Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Aero 728x90

Five States to battle it out for Youth Match Racing Championship

by Ross MacDonald / CYCA today at 1:26 pm
Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia CYCA
For the second year, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia will host the 2017 SHARP Australian Youth Match Racing Championship with ten teams from five States set to battle it out on Sydney Harbour to be named Australia’s top youth match racing team....

The championship will be contested on the stunning waters of Sydney Harbour from Tuesday 26 September to Friday 29 September, when the 2017 Australian Youth Match Racing Champion will be crowned. 2017 will be the second year that Sharp Australia have been involved as title sponsor of the youth championship.

The return of the Australian Youth Match Racing Championship to the CYCA has meant a massive boost in interest in the event with five states being represented across ten teams including crews from Darwin, NT and Southport, QLD.

Not only are teams vying for the Australian Youth Match Racing Champion title, but this year the winner will also receive an invitation to the World Sailing Grade 2 event - the 2017 Musto International Youth Match Racing Championship hosted by the CYCA in November.

Harry Price (CYCA/NSW), two-time winner and defending champion will be absent this year, paving the way for a new national champion. Representing the host club, and taking on the mantle as pre-event favourite is Tom Grimes. Twelve months ago, Tom had not competed in a match racing event and is now ranked 85th in the World.

Current Australian Women’s Match Racing Champion, Clare Costanzo (RPAYC / NSW) will also be one to watch, as will James Hodgson (MYC/CYCA/QLD) who was recently named Queensland Youth Sailor of the Year. James joined the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy during his HSC year, with the intention of attending university and sailing in Sydney in 2018.

Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia © CYCA
Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia © CYCA



Returning to the competition after a long absence will be Darwin Sailing Club with John Lynch (NT) as skipper, while Tom Siganto from Southport Yacht Club (QLD) is the second Queensland entry this year.

Having won the Tasmanian Schools MR Championship earlier this year, Sam King received an invitation and will travel to Sydney for the event next week. Hayden Brown will take the helm for the Victorian entry from Sandringham Yacht Club. Other New South Wales teams include the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron and Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club

The racing will commence on Tuesday 26 September, with a double round robin qualifying series and knockout series scheduled through to Friday 29 September.

C-Tech Emirates TNZZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82

Related Articles

HYS One Ton Cup – TT Rigging race day
Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film, took two race wins to lead after the first day. Stewart Whitehead's British Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, finished the day in second place, just a point ahead of Steve Cowie's Scottish GP42 Zephyr, who scored podium finishes in every race.
Posted today at 11:31 am J/24 World Championship - Day 3 action-shots by Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/24 World Championship and provided this gallery of images from race Day 3. Photographer Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/24 World Championship and provided this gallery of images from race Day 3.
Posted today at 5:00 am J/24 Worlds - Canada’s Petley-Jones takes lead after six races
If good things come to those who wait then Evan Petley-Jones’ Lifted is perfect example on Day 3 of J/24 World Champs If good things come to those who wait, then Evan Petley-Jones’ Lifted is the perfect example on day three of the driveHG.ca J/24 World Championship in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Posted today at 4:29 am Australian America’s Cup winner Glenn Ashby in line for major award
Glenn Ashby has been named as a finalist for the prestigious Rolex World Sailor of the Year Award. One of Australia’s most successful sailors, Glenn Ashby, who this year skippered Emirates Team New Zealand to victory in the 35th America’s Cup, has been named as a finalist for the prestigious Rolex World Sailor of the Year Award. The Olympic medalist and multiple World and Australian Champion was nominated...
Posted today at 4:07 am SYC rebounds from devastating fire with win at NYYC Invitational Cup
The pinnacle event of the Rolex Yachting calendar in the U.S. wrapped up last Saturdays The pinnacle event of the Rolex Yachting calendar in the U.S. wrapped up last Saturday with the Southern Yacht Club putting forth a commanding effort to win the 2017 Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup.
Posted today at 3:30 am Sanya Serenity Coast claims line honours in longest Clipper Race stage
Sanya Serenity Coast claimed line honours today into Punta del Este, Uruguay, in the longest ever individual race Sanya Serenity Coast claimed line honours today into Punta del Este, Uruguay, in the longest ever individual race of the Clipper Race’s eleven edition history.
Posted today at 2:27 am Queensland State title up for grabs at Pittwater to Paradise Regatta
This year’s Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta will now crown a new Queensland state champion. This year’s Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta will now crown a new Queensland state champion. At the conclusion of the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise (Pittwater to Gold Coast) race, a four-day regatta off the Gold Coast beaches, the Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta, will now host the Queensland IRC Yachting Championships.
Posted today at 2:00 am 52 Super Series - Wide open, going to the wire!
2016 52 Super Series champions Quantum Racing bounced back from a modest, frustrating start to season’s final regatta With the wind moving round today into a more reliable, dependable southerly direction, defending 2016 52 Super Series champions Quantum Racing bounced back from a modest, frustrating start to the season’s final regatta – the Menorca 52 Super Series Sailing Week – to return two second place finishes today and restore their pressure on title rivals Platoon and Azzurra.
Posted today at 1:36 am Azzurra leads the 52 Super Series at two days to the end
Azzurra is holding off the attacks of her closest competitors for the season’s title in the 52 Super Series Azzurra is holding off the attacks of her closest competitors for the season’s title in the 52 Super Series, and is still in the lead overall both in the Menorca 52 Super Series event and in the Series overall. First places today went to Platoon and Bronenosec.
Posted today at 1:17 am Audi Sailing Champions League Final starts tomorrow
The third edition has gathered 32 teams from 14 different nations to represent the world's most prestigious Yacht Clubs. Favourites for this edition include the Norddeutscher Regatta Verein (NRV), winners of the first qualification leg, Segelclub Mattsee (SCM), victors in the second leg, and the Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club, holders of the Best Sailing Club 2016 title. Representing Italy will be the home team from YCCS and the Circolo Canottieri Aniene (CCA).
Posted on 21 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy