoenix, which funds local marine charities.

Dorset Police Marine Officer Lyn Parsons said the event, designed to raise awareness about the dangers of expired flares, was the first of its kind in Dorset. She said: “Prevention is key here. It’s a good reminder for boaters to check expiry dates so that you can be sure you will be properly equipped in an emergency. It’s also a great opportunity for Dorset Police to give something back to the community.”

Dave Welch, Ramora UK’s Senior Explosive Officer (SEO) said: “We are delighted to be working alongside Dorset Police Marine Section as part of our ongoing flare amnesty initiative. The collection and disposal of these potentially dangerous items is vitally important to public safety and should be dealt with by experts. We are proud to provide this compliant service to members of the public living in or visiting the Dorset area.”

Paul Glatzel, owner of Powerboat Training UK, said: “The Safety Day and Flare Amnesty at MDL Cobbs Quay is a natural development of the RYA Active Marina concept which has run successfully for many years at the marina. It’s a great way to promote safety yet at the same time gear everybody to start the season.”

Why do you need to check your flares?

Flares are used to get the attention of other boats or aircraft in the area if you need help on the water. They should be carried on craft operating in coastal waters. Flares may be hand held or for longer range visibility rocket flares may be used. For day time use smoke flares.
Flares have a life span and should be replaced before they expire. Expiry dates are printed on the individual flares.

The disposal of out-of-date flares is a growing problem for boat owners who face severe penalties if they fail to dispose of out of date flares appropriately.

For best practice follow the RYA’s top tips:

1. Keep flares in good condition and accessible at all times on your boat. You should clearly sign where safety equipment is kept on your boat.
2. Make sure you know how to use flares before you go out on your boat so you’re ready in an emergency.
3. Check the expiry dates on safety equipment regularly and replace them before they expire.

Flare amnesty poster © RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Flare amnesty poster © RYA http://www.rya.org.uk

Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82Ensign Bavaria C57 April 2017Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Ayr, Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays to meet Cyclone Debbie
Having intensified to a Cat4 TC now, Debbie is expected to hit during the course of Monday night and into Tuesday mornin Having intensified to a Cat3 TC now and Cat4 when it will make landfall, Debbie is expected to hit during the course of Monday night and into Tuesday morning (0400hrs). Thus far, there have been police enforced evacuations around Ayr, as it is expected that this will be the biggest event since the all-powerful TC5 Yasi hit back in 2011. There are also reports of residents refusing to leave
Posted on 26 Mar When whales meet sails
CAMPER helmsman Roberto ‘Chuny’ Bermudez found himself nearly face to face with whale in middle of North Atlantic Ocean. Currently the database for marine mammal strikes is very sparse. We are requesting sailors and boaters help to submit information on current and past incidents, however long ago that may be. By giving a location, date, identification if possible, and any other relevant information you can help scientists better understand where marine mammals are at risk for strikes
Posted on 8 Jan Vendée Globe – Uncertainty about weather condition in North Atlantic
Alex Thomson and Armel le Cléac'h are probably looking closely at the wind models for the North Atlantic. Alex Thomson and Armel le Cléac'h are probably looking closely at the wind models for the North Atlantic. It does not seem to be easy.
Posted on 4 Jan Seventh and Eighth blogs from on board Perie Banou II
Jon's tales from his epic 10th solo circumnavigation continues. Jon's tales from his epic 10th solo circumnavigation continues. This time he talks about the fierce gales and waves he met rounding the Cape of Good Hope. As always, it's told in Jon's unique and inimitable style...
Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Vendée Globe – Light winds for Banque Populaire and Hugo Boss
The first one to get out of it will have a nice north-westerly flow on the edge of the high pressure system. Banque Populaire and Hugo Boss are sailing in a complex weather system in a light wind zone. The first one to get out of it will have a nice north-westerly flow on the edge of the high pressure system.
Posted on 15 Dec 2016 Great Barrier Reef managers and industry prepare for summer
Marine park managers, scientists and experts recently met for the annual pre-summer workshop Marine park managers, scientists and experts recently met for the annual pre-summer workshop to assess climate-related risks to the Great Barrier Reef over the coming months. Current predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are for a summer of average sea temperatures across the Great Barrier Reef.
Posted on 7 Dec 2016 Fourth Blog from on board Perie Banou II
Oh no - not the coffee cup Oh no - not the coffee cup - Jon keeps us all entertained as he approaches Reunion Island. The B&G chartplotter tells me since leaving the pleasant mid Western Australian town of Carnarvon (by world standards, an isolated town), that I have sailed some 2559 NM and have 751nm to go to Le Port Reunion Island. French. Reunion is a Suburb (department) of Paris. Population 844,000.
Posted on 23 Nov 2016 Third Blog from onboard Perie Banou II
Wind over the last week has been quiet and mild - Trade Winds from South East and South South East. It is 0830am here. 1030 in Western Australia. Windy. Rather Windy. Wind over the last week has been quiet and mild - Trade Winds from South East and South South East. Barometer 1018 to 1020 whatever they are. Last night I tapped the barometer and it sorta went oops. 1015hPa. Blimey.
Posted on 18 Nov 2016 Second Blog from onboard Perie Banou II
This is day 13 since leaving the mid Western Australian town of Carnarvon. Remote region. Beautiful town. This is day 13 since leaving the mid Western Australian town of Carnarvon. Remote region. Beautiful town. Kept cooler by the strong south winds, which make the trees bend and grow to the north. Carnarvon is nice, especially the months of September, October, November, and December. The wind is strong. Often near gale strength, with squalls and blue skies.
Posted on 15 Nov 2016 Predictwind - Images of Hurricane Matthew's trajectory - 0800GMT Oct 7
Hurricane Matthew is now moving up the Florida coast, having bypassed Miami. Hurricane Matthew is now moving up the Florida coast, having bypassed Miami. In these images from Predictwind's wind mapping facility we can see the path and shape of the of the hurricane as it moves past Daytona Beach moving along the US coast before coming to a stop around Jacksonville.
Posted on 7 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy