Five-time World Champion Kiteboarder to return to Perth

by Janine Pittaway today at 6:51 am
Twin Tip winner Aaron Hadlow Janine Pittaway
Winner of five consecutive Pro Kiteboard Riders' Association (PKRA) world titles, Aaron Hadlow, will return to Perth next month (9 December) to defend his 2016 Red Bull Lighthouse to Leighton (RBL2L) Twin Tip title.

Hailing from Cornwall in the UK, Hadlow is a freestyle kitesurfing specialist who won his first championship at 17. The now 29-year-old holds back to back titles in the sport’s most extreme event - Red Bull King of the Air. He won in Cape Town in 2015 and 2016, just narrowly missing out this year.

Hadlow was a last-minute entry in the Red Bull Lighthouse to Leighton in 2016 but, despite it being his first attempt, he won the Twin Tip Title, finishing the race from Rottnest Island to Leighton Beach on the mainland in just 23 minutes. He said he was looking forward to returning to Perth.

“It is fantastic to come back to Perth this year, it is one of my favourite kite destinations, I love the place.

“I’m really looking forward to the L2L, I learnt a lot from last year and think I can do even better. It’s a unique race and great to see so much local interest and the local kite community coming together in such a great way.”

A fellow Brit joining the race this year is Guy Bridge, sibling of past RBL2L winner Olly Bridge and son of last year’s RBL2L Women’s Champion Steph Bridge.

At just 18, Guy is closer to the start of his career and will generate some fierce competition as he’s in fine form – sitting fourth in the world in the Men’s Formula Kite rankings for 2017. His brother Olly is currently in second place in the rankings and also returning to regain the trophy and youngest brother Tom (16) is in the race for the first time along with dad Eric.

This will be the eighth year of the Red Bull Lighthouse to Leighton kiteboard race. A field of 140 local, interstate and international kiteboarders will take on the 19km Indian Ocean crossing on Saturday 9 December. They were drawn from a ballot to compete as race entry numbers are strictly limited.

Records were broken last year when winner, Frenchman Nico Parlier, completed the race in just 19 minutes and three seconds, shaving more than three minutes off Olly Bridge’s previous record.

The Red Bull Lighthouse to Leighton continues to have equal prize money for the top three males and females (the first race to do so) and there’s nearly A$9125 in total prize money and A$4000 worth of trophies on offer, plus the respected Marc Sprod Trophy for the fastest West Australian competitor.

Competitors can choose to ride on a kitefoil board, slalom or twin tip board.

Spectators are encouraged to join in the fun at Leighton Beach to cheer in the competitors as they race to shore, enjoy the party and live commentary and see the winners receive their trophies.

The event is made possible thanks to Red Bull, Tourism Western Australia, Fremantle Sailing Club, WAKSA, Rottnest Express and Channel 9 Perth.

For more information and to enter visit www.lighthouse2leighton.com.au.
